Think you're succumbing to the immortal "good old days" fallacy a bit here. I've been on RAWK for 15+ years (it's been long enough that I can't remember when I started lurking!) and people said the same thing back then about how it wasn't the same anymore.



You mention that nobody highlights quality posts in that thread - are you suggesting that's because there genuinely hasn't been a single quality/important post in literal months across the whole forum? Wouldn't that make you part of the problem too, rather than all us other posters being to blame? More likely the thread is just not front of mind anymore.

I think it's valid for you to ask about how the whole 'head coach' job title signals a change in how we run things. But it does come across like you've made up your mind already that it's a bad thing, so there's not really a debate to be had. You use three of the longest-serving managers in modern football history as your examples of how the 'manager' job title gives you longevity versus a head coach. But the average reign of a manager is about 2 years.



If there's data that shows head coaches typically last half as long, then fair enough. But using Chelsea as an example of how head coaches don't last and have little power over players versus Ferguson and Klopp as managers who do, is not dissimilar from me suggesting that since Leicester, Bayer Leverkusen and Lille have all won titles without outspending their rivals, that FSG are right to keep the purse strings tight. It may be factually accurate, but it's cherrypicking outlier examples to suit an argument.



I think there was an emphasis on trying to get posters to actually put more thought into their posts back then. An example would be the decision to close the Level 3 thread to encourage more well thought out debate. Or things like the round table debates after games in which well reasoned arguments were developed and bantz was frowned upon.I think the perfect example though is if you go back through theand see how many posters no longer post on here, especially the main forum. There were posters who had a deep knowledge of certain subjects and I freely admit that I learned a massive amount from some of those posters. Posters like Zeb, Babu, Craig and many others spring to mind.I can see some positives in the Head Coach/Sporting Director model. It protects the club from having an upheaval of the squad if a manager who has recruited his own players leaves. It prevents you having to change large elements of the squad if the new manager has a different philosophy. It also prevents Managers who are poor judges of players from buying average players just because they are familiar with them or have worked with them before. Yes, Ten Hag and Rodgers I am looking at you.I currently think that it is easier to mitigate those issues than some of the problems a Head coach brings.As for Chelsea being an outlier I am really struggling to think of a successful club that uses the Head coach model that doesn't have a huge turnover of coaches, even if the coach is successful. Clubs like Madrid, Bayern and PSG spring to mind surely they all cant be outliers.Stats would be really interesting. My hunch though would be that with the actual role of Head Coach being less important it becomes easier to swap out a coach than a manager. I may be wrong though.