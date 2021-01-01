« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 58567 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,831
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #880 on: Today at 09:05:59 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 08:59:41 am
Can he win Manager of the Year even though he's not a manager? :)

No, but he's a shoe in for head coach of the year
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,826
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #881 on: Today at 09:26:39 am »
Hodgson was the 'won't rock the boat' candidate the executives wanted in place to sell the club. Unfortunately, he did rock the boat, by inane comments that displayed in flashing neon how little he understood the supporters and the culture of the club. The big mistake (or the one that compounded the initial appointment) was FSG not taking advantage of the negotiated clause that would have allowed them to get rid the moment they came in.

Anyway, be good to have some new content from the club today, so we can assess our new manager, and his acceptance of the set-up surrounding him, from a position of information.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:29:02 am by No666 »
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,932
  • Well Red.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #882 on: Today at 09:31:10 am »
Do we think they are leaving it all until some of the lads are back off holiday?

I mean, no one will have met him yet right? Though I'm sure he's had calls with the leadership group. I'm sure I've read comments from Virg saying that and how he's been told he is still wanted and is still the captain.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #883 on: Today at 09:51:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:46:27 am
Have they ever publicly acknowledged their role in this, to the point they admitted it was a really bad idea? I think there's plenty of "insider" information on it, but I imagine the most they would say is that it turned out Hodgson wasn't a good fit for the club, rather than accept he was a shit-for-brains manager who shouldn't have been within five miles of our fucking dugout?
I dont believe theyve ever said we were wrong  .they must have been privy to a lot of the turmoil and going ons behind the scenes at that time and yet they still thought it was a good idea not to back Rafa and side with the cancers and laud Hodgson as the answer to our prayers.meanwhile the rest of us could see from space that this was a disaster waiting to happen and so it proved.
Gerrard and carragher have definitely had a free pass on this one ,stevens exploits on the pitch absolutely gives him credit in the bank as he single handedly on many occasions carried us .carra ,well I think we can judge him now the way he performs for his sky paymasters,hell just sell himself to the highest bidder and Im alright Jack.but theyve never called out Hodgson time here at all for the disaster it was and their role in it yet they couldnt badmouth and plot against Rafa quick enough during that period and have made a few snide digs about him since about his cold man manager style.
An awful time for a club and very sad to think that two club  legends  were a part of the problem and have not been called out on it since.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,856
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #884 on: Today at 10:10:04 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 08:59:41 am
Can he win Manager of the Year even though he's not a manager? :)

Yeah Ranieri and Conte both did it. Sacked soon afterwards though. In fact that was a culmination of six head coaches in 8 years winning the League and being sacked the next season. Not to worry though head coaches are likes buses there will always be another one along in a minute.

That is why players love them fall out out with a Ferguson, Guardiola or Klopp and you are bombed out. With a head coach you can stop trying keep your head down at the back of the bus stop and there will be another head coach along in a minute.

Bet you are glad you asked now.

Probably not though I forgot RAWK has changed. It is no longer about debate or interesting posts. It is no longer about aspiring to creating decent posts. In fact lengthy posts that show nuance or are researched are frowned upon. Royhendo years ago started a thread for people to highlight quality/important posts. Unsurprisingly it now goes months and usually years without additions.

Then again posters rarely even try to post something decent. Sadly RAWK for me has just become an extension of social media in which bantz and ridicule are the order of the day. I mean endless posts about his lack of hair are far more interesting than something as trivial as how the amount of power he is afforded will affect his ability to do the job going forward. Liverpool appointing their first ever head coach isn't worth debate when you stick to bantz. Life is far too short to engage your brain and make an effort. Much easier to become part of the mob and stick to bantz.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline vanoord

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #885 on: Today at 10:17:45 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:43:29 am
Was i wrong to expect an interview with Arne eulogising the club and supporters by now? :wave

I'm happy if we don't hear anything other than a couple of minutes of interview for at least a couple of weeks. Just let him figure out what's where and who does what.

Getting ready for preseason is more important than media appearances, TiKTok videos, Tweets, dumb videos of him walking into the office, Rodgers-style.

The Liverpool way isn't about PR, it's about football.
Logged
But ye gotta know where ye're just gonna rush in. Ye cannae just rush in anywhere. It looks bad, havin' to rush oout again straight awa'..

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,222
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #886 on: Today at 10:29:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:59 am
No, but he's a shoe in for head coach of the year

Oh shit. I just realised he's not eligible for the manager of the month awards.  :(
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,222
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #887 on: Today at 10:33:48 am »
First interview went a bit weird.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/oUweXAt5OF4?si=GoyhXChLb79ojx44" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/oUweXAt5OF4?si=GoyhXChLb79ojx44</a>
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,831
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #888 on: Today at 10:38:04 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:29:50 am
Oh shit. I just realised he's not eligible for the manager of the month awards.  :(

Poisoned chalice anyway those
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,222
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #889 on: Today at 10:39:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:04 am
Poisoned chalice anyway those

He can't join the LMA either. Silver linings.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #890 on: Today at 10:50:30 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:33:48 am
First interview went a bit weird.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/oUweXAt5OF4?si=GoyhXChLb79ojx44" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/oUweXAt5OF4?si=GoyhXChLb79ojx44</a>

Hinting to journos that he's ok with feedback.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #891 on: Today at 10:57:10 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:10:04 am
Probably not though I forgot RAWK has changed. It is no longer about debate or interesting posts. It is no longer about aspiring to creating decent posts.

Think you're succumbing to the immortal "good old days" fallacy a bit here. I've been on RAWK for 15+ years (it's been long enough that I can't remember when I started lurking!) and people said the same thing back then about how it wasn't the same anymore.

You mention that nobody highlights quality posts in that thread - are you suggesting that's because there genuinely hasn't been a single quality/important post in literal months across the whole forum? Wouldn't that make you part of the problem too, rather than all us other posters being to blame? More likely the thread is just not front of mind anymore.

I think it's valid for you to ask about how the whole 'head coach' job title signals a change in how we run things. But it does come across like you've made up your mind already that it's a bad thing, so there's not really a debate to be had. You use three of the longest-serving managers in modern football history as your examples of how the 'manager' job title gives you longevity versus a head coach. But the average reign of a manager is about 2 years.

If there's data that shows head coaches typically last half as long, then fair enough. But using Chelsea as an example of how head coaches don't last and have little power over players versus Ferguson and Klopp as managers who do, is not dissimilar from me suggesting that since Leicester, Bayer Leverkusen and Lille have all won titles without outspending their rivals, that FSG are right to keep the purse strings tight. It may be factually accurate, but it's cherrypicking outlier examples to suit an argument.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #892 on: Today at 11:10:57 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 10:57:10 am
I think it's valid for you to ask about how the whole 'head coach' job title signals a change in how we run things. But it does come across like you've made up your mind already that it's a bad thing, so there's not really a debate to be had. You use three of the longest-serving managers in modern football history as your examples of how the 'manager' job title gives you longevity versus a head coach. But the average reign of a manager is about 2 years.

This is it, it was valid the first 500 times Al said it. We're now into the thousands and it's frankly fucking tedious.  Everyone's had their say on both sides of it and there's no movement. If you want to talk about what's wrong with a forum, it's just reflecting the polarisation of society - a side's been chosen, and it's more important to keep going on about why you're on that side and why you're right than it is to discuss anything.

I've no idea how the new structure will work, it is a departure, to an extent, for us, although we have been working in collaboration for at least the last 9 years, so it's not a huge one, and I don't know why it's being considered one.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,856
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #893 on: Today at 12:07:51 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 10:57:10 am
Think you're succumbing to the immortal "good old days" fallacy a bit here. I've been on RAWK for 15+ years (it's been long enough that I can't remember when I started lurking!) and people said the same thing back then about how it wasn't the same anymore.

You mention that nobody highlights quality posts in that thread - are you suggesting that's because there genuinely hasn't been a single quality/important post in literal months across the whole forum? Wouldn't that make you part of the problem too, rather than all us other posters being to blame? More likely the thread is just not front of mind anymore.

I think there was an emphasis on trying to get posters to actually put more thought into their posts back then. An example would be the decision to close the Level 3 thread to encourage more well thought out debate. Or things like the round table debates after games in which well reasoned arguments were developed and bantz was frowned upon.

I think the perfect example though is if you go back through the Some quality/important posts you may have missed and see how many posters no longer post on here, especially the main forum. There were posters who had a deep knowledge of certain subjects and I freely admit that I learned a massive amount from some of those posters. Posters like Zeb, Babu, Craig and many others spring to mind.

Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 10:57:10 am
I think it's valid for you to ask about how the whole 'head coach' job title signals a change in how we run things. But it does come across like you've made up your mind already that it's a bad thing, so there's not really a debate to be had. You use three of the longest-serving managers in modern football history as your examples of how the 'manager' job title gives you longevity versus a head coach. But the average reign of a manager is about 2 years.

If there's data that shows head coaches typically last half as long, then fair enough. But using Chelsea as an example of how head coaches don't last and have little power over players versus Ferguson and Klopp as managers who do, is not dissimilar from me suggesting that since Leicester, Bayer Leverkusen and Lille have all won titles without outspending their rivals, that FSG are right to keep the purse strings tight. It may be factually accurate, but it's cherrypicking outlier examples to suit an argument.

I can see some positives in the Head Coach/Sporting Director model. It protects the club from having an upheaval of the squad if a manager who has recruited his own players leaves. It prevents you having to change large elements of the squad if the new manager has a different philosophy. It also prevents Managers who are poor judges of players from buying average players just because they are familiar with them or have worked with them before. Yes, Ten Hag and Rodgers I am looking at you.

I currently think that it is easier to mitigate those issues than some of the problems a Head coach brings.

As for Chelsea being an outlier I am really struggling to think of a successful club that uses the Head coach model that doesn't have a huge turnover of coaches, even if the coach is successful. Clubs like Madrid, Bayern and PSG spring to mind surely they all cant be outliers.

Stats would be really interesting. My hunch though would be that with the actual role of Head Coach being less important it becomes easier to swap out a coach than a manager. I may be wrong though.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,904
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #894 on: Today at 12:08:20 pm »
Quote from: spyderco on Today at 08:44:40 am
news on the coach is so slow, may as well go with Arne Sloth

wow, that's bad, even for me.

We have no reference as that was your first post! You can do worse!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,856
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #895 on: Today at 12:13:26 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:10:57 am
This is it, it was valid the first 500 times Al said it. We're now into the thousands and it's frankly fucking tedious.  Everyone's had their say on both sides of it and there's no movement. If you want to talk about what's wrong with a forum, it's just reflecting the polarisation of society - a side's been chosen, and it's more important to keep going on about why you're on that side and why you're right than it is to discuss anything.

I've no idea how the new structure will work, it is a departure, to an extent, for us, although we have been working in collaboration for at least the last 9 years, so it's not a huge one, and I don't know why it's being considered one.

The point is that there hasn't been any debate about it. Loads of Bantz about the semantics of it. Loads of ridicule but very little debate about how the changing roles will affect Slot's ability to do his job or how it will affect the likelihood of him being successful.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,814
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #896 on: Today at 12:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:13:26 pm
The point is that there hasn't been any debate about it. Loads of Bantz about the semantics of it. Loads of ridicule but very little debate about how the changing roles will affect Slot's ability to do his job or how it will affect the likelihood of him being successful.

With respect, I think the reason for a lack of debate is because it is pointless, it's not going to change how the new structure is implemented, and how it will work positively or negatively is mere speculation, might be worth just accepting that we are trying something different and to observe how it plays out before passing judgement.

That's how I am approaching it right now anyway...
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #897 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm »
Is kind of surprising there has been no Slot news, like whatsoever. Not even a video of him driving up to the Academy to have a look around at facilities, candid stylee.



Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #898 on: Today at 12:48:42 pm »
Would have expected an interview today really. Surely they aren't going to wait for pre-season to start?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,546
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #899 on: Today at 12:51:27 pm »
Maybe he failed his medical
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 