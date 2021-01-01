« previous next »
Arne Slot confirmed

Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 03:20:27 pm
This confirms it, Slot is our first ever manager to be fully bald.

I think FSG must be held to account and asked why we've hired a bald manager when we've always had ones with hair before.

Hicks and Gillett tried to get Rafa to shave his head yerknow
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

I;m saving you from Al.

Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:24:16 pm
I think FSG must be held to account and asked why we've hired a bald manager Head Coach when we've always had ones with hair before.

Hicks and Gillett tried to get Rafa to shave his head yerknow
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:25:17 pm
I;m saving you from Al.


Nothing can save any of us from Al
That penultimate line is about the closest Roy will ever get to the Success has many Fathers Banner (apart from the Sky abomination that is)
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 03:54:26 pm
That penultimate line is about the closest Roy will ever get to the Success has many Fathers Banner (apart from the Sky abomination that is)

Still winds me up that he was ever Liverpool manager. Hate him to this day.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 03:23:00 pm
That Bill Barkley top left there looks like he could really party!

You mean the guy who was Club Secretary rather than Manager?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:34:48 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1797185227183243459



William Edward Barclay must be happy he's no longer the only Liverpool manager to manage Everton.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:56:57 pm
Can we just remove Hodgson from that? it was barely 6 months. We can all agree that it just didn't happen

Ronnie Moran was a great servant to the club for decades but was only ever in a caretaker role I guess if you include him then you'll have to include Hodgson.   
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:24:16 pm
I think FSG must be held to account and asked why we've hired a bald manager when we've always had ones with hair before.

Hicks and Gillett tried to get Rafa to shave his head yerknow
The way he pronounced Manager sounded like "man of hair" as well. He knew what he was saying.
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 04:15:12 pm
Ronnie Moran was a great servant to the club for decades but was only ever in a caretaker role I guess if you include him then you'll have to include Hodgson.

In that case, we need to include Phil Thompson as well for the few months he managed the club during the 2001-02 season while Houllier was recovering from a heart attack.
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 04:15:12 pm
Ronnie Moran was a great servant to the club for decades but was only ever in a caretaker role I guess if you include him then you'll have to include Hodgson.   

We'd want to remove Hodgson because be was a c*nt, not because of how long he was here
The irony is how many posters were actually excited by Hodgson with some even eulogising that Joe Cole was one of the most exciting players we had signed in years. Strange times.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:29:21 am
If you look at this League then no head coach has had sustained periods of success. They tend to come in do well and then get sacked.

As opposed to all the "managers" who just never, ever get sacked ::)
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:34:48 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1797185227183243459



Crazy that that's our entire managerial history right there. You could make a similar grid for Chelsea since 2000.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:22:53 pm
The irony is how many posters were actually excited by Hodgson with some even eulogising that Joe Cole was one of the most exciting players we had signed in years. Strange times.

To be fair had he not chained smoked - he would have been arriving here with several of his peak years to offer.

Hodgson the less said the better.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:24:16 pm
I think FSG must be held to account and asked why we've hired a bald manager when we've always had ones with hair before.

Hicks and Gillett tried to get Rafa to shave his head yerknow
Think we have uncovered the truth here. Had Arne had hair he would be our manager but since he's bald he was only give the head coach role.

If we crowdfund a visit to avanced hair care studio, we might get the manager we're looking for and Al can pivot to something else to moan about  ;D
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 05:33:51 pm
Crazy that that's our entire managerial history right there. You could make a similar grid for Chelsea since 2000.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:34:48 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1797185227183243459



To show that he 'understands the club', I reckon Arne should grow a spectacular handlebar moustache as a tribute to David Ashworth.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:22:53 pm
The irony is how many posters were actually excited by Hodgson with some even eulogising that Joe Cole was one of the most exciting players we had signed in years. Strange times.

Fans probably decided to try and be positive and support the club, rather than take the role of agitator and shit stirrer to drum up negativity in the fan base.
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 04:42:02 pm
The way he pronounced Manager sounded like "man of hair" as well. He knew what he was saying.
;D
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:22:53 pm
The irony is how many posters were actually excited by Hodgson with some even eulogising that Joe Cole was one of the most exciting players we had signed in years. Strange times.
Depressing times more like.we were a shit show by this point ,a laughing stock and Joe Cole fucking hell even I was fitter than him ,he was on a right pisstake when he signed .I believe carra helped persuade him to join say no more .
I remember looking forward to seeing Cole play for us. Thought he had some bright moments at the end of the 2009/10 season and, getting him fit, I thought we'd see something close to his best.

That's all before I knew he was taking us for a ride, chain smoking and piling on the pounds for a highly paid professional athlete was daylight robbery.

A disgrace of a player, he epitomised the sh*t show at the club during that time.
There wasn't a single fan excited by Hodgson.
Men like Hodgson shouldn't be forgotten, and I wouldn't want him scrubbed from the record books. I think it's important that we acknowledge the unpleasant side of our past as well as eulogising the greats; humble ourselves with reminders of how bad it can get, the lows that we have experienced and the mistakes we should seek to never repeat.
 
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:22:53 pm
The irony is how many posters were actually excited by Hodgson with some even eulogising that Joe Cole was one of the most exciting players we had signed in years. Strange times.

People forget that young Joe Cole hype was comparable to, say, the attention Foden was receiving a few years back. Cole just never became that player and, needless to say, was finished by the time he arrived here.
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:12:16 pm
There wasn't a single fan excited by Hodgson.

I remember Hodgsons first game at Anfield and he was looking around as if he was on a day trip from an OAP home.
Day 2.....

Slot has done .... *checks notes* .... the sum of fuck all.

We got hoodwinked, didn't we? His shiny bald head totally blinded the recruitment team.
Been out of the loop these past few days and came to work thinking i could waste time catching up on all the new Arne content.  Nothing. 
 Was i wrong to expect an interview with Arne eulogising the club and supporters by now? :wave
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:06:51 am
Day 2.....

Slot has done .... *checks notes* .... the sum of fuck all.

We got hoodwinked, didn't we? His shiny bald head totally blinded the recruitment team.

Yep, not at all impressed with the lazy Dutch bastard.

Stealing a living.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:43:29 am
Was i wrong to expect an interview with Arne eulogising the club and supporters by now? :wave

Probably tomorrow.
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm
Men like Hodgson shouldn't be forgotten, and I wouldn't want him scrubbed from the record books. I think it's important that we acknowledge the unpleasant side of our past as well as eulogising the greats; humble ourselves with reminders of how bad it can get, the lows that we have experienced and the mistakes we should seek to never repeat.
This is right .
Hodgson should be there just to show what happens when the lunatics take over the asylum.hicks ,Gillette,purslow and dare I say it ,gerrard and carragher actively encouraging them to get hodgson to take over as manager because that Rafa Benitez was mean to them and didnt kiss their arses like he should have.well, as we know they got their way and it ended up just as we expected.
I suppose in his defence,hodgson wasnt responsible for what was happening off the field the rot was already set in there but on the field was the worst Ive ever seen this club sink to in the 55 years Ive supported this club .we would have been relegated that year .I still cant believe he was allowed to be manager.
So yes ,his part in our history should be told because history sometimes has a habit of repeating itself.god forbid.
Just popping in to check if anyone has used the inevitable "Slotted right in" line yet?
