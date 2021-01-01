Men like Hodgson shouldn't be forgotten, and I wouldn't want him scrubbed from the record books. I think it's important that we acknowledge the unpleasant side of our past as well as eulogising the greats; humble ourselves with reminders of how bad it can get, the lows that we have experienced and the mistakes we should seek to never repeat.



This is right .Hodgson should be there just to show what happens when the lunatics take over the asylum.hicks ,Gillette,purslow and dare I say it ,gerrard and carragher actively encouraging them to get hodgson to take over as manager because that Rafa Benitez was mean to them and didnt kiss their arses like he should have.well, as we know they got their way and it ended up just as we expected.I suppose in his defence,hodgson wasnt responsible for what was happening off the field the rot was already set in there but on the field was the worst Ive ever seen this club sink to in the 55 years Ive supported this club .we would have been relegated that year .I still cant believe he was allowed to be manager.So yes ,his part in our history should be told because history sometimes has a habit of repeating itself.god forbid.