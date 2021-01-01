« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 53651 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,836
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 11:03:28 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm
"I'm not mad, please don't put in the paper that I was mad"

Wish you well Al even if you are strangely fixated on job titles, one love xoxoxo

I am far from fixated with job titles. They mean very little what matters is the role and especially the responsibilities that come with a job title. Some posters seem completely incapable of understanding that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:03:28 pm
I am far from fixated with job titles. They mean very little what matters is the role and especially the responsibilities that come with a job title. Some posters seem completely incapable of understanding that.

They certainly do :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,793
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 11:59:52 pm »
If understanding Als fixation with job titles is wrong, I dont wanna be right

IMG-1836" border="0

Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,793
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #803 on: Today at 12:09:05 am »
YOU MIGHT KNOW HIM AS JOE THE POLICEMAN FROM THE WHATS GOING DOWN EPISODE OF THATS MY MOMMA. PLEASE WELCOME TO THE STAGE , SEX SHOE AL 666 CHOCOLATE
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,095
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #804 on: Today at 01:01:51 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:09:05 am
YOU MIGHT KNOW HIM AS JOE THE POLICEMAN FROM THE WHATS GOING DOWN EPISODE OF THATS MY MOMMA. PLEASE WELCOME TO THE STAGE , SEX SHOE AL 666 CHOCOLATE

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,470
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #805 on: Today at 01:02:45 am »
When are we going to hear the man speak? I want some content.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,065
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #806 on: Today at 01:16:45 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:09:05 am
YOU MIGHT KNOW HIM AS JOE THE POLICEMAN FROM THE WHATS GOING DOWN EPISODE OF THATS MY MOMMA. PLEASE WELCOME TO THE STAGE , SEX SHOE AL 666 CHOCOLATE
:lmao That boy good
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,370
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #807 on: Today at 01:27:38 am »
So with a Head Coach I expect to see a marked increase in headed goals scored next season.

When are we recruiting a Foot Coach then?
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,990
  • ....mmm
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #808 on: Today at 05:03:11 am »
It's pathetic how much I laughed at this.

Logged
:D

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #809 on: Today at 05:33:18 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:03:28 pm
I am far from fixated with job titles. They mean very little what matters is the role and especially the responsibilities that come with a job title. Some posters seem completely incapable of understanding that.

Strange.  I always thought it was how successful we were 🤷
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,836
  • JFT 97
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #810 on: Today at 10:29:21 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:33:18 am
Strange.  I always thought it was how successful we were 🤷

The League in this Country has been dominated over the last forty years by the likes of Paisley, Ferguson, Wenger, Guardiola and Klopp. How many of them were head coaches who had someone above them picking the players they coached. The top four last season were headed up by City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Villa.

That is four all powerful figures at those clubs. Emery is the perfect example he is a head coach but crucially brought his own President of football operations in Monchi and Director of Football operations in Vidagany with him. He has been incredibly successful at Villa taking them from just above the relegation zone to the Champions League in an incredibly short time.

Compare that to Arsenal where he walked into an existing structure created by the club and it didn't work out. Arsenal learnt from that and Arteta after his initial part first season was promoted to manager and along with Edu is in charge of transfers.

If you look at this League then no head coach has had sustained periods of success. They tend to come in do well and then get sacked. I mean look at the likes of Mourinho and Ancelotti at Chelsea or even Ranieri at Leicester. None of them have built an empire like Paisley, Ferguson,  Wenger,  Guardiola or Klopp.

The issue is if you reduce the role and the importance of the person in charge of the team then it makes it so much simpler to sack them. Having a head coach instead of a manager is a double edged sword. It makes sense that you create a vanilla squad that any top coach could do well with. You don't have to change a lot of players if the manager fails. That comes at a cost though. You don't create true brilliance at a club by being half hearted. Would the aforementioned managers have built empires if their squads were built by someone else with half an eye on creating something the next head coach could work with.

This isn't about semantics it is about the role, responsibilities and above all the amount of power the person in charge of the first team wields. This club has been built on a holy trinity of the manager, players and the fans. This club has been built on unifying managers pulling everyone together and the club becoming greater than the sum of its parts.

For me Head Coaches work if you are Abramovichs Chelsea, Perezs Madrid, Laportes Barca or the likes of Bayern or PSG and can just throw money at the situation. Even then as Boehly has shown that doesn't always work.

The clearest example for me would be how Klopp brought everyone one together after the shit show of the tail end of Rodgers reign. I firmly believe that Liverpool because of our DNA and the DNA of the supporters needs an iconic leader.

Finally Slot who I hope does brilliantly by the way is the first ever leader of the first team not to be called the manager and crucially the first one since Shankly not to be trusted to build his own squad. Obviously we don't want the thread destroying by arguing over one point but I firmly believe it is something that needs discussing. Above all people need to stop burying there head in the sand and pretending it hasn't happened. People may think it is a good thing needed doing which is fine however we simply shouldn't bury it.

I have expressed my opinion and won't be adding to it. Hopefully people can add their own in a civil manner.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:24 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #811 on: Today at 10:44:05 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:29:21 am
The League in this Country has been dominated over the last forty years by the likes of Paisley, Ferguson, Wenger, Guardiola and Klopp. How many of them were head coaches who had someone above them picking the players they coached. The top four last season were headed up by City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Villa.

That is four all powerful figures at those clubs. Emery is the perfect example he is a head coach but crucially brought his own President of football operations in Monchi and Director of Football operations in Vidagany with him. He has been incredibly successful at Villa taking them from just above the relegation zone to the Champions League in an incredibly short time.
The Athletic: Klopp wanted to sign Brandt over Salah in 2017, Michael Edwards convinced him otherwise

https://tribuna.com/en/news/liverpoolfc-2020-06-30-the-athletic-klopp-wanted-to-sign-salah-alternative-in-2017-but-michael-edwards-convinced/

Stop with the nonsensical scaremongering
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #812 on: Today at 10:47:16 am »
But if they're successful I couldn't care less if the players are chosen by the government, a band of thieves or plucked out of thin air by a peregrine falcon.

If he's coached them to success then he's fulfilled his remit so who gives a fuck about semantics 🤷
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,006
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #813 on: Today at 10:52:34 am »
The manager/head coach is still the most important person at the club. It's the manager that either makes the scouts/sporting director look good or bad in terms of signings. Klopp made Edwards look brilliant, Rodgers less so.

It's about combining what worked from the Klopp era and avoiding what went wrong in the Rodgers era (and later stages of Klopp).

The manager handpicking players doesn't work. Mane and Salah over Brandt and Gotze happened because Edwards was able to convince Klopp on the data and quality of those players as the right fit. Benteke/Firmino is 101 in terms of the farce of how not to run transfers but it was Klopp who came in and made a player who was well scouted into a top class player. Nunez/Gakpo in the same season as a transfer strategy was too reminiscent of that Benteke/Firmino mess.

That shows we need a more collegiate approach. Slot needs to work with Hughes/Edwards and not for them. That's the key for me. It had gone too far the other way with Klopp when we went away from a winning strategy, but you can't go back to the Rodgers days of signing players he doesn't really want.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,464
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #814 on: Today at 10:53:39 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:47:16 am
But if they're successful I couldn't care less if the players are chosen by the government, a band of thieves or plucked out of thin air by a peregrine falcon.

If he's coached them to success then he's fulfilled his remit so who gives a fuck about semantics 🤷

The thing is the players will not be signed without a huge input from the manager, anyone saying otherwise is being disingenuous.

With regards to recruitment it looks like we are going back to the model of early Klopp which is a strong group of experts having their input into a collective agreement on who to buy and sell. This is the model which brought us immense success, whose to say after 8 years Slot wont gain more control like Klopp did but starting out with such a huge job remit seems high risk and wouldnt be learning from our lessons of Klopp getting burnt out.

Its also important to remember the modern game is vastly different to 20-30 years ago, Liverpool under FSG have always been ahead of the curve so my hope is this is their next trail blazing which most clubs end up copying like they did with data analytics.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,817
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #815 on: Today at 10:57:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:53:39 am
The thing is the players will not be signed without a huge input from the manager, anyone saying otherwise is being disingenuous.

With regards to recruitment it looks like we are going back to the model of early Klopp which is a strong group of experts having their input into a collective agreement on who to buy and sell. This is the model which brought us immense success, whose to say after 8 years Slot wont gain more control like Klopp did but starting out with such a huge job remit seems high risk and wouldnt be learning from our lessons of Klopp getting burnt out.

Its also important to remember the modern game is vastly different to 20-30 years ago, Liverpool under FSG have always been ahead of the curve so my hope is this is their next trail blazing which most clubs end up copying like they did with data analytics.

Totall agree

Something was posted the other day saying at Feyenoord he was able to veto signings. We're not Chelsea with a dickhead playing championship manager, we're a club with things in place to find the best players for us, but the head coach still has to want that player. I doubt he'd have come here if he was not allowed a say.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:59:56 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,590
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #816 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:47:16 am
But if they're successful I couldn't care less if the players are chosen by the government, a band of thieves or plucked out of thin air by a peregrine falcon.

If he's coached them to success then he's fulfilled his remit so who gives a fuck about semantics 🤷


Not a good choice. Anne Boleyns crest was the falcon and she lost her head ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 