The League in this Country has been dominated over the last forty years by the likes of Paisley, Ferguson, Wenger, Guardiola and Klopp. How many of them were head coaches who had someone above them picking the players they coached. The top four last season were headed up by City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Villa.That is four all powerful figures at those clubs. Emery is the perfect example he is a head coach but crucially brought his own President of football operations in Monchi and Director of Football operations in Vidagany with him. He has been incredibly successful at Villa taking them from just above the relegation zone to the Champions League in an incredibly short time.Compare that to Arsenal where he walked into an existing structure created by the club and it didn't work out. Arsenal learnt from that and Arteta after his initial part first season was promoted to manager and along with Edu is in charge of transfers.If you look at this League then no head coach has had sustained periods of success. They tend to come in do well and then get sacked. I mean look at the likes of Mourinho and Ancelotti at Chelsea or even Ranieri at Leicester. None of them have built an empire like Paisley, Ferguson, Wenger, Guardiola or Klopp.The issue is if you reduce the role and the importance of the person in charge of the team then it makes it so much simpler to sack them. Having a head coach instead of a manager is a double edged sword. It makes sense that you create a vanilla squad that any top coach could do well with. You don't have to change a lot of players if the manager fails. That comes at a cost though. You don't create true brilliance at a club by being half hearted. Would the aforementioned managers have built empires if their squads were built by someone else with half an eye on creating something the next head coach could work with.This isn't about semantics it is about the role, responsibilities and above all the amount of power the person in charge of the first team wields. This club has been built on a holy trinity of the manager, players and the fans. This club has been built on unifying managers pulling everyone together and the club becoming greater than the sum of its parts.For me Head Coaches work if you are Abramovichs Chelsea, Perezs Madrid, Laportes Barca or the likes of Bayern or PSG and can just throw money at the situation. Even then as Boehly has shown that doesn't always work.The clearest example for me would be how Klopp brought everyone one together after the shit show of the tail end of Rodgers reign. I firmly believe that Liverpool because of our DNA and the DNA of the supporters needs an iconic leader.Finally Slot who I hope does brilliantly by the way is the first ever leader of the first team not to be called the manager and crucially the first one since Shankly not to be trusted to build his own squad. Obviously we don't want the thread destroying by arguing over one point but I firmly believe it is something that needs discussing. Above all people need to stop burying there head in the sand and pretending it hasn't happened. People may think it is a good thing needed doing which is fine however we simply shouldn't bury it.I have expressed my opinion and won't be adding to it. Hopefully people can add their own in a civil manner.