That's not quite true in this case mate. I didn't report you but the transfer thread was getting derailed with the same old arguments by the same poster and this thread is heading likewise. Everyone knows you don't like the owners or Edwards or whoever and look for every single negative thing to complain about when it comes to them, and it's the fact that you post paragraphs on it in every thread numerous times. People respond and then those arguments just go on and on until the thread gets derailed and/or locked. Ultimately, we're all on the same page in wanting Slot and the club to be a success, so why there's a need to pick at every little thing just to find fault with it when there's absolutely no reason to is what gets some people's backs up.



For me, that isn't a fair description of what happens though. The transfer thread would be an example. That kicked off basically after the audience with Klopp. Certain posters after that event were basically calling other posters transfer whores and calling them idiots for believing that we would sign players like that.My crime was to say that if the club doesn't want fans to expect signings like that then they shouldn't be leaking things like they are our number 1 target or that we will lead the race to sign. That basically led to accusations that I was lying. So I produced quotes showing that it was true. That should have been the end of the matter.In this thread we have posters stating with absolute certainty that head coach and manager are interchangeable titles. When I point out that isn't true and that their roles are different all hell breaks out. Quite simply that is because this place acts like a snowball rolling down hill. The same posters back each other up and things get out of control. You either go along with the ever more outlandish claims or get trampled by the mob.It is bizarre go and read back the last four or five pages. You would think Klopp was an absolute mug and should have been sacked years ago. One poster was raving over how hard Slot's teams are to play through. We have had loads of posters stating that Slot will sort out the defence. As if Klopp hasn't got a clue about defending and is Keegan MK2.Well, Slot has had two full seasons in the Eredivisie and his teams have conceded 26 and 30 goals in 34 games. Strangely Klopp or should I say Keegan mk2 had seasons conceding 22 and 25 in the Bundesliga with Dortmund in 34 games. Plus two seasons in England in which Liverpool conceded 22 and 25 in 38 game seasons.I was going to point that out but was genuinely scared of the backlash. The next point was about how Slot isn't afraid to take players off. Again I was going to point out that Klopp's substations this season were nothing short of sensational. Again can't go against the party line.We should all be genuinely excited about how things will pan out with Slot next season. What isn't needed is the runaway train that crushes any dissent and leads to frankly absurd expectations.I will leave it at that.