Author Topic: Arne Slot confirmed  (Read 49026 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 04:31:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:00:43 pm
Never, ever forget to ask the Tea Lady
She runs the show. Without her, the club falls apart. Shanks went to her for guidance in 1959. She must be some age now, but so very wise.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm »
Now Slots the Head Coach what title has the coach that brings the players to the match got? Is that now the Manager?
Offline smutchin

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:18:14 pm
Perhaps we could talk about Slot, his tactics, his potential style of play, what players he might like etc, rather than his job title ad nauseam.

Sounds good to me.  :)
Offline Peabee

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 05:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm
Now Slots the Head Coach what title has the coach that brings the players to the match got? Is that now the Manager?

Match Caravan.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 05:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm
Now Slots the Head Coach what title has the coach that brings the players to the match got? Is that now the Manager?

Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Bright Red Player Delivery Machineey.

Obviously.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 06:34:07 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:56:17 pm
Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Bright Red Player Delivery Machineey.

Obviously.

Fucking hell, its Timmy Mallet
Offline Hazell

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:55:33 am
The mob culture on here is a joke. Sad little pricks love to join a pile-on. Then go running to the mods like whiney little bitches. ;D ;D

No wonder so many of the decent posters turned their back on RAWK.

That's not quite true in this case mate. I didn't report you but the transfer thread was getting derailed with the same old arguments by the same poster and this thread is heading likewise. Everyone knows you don't like the owners or Edwards or whoever and look for every single negative thing to complain about when it comes to them, and it's the fact that you post paragraphs on it in every thread numerous times. People respond and then those arguments just go on and on until the thread gets derailed and/or locked. Ultimately, we're all on the same page in wanting Slot and the club to be a success, so why there's a need to pick at every little thing just to find fault with it when there's absolutely no reason to is what gets some people's backs up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:49:13 pm by Hazell »
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 06:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm
That's not quite true in this case mate. I didn't report you but the transfer thread was getting derailed with the same old arguments by the same poster and this thread is heading likewise. Everyone knows you don't like the owners or Edwards or whoever and look for every single negative thing to complain about when it comes to them, and it's the fact that you post paragraphs on it in every thread numerous times. People respond and then those arguments just go on and on until the thread gets derailed and/or locked. Ultimately, we're all on the same page in wanting Slot and the club to be a success, so why there's a need to pick at every little thing when there's absolutely no reason to is what gets some people's backs up.

The thing is: why be negative about the details of any little thing going on at the club anyway,
none of us are experts at running a football club.

There is much to be excited about, from the expert team of footie folk FSG have put in
place to run the show.

It's a shame the Transfer thread is closed but I guess we can wait until the Slotter arrives anyway.

Offline No666

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 07:03:48 pm »
Transfer thread isn't closed, mate - Samie is in there, spewing up his findings from the deepest reaches of the internet.
Offline darragh85

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 07:25:01 pm »
Head coach or manager , he can slot in arne where.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 07:25:01 pm
Head coach or manager , he can slot in arne where.

How long you been holding on to that one?
Offline Eeyore

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 07:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:40:07 pm
That's not quite true in this case mate. I didn't report you but the transfer thread was getting derailed with the same old arguments by the same poster and this thread is heading likewise. Everyone knows you don't like the owners or Edwards or whoever and look for every single negative thing to complain about when it comes to them, and it's the fact that you post paragraphs on it in every thread numerous times. People respond and then those arguments just go on and on until the thread gets derailed and/or locked. Ultimately, we're all on the same page in wanting Slot and the club to be a success, so why there's a need to pick at every little thing just to find fault with it when there's absolutely no reason to is what gets some people's backs up.

For me, that isn't a fair description of what happens though. The transfer thread would be an example. That kicked off basically after the audience with Klopp. Certain posters after that event were basically calling other posters transfer whores and calling them idiots for believing that we would sign players like that.

My crime was to say that if the club doesn't want fans to expect signings like that then they shouldn't be leaking things like they are our number 1 target or that we will lead the race to sign. That basically led to accusations that I was lying. So I produced quotes showing that it was true. That should have been the end of the matter.

In this thread we have posters stating with absolute certainty that head coach and manager are interchangeable titles. When I point out that isn't true and that their roles are different all hell breaks out. Quite simply that is because this place acts like a snowball rolling down hill. The same posters back each other up and things get out of control. You either go along with the ever more outlandish claims or get trampled by the mob.

It is bizarre go and read back the last four or five pages. You would think Klopp was an absolute mug and should have been sacked years ago. One poster was raving over how hard Slot's teams are to play through. We have had loads of posters stating that Slot will sort out the defence. As if Klopp hasn't got a clue about defending and is Keegan MK2.

Well, Slot has had two full seasons in the Eredivisie and his teams have conceded 26 and 30 goals in 34 games. Strangely Klopp or should I say Keegan mk2 had seasons conceding 22 and 25 in the Bundesliga with Dortmund in 34 games. Plus two seasons in England in which Liverpool conceded 22 and 25 in 38 game seasons.

I was going to point that out but was genuinely scared of the backlash. The next point was about how Slot isn't afraid to take players off. Again I was going to point out that Klopp's substations this season were nothing short of sensational. Again can't go against the party line.

We should all be genuinely excited about how things will pan out with Slot next season. What isn't needed is the runaway train that crushes any dissent and leads to frankly absurd expectations.

I will leave it at that.
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 07:50:29 pm »
Al, that fight with Craig is still on right?
Offline CraigDS

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 07:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:29 pm
Al, that fight with Craig is still on right?

Hes in a 6 year training camp to get close to peak fitness.
Offline Hazell

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 08:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:46:34 pm

See that post is what I was talking about, about constantly criticising everything when it comes to the club under the current ownership and always looking for negatives. I know you won't agree but thought I'd try to explain it as best I could (which probably wasn't all that great I know).
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 08:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:29 pm
Al, that fight with Craig is still on right?

 ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 08:29:25 pm »
Thing is Al, the defence does need sorting, we conceded first 23 times last season in the league, its around 40 times we've conceded first since the start of the 22/23 season. An OPTA report on 11th Oct said that since the start of 22/23, we'd conceded 20 goals out of the 53 conceded inside the first 30 minutes. At the time, we had gone behind 28 times in 63 games, this was and is a very big issue that we just were not getting to grips with.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 08:42:36 pm »
Al, its not and should never be about comparing Klopp and Slot. Klopp has gone, we move on and as fans we get behind Slot and stay as positive as possible because lord knows opposition fans will be giving Slot enough grief without our own fans questioning him.

We as fans should all get behind Arne Slot and follow Klopps lead in giving him his backing. Right now he needs us.
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 08:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:42:36 pm
Al, its not and should never be about comparing Klopp and Slot. Klopp has gone, we move on and as fans we get behind Slot and stay as positive as possible because lord knows opposition fans will be giving Slot enough grief without our own fans questioning him.

We as fans should all get behind Arne Slot and follow Klopps lead in giving him his backing. Right now he needs us.

100% and its not sacrilege to look at areas we can improve, on and off the field. In fact we better had be looking to improve, there was no reason why we couldnt win the Europa League for example.

My first priority is getting and keeping players fit.
Offline Hazell

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:46:31 pm
100% and its not sacrilege to look at areas we can improve, on and off the field. In fact we better had be looking to improve, there was no reason why we couldnt win the Europa League for example.

My first priority is getting and keeping players fit.

Yeah, not sure if that was related to the backroom staff or not (I know there was a lot of talk about it, but it was just talk) or other factors, such as players being overworked (because it wasn't just us who had ridiculous injuries last season) or bad luck at least in part (Jota and Jones getting injured at Brentford, Mac Allister at Sheffield United, Robertson on International duty and then Saka causing Tsimikas to get injured).

I guess we'll find out this season. It'd be a huge help if we sorted our injuries, even without the new signings.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 08:57:18 pm »
Hey lads. Love island starts this week

Ya gang of fannies
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:57:18 pm
Hey lads. Love island starts this week

Ya gang of fannies

Oh fuck off, really? Its either tidy the garage or go the gym for me now
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm
Oh fuck off, really? Its either tidy the garage or go the gym for me now
You getting yaself fit for next years one ?  ;D

Bet youll go in as one of the mid season Bombshells in casa amor ya slag  ;D

Budgie smugglers and manscaped to high heaven. Not a Pyabb in sight.  :lmao
Online duvva 💅

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 10:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:57:18 pm
Hey lads. Love island starts this week

Ya gang of fannies
Only c*nts watch that shit surely?
Offline amir87

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:02:34 pm
Only c*nts watch that shit surely?

Nah even I don't watch that.
Offline rob1966

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm
You getting yaself fit for next years one ?  ;D

Bet youll go in as one of the mid season Bombshells in casa amor ya slag  ;D

Budgie smugglers and manscaped to high heaven. Not a Pyabb in sight.  :lmao

I'm in training to go in as the first ever DILF
Offline Draex

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 10:14:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm
I'm in training to go in as the first ever DILF

Dogging international limited founder?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #747 on: Yesterday at 10:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm
Now Slots the Head Coach what title has the coach that brings the players to the match got? Is that now the Manager?

 :lmao
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm
You getting yaself fit for next years one ?  ;D

Bet youll go in as one of the mid season Bombshells in casa amor ya slag  ;D

Budgie smugglers and manscaped to high heaven. Not a Pyabb in sight.  :lmao

:D
Offline Samie

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #749 on: Today at 12:09:34 am »
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #750 on: Today at 12:12:15 am »
Na naaaa na na naaaaaa
Offline newterp

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #751 on: Today at 01:08:59 am »
Kind of late for an official picture, no?
Offline Motty

Re: Arne Slot confirmed
« Reply #752 on: Today at 02:02:55 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on May 30, 2024, 09:09:23 am
I think the best thing is he does not seem to have one formation - but more fluid adaptive systems based on where the balls is, on offensive or defensive and opposition.  e.g. when pressing they may play a 4-4-2 - so he trains and works with players to play different roles during the games. so become less predictable to defend or attack against.
difficult to score against and I think he spends a lot of time on the training pitch

I suppose the big question is that this summer we will have loads of our players at the Olympics and Euros - so a short pre-season  and during the season when we are playing twice a week - less time to train the players into  these new systems.

this analysis gives examples of different formation and tactics
https://the-footballanalyst.com/arne-slot-feyenoord-tactical-analysis/#:
Great analysis that thanks DK. Got high hopes for arl Arne personally but whether he makes it here or not he definitely has some really has got Feyenoord playing in a really good way tactically. Can't wait for the new season to start now, just pissed off he won't have the full summer with the players.
