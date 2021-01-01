In 1984/85 we set out to do what no team in England had ever done before - win four League titles in a row.Huddersfield and Arsenal had both done the hat-trick before, but neither had managed a fourth. Could we possibly do it?Before the season even started we were hit with two huge blows. Graeme Souness joined Sampdoria, and then in a pre-season friendly against Home Farm, Ian Rush picked up a knee injury that led to him missing the first two months.By the time he came back, we were down in 17th place, and there was too much of a gap to make up.We did go on a great run, and ended up second behind Everton, but four in a row didn't happen.When Man U had the same chance in 2009/10, they couldn't do it either, finishing a point behind Chelsea. A 2-0 defeat at Anfield in October had been a crucial early blow.But now it looks like it's finally going to happen, and I think it's worth emphasizing just what an achievement it would be if Man City finish the job this afternoon.Here's a table of all the European clubs that have won four in a row - or more. This might take a while - but that's the point.The number on the left is how many titles in succession they won.That's just the first ten. Next:So that's 30. There's lots more:That's 60, and we're not even nearly there:So that's a total of 90. And in fact there are far more than that. The smaller European Leagues are not included. Add those and the total is way over 100 (special mention for Skonto Riga of Latvia who won 14 in a row between 1991 and 2004).Of course, there is not a single English club among them, even though our League has been running the longest.I'm not much of a patriot, but there are some things that do make me feel proud of this place. This is the greatest League in the world, isn't it? OK, perhaps not in terms of technical ability. Or ethical awareness. Or supporter representation. Or wealth distribution. But if you take the long view, over its whole history the League has had a depth and a competitiveness unmatched anywhere else.Let's finish with a quiz question. Actually, there is one other country, in the Top 20 in the current UEFA co-efficient rankings, which does not feature in that list of 90 clubs. Can you spot which one?