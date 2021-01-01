« previous next »
Author Topic: Four In A Row Finally Happens

Four In A Row Finally Happens
In 1984/85 we set out to do what no team in England had ever done before - win four League titles in a row.

Huddersfield and Arsenal had both done the hat-trick before, but neither had managed a fourth. Could we possibly do it?

Before the season even started we were hit with two huge blows. Graeme Souness joined Sampdoria, and then in a pre-season friendly against Home Farm, Ian Rush picked up a knee injury that led to him missing the first two months.

By the time he came back, we were down in 17th place, and there was too much of a gap to make up.

We did go on a great run, and ended up second behind Everton, but four in a row didn't happen.


When Man U had the same chance in 2009/10, they couldn't do it either, finishing a point behind Chelsea. A 2-0 defeat at Anfield in October had been a crucial early blow.

But now it looks like it's finally going to happen, and I think it's worth emphasizing just what an achievement it would be if Man City finish the job this afternoon.


Here's a table of all the European clubs that have won four in a row - or more. This might take a while - but that's the point.

The number on the left is how many titles in succession they won.



That's just the first ten. Next:




So that's 30.  There's lots more:





That's 60, and we're not even nearly there:





So that's a total of 90. And in fact there are far more than that. The smaller European Leagues are not included. Add those and the total is way over 100 (special mention for Skonto Riga of Latvia who won 14 in a row between 1991 and 2004).

Of course, there is not a single English club among them, even though our League has been running the longest.

I'm not much of a patriot, but there are some things that do make me feel proud of this place. This is the greatest League in the world, isn't it?  OK, perhaps not in terms of technical ability. Or ethical awareness.  Or supporter representation. Or wealth distribution. But if you take the long view, over its whole history the League has had a depth and a competitiveness unmatched anywhere else.

Let's finish with a quiz question. Actually, there is one other country, in the Top 20 in the current UEFA co-efficient rankings, which does not feature in that list of 90 clubs. Can you spot which one?

Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Achievement?
Manchester City?
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Denmark?
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Come on Moyesy.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 08:58:02 am
Achievement?
Manchester City?

He must be having a laugh, surely?
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Cheats do prosper then.

Tainted titles the lot of them
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: teine on Today at 08:39:41 am
In 1984/85 we set out to do what no team in England had ever done before - win four League titles in a row.

But now it looks like it's finally going to happen, and I think it's worth emphasizing just what an achievement it would be if Man City finish the job this afternoon.



On a day such as this you decide its apt to praise 115 charges on the main LFC board?  Strange
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Sleeper agent been activated?
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:23:49 am
On a day such as this you decide its apt to praise 115 charges on the main LFC board?  Strange

Man City winning the league four times in a row is a serious achievement to be fair,



its up there with Lance Armstrong winning seven tours on the bounce
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
I know you write really interesting historical posts. And while what you say is factually correct, its completely meaningless. The biggest asterisk of all time. Ive said this a few times, but Id praise Manchester United to the heavens before Id give Manchester City an ounce of my attention.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:42:17 am
I know you write really interesting historical posts. And while what you say is factually correct, its completely meaningless. The biggest asterisk of all time. Ive said this a few times, but Id praise Manchester United to the heavens before Id give Manchester City an ounce of my attention.


I am, of course, sincerely hoping they mess it up and that this thread really is meaningless.

Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: teine on Today at 09:49:21 am

I am, of course, sincerely hoping they mess it up and that this thread really is meaningless.



Nah, they're going to do it.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
I think doing it is making more people ask questions
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:56:11 am
I think doing it is making more people ask questions

I hope so.

Without Jurgen they'd be going for 7 on the bounce today...............
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
I think the term used by ' The Kids' is...' Who gives a flying fuck!'
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:56:11 am
I think doing it is making more people ask questions

Yep. Adds to the farce.

I did think about this earlier this season, that Abu Dhabi 115 (minimum) purchasing another title only highlights the cheating even more.

Its better to make the cheating look more "respectable".

It's not like for like, plus she wasnt actually cheating, but the South African intersex runner who cannot run in women's races, she came 2nd in a race and it was speculated she had done so deliberately to make it look more competitive, ie. take the spotlight from her and make the races look respectable. Another purchase from Abu Dhabi just makes it look a bigger joke. Nobody is arsed about them, even their own fans. Its apathy.

Lance Armstong and his seven jerseys, Ben Johnson and his gold medals (Flo Jo and hers and the embarrassing (for the sport) women's 100m record that still stands), this is another sorry chapter of cheating in sport. Nation state backed teams is uncompetitive, and without competition there is no sporting merit.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
United got close in 2010. We had the chance to hand it to them by beating Chelsea in the penultimate game.

Thing with City is nobody really cares what they achieve. They won the treble last year and it was quickly forgotten about. United's treble is still regularly banged on about 25 years later.

Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Ridiculous post, in the wrong forum, and the sort of propaganda that is part of the reason why there is no * beside any of the City titles yet. To not even mention 115 is scandalous, even City fans would blush.

I appreciate the effort that went into the post, and it was interesting from a non-English POV.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
 ;D

The lenghts that people will go to defend the sport that once was will never stop to amuse.
It's a circus, we have AD winning the title based on season defining refereeing "errors" for a few years now.

This is what it has become, a "title race" is only useful for marketing purposes.

Moneywise, it's going to be ManU pushing AD "close" to the title next season, while SA will be allowed to close the gap on AD and finish a close third.
Never to be dropped outside of CL qualification afterwards.

Just cancelled my subscription for next season, no point of paying to see "sports drama" to unfold in a very predictable manner.

Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Interesting post. You've put your finger on why the English league has generally been so celebrated. It's the hardest to win. I think there are something like 25 clubs in England who've won the Title. That's a hell of a lot.

The worse thing about the state-sponsored club that will win it this year is that they are driving a coach and four through this tradition. They have bought the league - which is not something Liverpool, Huddersfield, Arsenal or Man Utd ever did.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Fuck off, wum.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
No-one cares. Klopp leaving will be the bigger story and they'll get mad about it as usual.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Not arsed, do one sad sack.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
No need to be hard on the poster, one can assume from his history that hes posting with good intentions.
The subject matters just a bit misplaced today.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Appreciate the effort but you absolutely lost me with what an achievement it will be and Man City.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 10:37:02 am
No-one cares. Klopp leaving will be the bigger story and they'll get mad about it as usual.

Or Mo buying a new holiday hat.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Thought Jurgen handled this brilliantly in the press conference yesterday, "we'll see about that" in bringing up their charges. The cheating aspect is always there.

Nobody is arsed about Abu Dhabi in the game.

It's an Arab state backed entity, with a Barcelona-lite style of play. There is nothing "Man city" about it. Its completely detached from them. It would be exactly the same at whatever club the Arabs purchased, so the issue is not the club as it's just the vehicle.

Like most non Arsenal fans I wanted Spurs to lose to them the other night as it means nothing Abu Dhabi purchasing another title, and if anything the hope is it fasttracks reform. The game needs a reset, as even without Oligarches and state owned clubs it still isn't right. If you are in a league you should have a realistic shot at eventually winning it, and not a 20k to 1 Leicester City type chance.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 11:05:59 am
Thought Jurgen handled this brilliantly in the press conference yesterday, "we'll see about that" in bringing up their charges. The cheating aspect is always there.

Nobody is arsed about Abu Dhabi in the game.

It's an Arab state backed club, playing a Barcelona-lite style of play. There is nothing "Man city" about it. Its completely detached from them. It would be exactly the same at whatever club the Arabs purchased, so the issue is not the club as it's just the vehicle.

Like most non Arsenal fans I wanted Spurs to lose to them the other night as it means nothing Abu Dhabi purchasing another title, and if anything the hope is it fasttracks reform. The game needs a reset, as even without Oligarches and state owned clubs it still isn't right. If you are in a league you should have a realistic shot at eventually winning it, and not a 20k to 1 Leicester City type chance.

That's part of it. Manchester City were always a national joke. I remember they got relegated from the Premier League against us and they kept the ball in the corner flag for the last 5 minutes with the scores level - they had to win the game to stay up! This a week before the 96 cup final so we were half arsed anyway. Of course United win the title on the same day. Then they got relegated to the 3rd division. Their freebie stadium was always half empty. Pre-Abu Dhabi the most memorable moment at the new ground was David James playing up front while they missed out on a European place. Their last game before the takeover they lost 8-0 to Middlesbrough and would have probably gone back down the next season.

Billions get poured in and straight away they're winning trophies every season after 30 years without a sniff of one. World class players all over the pitch after decades of utter dross (Kinkladze was treated like a god their in the 90s and pre-takeover Shaun Goater was their modern legend). And still struggled to fill the ground. It's so inauthentic that nobody takes it seriously.

Not to defend Chelsea - as they're as bad - but they were at least already in the top 4 when Abramavich took over and had recently won the domestic cups and European trophy and had a mostly full stadium with plenty of top players in tow. Their sportswashing thus got more credibility than it warranted. Nobody can take City seriously as a top club because they were such a laughing stock for decades and so much overshadowed by their city rivals.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Didn't Juventus win like 9 in a row recently? I dont see that on there.

Also 5 in a row for Inter Milan during the 2000s.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Can this be moved to the General Sports section please?
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
No way is the original poster a Liverpool fan.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:44:24 pm
No way is the original poster a Liverpool fan.

Agree.  This thread is a pisstake.  Surprised it's still here.
Re: Four In A Row Finally Happens
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 11:05:59 am
Thought Jurgen handled this brilliantly in the press conference yesterday, "we'll see about that" in bringing up their charges. The cheating aspect is always there.

Nobody is arsed about Abu Dhabi in the game.

It's an Arab state backed entity, with a Barcelona-lite style of play. There is nothing "Man city" about it. Its completely detached from them. It would be exactly the same at whatever club the Arabs purchased, so the issue is not the club as it's just the vehicle.

Like most non Arsenal fans I wanted Spurs to lose to them the other night as it means nothing Abu Dhabi purchasing another title, and if anything the hope is it fasttracks reform. The game needs a reset, as even without Oligarches and state owned clubs it still isn't right. If you are in a league you should have a realistic shot at eventually winning it, and not a 20k to 1 Leicester City type chance.

It's not just about the game is it? It's why they became involved in football in the first place to be successful which enables them to win power so that everyone forgets about their human rights abuses. Every time they win a title this point becomes more relevant not less.
