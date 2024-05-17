« previous next »
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish
May 17, 2024, 04:15:58 pm
Couldn't see a thread for her, apologies if there is one!

Her third album has dropped today and it's absolutely superb. I've had it on repeat at work today and there's not a song I'd skip, but the run of Chihiro, Birds of a Feather, Wildflower, The Greatest and L'Amour De Ma Vie pretty much had my head falling off. Her brother Finneas deserves massive credit, as always, because the production is... whew. It all reminds me of when I head Melodrama by Lorde for the first time, and that is a very high compliment indeed.

I'd like to see social media and radio stations try to make me sick of Birds of a Feather. They will fail.
Re: Billie Eilish
Reply #1 on: May 18, 2024, 01:15:26 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_AZJzYe7CU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_AZJzYe7CU</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IjWFq1c5M4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IjWFq1c5M4</a>
Re: Billie Eilish
Reply #2 on: May 18, 2024, 06:08:53 am
Absolutely agreed, the new album is superb. I must have listened to the entire thing 5 times back-to-back yesterday, its so immersive.

Its definitely a headphones on record, which speaks to Finneas incredible talent as a producer.

Chihiro, Wildflower and Blue are my favourites so far.

10 tracks, no filler, and everything flows together beautifully.

Great shoutout to Melodrama by the way, I thought exactly the same! ;D
Re: Billie Eilish
Reply #3 on: May 26, 2024, 06:53:47 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XsiBJ2IUr-8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XsiBJ2IUr-8</a>
Re: Billie Eilish
Reply #4 on: May 30, 2024, 06:22:37 am
Quote from: Snail on May 17, 2024, 04:15:58 pm
Couldn't see a thread for her, apologies if there is one!

Her third album has dropped today and it's absolutely superb. I've had it on repeat at work today and there's not a song I'd skip, but the run of Chihiro, Birds of a Feather, Wildflower, The Greatest and L'Amour De Ma Vie pretty much had my head falling off. Her brother Finneas deserves massive credit, as always, because the production is... whew. It all reminds me of when I head Melodrama by Lorde for the first time, and that is a very high compliment indeed.

I'd like to see social media and radio stations try to make me sick of Birds of a Feather. They will fail.

It's so, so good. She's edgy as fuck but got that gorgeous tone in her voice.

The Greatest is my go to at the moment but that changes every full play of the album
Re: Billie Eilish
Reply #5 on: May 30, 2024, 08:25:49 am
Listened to the new album off the back of this thread and its totally class.
Re: Billie Eilish
Reply #6 on: May 31, 2024, 11:30:02 pm
Quote from: thejbs on May 30, 2024, 08:25:49 am
Listened to the new album off the back of this thread and its totally class.

Something about it has just absolutely hooked my brain.
Re: Billie Eilish
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:16:57 pm
Will take something special to beat it to my favourite of the year. It's bold, strange, intelligent, and beautifully produced. I hear bits of Radiohead, Postal service, Sufjan Stevens and Arcade Fire in there along with some proper pop flourishes. Genuinely incredible record. And it IS a record too - it should be listened to as one piece of work.
Re: Billie Eilish
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:10:03 pm
Video for Chihiro dropping tomorrow.

I'd say it's one of her top 3 songs so far for sure.
Re: Billie Eilish
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:02:36 am
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 09:10:03 pm
Video for Chihiro dropping tomorrow.

I'd say it's one of her top 3 songs so far for sure.
I think she hits every vocal range in that
