Her third album has dropped today and it's absolutely superb. I've had it on repeat at work today and there's not a song I'd skip, but the run of Chihiro, Birds of a Feather, Wildflower, The Greatest and L'Amour De Ma Vie pretty much had my head falling off. Her brother Finneas deserves massive credit, as always, because the production is... whew. It all reminds me of when I head Melodrama by Lorde for the first time, and that is a very high compliment indeed.



I'd like to see social media and radio stations try to make me sick of Birds of a Feather. They will fail.