« on: May 16, 2024, 01:33:24 pm »
JURGEN KLOPP FOR EVER

Jurgen placed his mobile back on the table, took a sip of expresso and then said to his wife and sons, Liverpool FC. How does that sound?

Forty-eight hours later he was sitting in the cabin of the most tracked aircraft in the history of aviation.

Nearly nine years beyond that he - and we - are about to experience a Leaving of Liverpool which will compare in emotional power with any of the multitude of sad, awesome  and heart-wrenching departures that people have made, and been forced to make, from Pier Head to far flung parts of the world over centuries past. That might seem an odd thing to say about a football coach. But Jurgen Klopp is the most beloved figure to walk the precincts of Anfield since, arguably, Bill Shankly - and Bill Shankly now sits on Mt Olympus with Zeus and the other fellas. Jurgens going, and very soon he will be gone, but the love-affair between us and him will be going nowhere. Thats staying, probably growing, its pulse beating as steadily and purely for generations to come as it does for us, here and now. Jurgen Klopp For Ever.

Do you remember the first game he managed? Tottenham away and a 0-0 draw, the least likely scoreline of the Klopp era. I can recall Adam Lallana being interviewed after the match where he was asked an obvious question. Was that tiring? Jurgen had only been with the players for three days and yet, in that first contest, you could see a new culture germinating. The players had hounded Tottenham on the ball - all over the pitch. Lallana was perhaps one of the fittest players to ever play under Klopp but he answered by saying, yes it was exhausting. Then he said something which was quite telling. But we are professional footballers. We should be fit and we ought to be able to raise our level and meet the new managers demands. It was a confession that, despite the physical efforts of that afternoon, it was just the beginning. Demands were going to be made of the Liverpool squad which were not ordinary. That was, perhaps, a little intimidating for some of them. For us, it was exciting.

Very soon, of course, they began to call us The Crushing Machine. We were suddenly playing something called Heavy-Metal Football. And everybodys second favourite German word became Gegenpress (nothing could ever knock Schadenfreude off top spot). It was mighty and it was effective and it left many teams looking like debris after 90 minutes (or 98 minutes as Jurgen taught us to say). One of the mans achievements is that the vast majority of teams in the Premier League now try to play the same way. Premier League football has improved with Jurgen Klopp. It had to. Our style evolved too, of course, as more technically gifted, more intuitive players came to Anfield or were promoted from the Academy. Klopps teams may have continued to be crushing machines, but they became machines designed by Michelangelo and painted by Rembrandt, Caravaggio, Turner. Beautiful things. A crushing machine driven by Phil Coutinho? Whoever thought that was possible? Heavy-Metal football with a maestro like Bobby Firmino? Why not?

Jurgens other mission was to awaken the sleeping demon of Anfield. It seems, from what he has said, that the only club in world football that could have forced him to break his 12-month sabbatical from the game back in 2015 was our club. And the reason for that was the power and the mythology surrounding us. Hence the Liverpool FC. How does that sound?. But he also said when he arrived, famously, that he wanted to turn us from doubters to believers. He wanted to re-ignite the power of the Kop and restore Anfield to its full majesty. This club is only fully understood by romantics and it takes a romantic to harness its spirit and liberate its energy. I think that is Klopps greatest achievement. He allowed us to rediscover our essence. He allowed us to be who we truly are. Thats not an easy thing. And the reason he was the perfect leader is that he represented all we wanted to be - the best version of ourselves (as many of his players now say of themselves). A manager who celebrates goals like a supporter, who punches the air then applauds a near miss rather than flings his arms out in annoyance or holds his head in his hands, who screams at inept officials, then laughs with them, who cajoles and empowers his players, who cannot watch penalties being taken, who enjoys to the hilt the moment of triumph with the fans, and - yes - who finds time to commend valiant opponents, even when they beat us - thats Jurgen Klopp. Despite the host of imitators whove taken up some of these practices in the last few years, its absolutely nobody else.   

There are three important qualities, the three Ds, that Klopp has so supremely embodied while at Liverpool. One is decency. The second is determination. And the third is dignity. Combine the three and you have the recipe for a great leader. And thats how we all think of Klopp. Its the way we thought of Shankly. And like Shankly, it goes beyond football. Neither man talked politics much. It wasnt their job. But they were cut from similar left-wing cloth, despite the immense difference in their backgrounds, and they possessed some of the make-up of great trade-union or labour figures like Bevan or Keir Hardie. They were moral leaders in the city, as well as mere football managers, whether they liked it or not. During Covid-19 I looked to Jurgen more than I ever looked to anyone in the government to say something sensible, or consoling or rational about what we were going through. For a measure of how to feel about racism or homophobia in football, and how to begin to oppose it, you could do no better than see what Jurgen has said. If you have ever seen the video of him with Daire, the Irish lad, you will see how alike they are, despite their age. While our country was reaching for the sewer during the Brexit referendum it was Jurgen who best represented the European idea. The moral authority of the man is palpable. And a key reason for this is that he is not beyond admitting his weaknesses, confessing his mistakes, enjoying his fallibility.  Its no wonder people love him - and we feel fine.

I enjoyed an interview someone did with him about half way through his mission here. He was walking towards the empty Kop and the conversation turned towards the great figures of the past who still haunt the pitch and terraces. Jurgen paid homage to some obvious names - Kenny, Johnny Barnes, Sir Bob. But he had no doubts that Shankly sat above everyone, in a special place. I knew then he completely understood our club. Bills trophy haul isnt as great as, say Bob Paisleys, but its impossible to imagine Liverpool Football Club without Shankly. He is still there, in its bloodstream. The personification of LFC.

Well, all I can say to that is that we are privileged as supporters to have experienced an encore. Klopp is up there with Shanks. Im sure hed be embarrassed at that thought. But its true. And as time passes it will become truer.

Im glad we gave him his best moments in football - and not just because he gave us many of ours. The clip of him moving between all his players and staff after the final whistle went in Madrid is my favourite piece of film. The camera tracked him for 6 minutes (ah, those three goals in Istanbul!) and you see the full reality of his achievement dawning as perhaps  it only can when you share an achievement. He is in those six minutes, in turn, serene, honourable, a little dazed, delighted, euphoric and tearful. He hugs everybody he can - defeated opponent as well as delirious victor - and seems to instinctively calibrate each hug according to what is required. And then you begin to realise that he is not hugging anymore. Hes being hugged. The players are taking over, supporting him for a change. And in front of the ecstatic thousands from Liverpool they take this big man - bigger than them all apart from Virg - embrace him in their arms and make him fly. What a moment. 

We take history seriously at Liverpool. Some supporters from lesser clubs can scoff at this, but thats because they think the past is dead. It isnt. As the American writer William Faulkner  once said, The past is never dead. Its not even past. And so you see it in banners on the Kop - Elisha Scott, Billy Liddell, Hunt, St John, as well as Shanks and Bob. That's the past breathing among us. All these people are still living, kept vivid not just by the gorgeous flags, but by millions of everyday conversations. Klopp, Im certain, sensed that.

And therefore he must know that hell be with us for ever too. Long after Ive gone, long after hes gone, long after youve gone.

Jurgen Klopp For Ever.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
love it
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Ah, f*ck me. I'm never going to get through Sunday. Great tribute to a great man.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
great article..

"The clip of him moving between all his players and staff after the final whistle went in Madrid is my favourite piece of film. The camera tracked him for 6 minutes (ah, those three goals in Istanbul!) and you see the full reality of his achievement dawning as perhaps  it only can when you share an achievement."

lost count of how many times I've watched that video on the commute home
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
I've been deliberately avoiding articles and videos and write ups about Jurgen leaving all this time.

This is the first I've read. I'm both glad I did and wish I didn't at the same time as it's now right upon us  :'(
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Wonderfully written as ever Yorky
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Outstanding Yorky.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Nice one. Agree on the video - best piece of footage the Club has ever released. I watch it every six months or so and it never feels to bring back the crazy emotions of that day.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Tremendous!

Like many, I've been avoiding reading/watching/listening to any of the content about Jurgen leaving but have started letting a little bit of it in in the last couple days and it's really just hitting home that he is actually going. While deep down (like really, really, really deep down) there's a small sense of excitement at what comes next, there's also loads of me just absolutely dreading Sunday.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Superb Yorky.

Id forgotten about some of those off field/non-football issues he spoke up about with far greater clarity and humanity than any politician ever could. Being able to get people rallying behind you is a very rare quality. I know I could never do it. Jurgen made that look effortless, and in a second language. He really is very special.

Sunday is going to be weird but we should absolutely enjoy every last minute of it. Its the least he deserves.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Thanks for that Yorky. I think you've hit on the most important trait in Klopp, and that is decency.
We all know modern football is a cesspool. So many bad people with bad intent everywhere.

One of my favourite lines in Gladiator is when Richard Harris's Marcus Aurelius says about his nephew 'Commodus is not a moral man'. I think of that in relation to so many managers: Guardiola working for a despotic dictatorial regime of cheats yet claiming the high moral ground on Catalan independence; Mourinho and his endless cheating and snideness, Ferguson and his bullying and consequence-free behaviour. (The cops caught you driving down the hard shoulder. Take your penalty points like a man instead of getting an expensive QC to find a loophole).

But Klopp was different, and absolutely a moral man. As you say, his dealings with Daire, and Sean Cox's family, and the hundreds of encounters we didn't see - writing letters to fans with serious illnesses, giving them hope in dark times. And even in his moments of triumph in Madrid, he didn't give Son Heung-min a quick hug and tell him better luck next time. He spent a couple of minutes with him, remembering what it felt like losing in 2013 and 2018 and passing on words of wisdom and empathy before celebrating properly with the rest of his team.

We'll remember how he made us felt. He made us feel like we were important, and that we mattered.

I'm not honestly particularly bothered about how successful Arne Slot is compared to the cheats and chancers who populate English football. I'm 50 next year, and my passion for football might be spent. Whether he wins 1 League Cup or 2 won't define him. But I do hope that he is, like Jurgen, a moral man. It's all we should hope for.  It's what we deserve.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Superb Yorky.

Id forgotten about some of those off field/non-football issues he spoke up about with far greater clarity and humanity than any politician ever could. Being able to get people rallying behind you is a very rare quality. I know I could never do it. Jurgen made that look effortless, and in a second language. He really is very special.

Sunday is going to be weird but we should absolutely enjoy every last minute of it. Its the least he deserves.

A great manager but an even better man. He's a rarity in the modern era of the game. He'd fit in well with Shanks and Paisley.

We are going to miss just hearing him speak (for sure we will be checking up on him though).
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
You've captured it all perfectly Yorky. The man, the mood and the emotion.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Utter garbage - no conspiracy, no cabal, no var, no nuffin.

Ye Tyke tosser, piss off.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
I cant remember Jurgen ever saying anything political, even with a small 'p', to be honest. He doesn't fit easily into any campaigning box.

He's more an ethical man. And I think that comes more from his evangelical Christian background rather than any 'leftist' impulse.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Thanks for taking the time to stop arguing with Eeyore

Cracking article, thanks
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Thanks Yorky. What a wonderful piece. Really beginning to hit home now that hes going. Weve been truly blessed to have such a wonderful human being at the helm. Were going to miss him lots.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Brilliant Yorky, utterly brilliant.

Jurgen's left a legacy to last a lifetime.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Quote from: Priory Road on May 16, 2024, 09:27:30 pm

I cant remember Jurgen ever saying anything political, even with a small 'p', to be honest. He doesn't fit easily into any campaigning box.

He's more an ethical man. And I think that comes more from his evangelical Christian background rather than any 'leftist' impulse.

Trump sucks, Brexit is stupid and socialism rules: Jürgen Klopps political wisdom


He is and always will be one of us.


Nice read.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Quote from: Priory Road on May 16, 2024, 09:27:30 pm

I cant remember Jurgen ever saying anything political, even with a small 'p', to be honest. He doesn't fit easily into any campaigning box.

He's more an ethical man. And I think that comes more from his evangelical Christian background rather than any 'leftist' impulse.
He has said himself that he is on the left of the spectrum. He's views on many things outside football broadly align with most on this site.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
He has said himself that he is on the left of the spectrum. He's views on many things outside football broadly align with most on this site.

Quote
I believe in the welfare state. Im not privately insured, Klopp said, adding: If theres something I will never do in my life it is vote for the right.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Thanks for that Yorky.

An accurate summary of his time here and how he made us believers. A moral man who always spoke sense no matter what topic he was asked about.

We are losing him as manager of our great club but he will still be present in our hearts as you couldnt fail to admire the way he took us back to being the club we were in our hey day. Exciting football and without using the dark arts so common in the modern game.

Ill miss his wise words and wish him well in whatever he chooses to do.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Yorky, you and me were of that age when Shanks word was law.
I remember after the  71 final. Crushed because as a kid you cant imagine Liverpool losing a cup final. Turning up to see the reds without the cup, and Shankly issues a rallying cry.
You are the people not even Chairman Mao with all his people could put on a show of red strength like this
Romantic tosh.
The guy from the Echo wrote that if Mao wanted to dispute this then a nod from Shanks would have sent them off Eastwards down the Mersey tunnel to argue the fact. (His geography wasnt good btw)
He knew Shanks was a leader.
I had sat on my dads shoulders in Lime St in 65 when we had actually brought the cup home, this was different yet still memorable.
A couple of years later, you and I  witnessed the great man, in the midst of the joyous chaos of winning the league, pick a scarf up out of the dust on the running track and scold a copper with the words that scarf is somebodys life
Jürgen Norbert Klopp is indeed in the same mould.
Like Shanks and us,  he is football daft and recognised that this city breathes football. He knew the power of the Kop, the stupid romantic nonsense, the songs and the wit, the passion for good football and the disdain shown to those who are unsportsmanlike.
Under Klopp we saw our team hurrying to take throw ins and set pieces, not wanting to waste time like other lesser teams, time that could be spent scoring goals. We saw players who would give their every last effort for him and us.
Romantic tosh they say, they were getting paid thousands they say.
That game against Barca shows a different view.
Players who hustled, ran, chased and harassed, and scored 4 wonderful but unique goals, only to collapse on the pitch drained of emotion. Emotions so strong it made James Milner cry. A man who won nice things and lots of money with City, but wanted more than that. Emotion
The players rushing to join a line with Jürgen serenading with the Kop. Singing that song. Stupid romantic nonsense. Because that song is somebodys life.

Madrid and Henderson, crying like a baby with his father, and then him and Klopp both in tears. Stupid romantic nonsense.
Spurs players like Son hugging Klopp but not Poch, because they knew they could never really have what we have but wanted to at least be part of it if only peripherally.

The parade.
When, like the last time we won Big Ears, it seemed the whole city turned out to welcome the lads home.
2005 was already legendary beyond any other clubs welcome home.
Yet Jürgens men brought even more onto the streets.
A very drunken Jürgen sitting perilously scally like on the back of the bus with his boys, sharing  the moment and writing his own chapters in our history.
Covid cheated us of the biggest party this country would have seen since VE Day.
That team actually won the league before covid lockdown, but we were unable to celebrate.
The jealous unromantic clever bastards said it was an asterisk win, and lied when they claimed our defence of the title  was the worst ever, only for Jurgen to take us to the brink of 4 trophies denied by the cheats.
Like with Shanks weve laughed and cried and defied the world and logic. Weve stuck two fingers up at the cynics, fans and journalist alike, proving that human emotion, and yes, love, are far more powerful than any thing sportwashing blood money can buy.

My sons will be hopefully telling their kids of the times they had, following Jurgen Klopps team, just like I told them of the times we had following Bill Shanklys team.

Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Managers come and go. The Lifeblood of the Club is the City, the fans and the Club itself.

The King is dead.

Long live the King.

YNWA.



That being said, I think he's a tremendous man and deserves to stand among those legends that were lucky enough to manage us.

Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Beautiful. Just beautiful.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Beautiful, Yorkie made me very teary.  :'(
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Yorky is a very good writer, unfortunately after several attempts I cant get past the word aviation.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:54:12 pm
Yorky is a very good writer...
What do you mean? He paid me fifty quid to write that post for him.









 ;)

I joke. Nice one Yorkie.  ;D Great stuff.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Lovely Yorkie.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
What a fabulous and emotional Saturday morning read. That was magnificent Yorky, thank you mate.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Thanks Yorky. Really enjoyed that.
Re: Jurgen Klopp For Ever
Thank you Yorky

A write-up befitting of the legacy

Thank you
