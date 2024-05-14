« previous next »
Author Topic: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making

Offline Trada

  Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,909
  Trada
Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« on: May 14, 2024, 04:54:30 pm »
Its finally being release a film he wanted to make in the 70's and worked on pre-production in the 80s but then put on the back burner because of lack of funding and in the 2000s he put in 120 million of his own money to get it made.

Francis Ford Coppolas  new film Megalopolis

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sjIRxTNZOw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sjIRxTNZOw8</a>
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,532
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #1 on: May 14, 2024, 04:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Trada on May 14, 2024, 04:54:30 pm
Its finally being release a film he wanted to make in the 70's and worked on pre-production in the 80s but then put on the back burner because of lack of funding and in the 2000s he put in 120 million of his own money to get it made.

Francis Ford Coppolas  new film Megalopolis

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sjIRxTNZOw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sjIRxTNZOw8</a>

Looks interesting. Ill keep an eye out for it.
Offline FlashingBlade

  Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,920
  From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #2 on: May 14, 2024, 05:17:57 pm »
I'm looking forward to it but do wonder if Coppolas vision/story has already been covered with so much sci fi in past 40 years.
Offline kavah

  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,939
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #3 on: May 15, 2024, 09:11:53 am »
Im a fan of his but never heard of this. Mad that he couldnt get it made for all those years.
Read he had to sell his winery to finance it. That original premise he had to show it in dedicated amphitheaters over several nights would have been great. He is such a creative person - with some madcap ideas too but I suppose that goes with the territory.


 Just watched Godfather I & II for the first time in years. Really still great movies.
Online Jean Girard

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,079
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #4 on: May 15, 2024, 02:41:51 pm »
Can't wait. Has anyone got a better 4 film run than his 4 70s movies? Godfather 1 & 2, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now. Did my thesis on him years ago, always love the quote about him - think it's from a review of one of the 80s movies

"he may have the commercial sense of a newt, but he has the heart of a revolutionary, and the talent of a great artist"
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline lobsterboy

  Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,129
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #5 on: May 15, 2024, 03:31:27 pm »
I am very, very excited for this.
Its Coppola and as a bonus its not a sequel/universe/reboot!
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,390
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #6 on: May 16, 2024, 07:00:45 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on May 15, 2024, 02:41:51 pm
Can't wait. Has anyone got a better 4 film run than his 4 70s movies? Godfather 1 & 2, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now. Did my thesis on him years ago, always love the quote about him - think it's from a review of one of the 80s movies

"he may have the commercial sense of a newt, but he has the heart of a revolutionary, and the talent of a great artist"

The Conversation is one of my favourite films of all time, but I think Bogdanovic's run of Targets, The Last Picture Show, What's Up Doc ? and Paper Moon is impressive.  There's also Hitchcock with Vertigo, North By Northwest, Psycho and The birds.
Online Wild Romany Boy

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,105
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #7 on: May 16, 2024, 09:22:53 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on May 15, 2024, 02:41:51 pm
Can't wait. Has anyone got a better 4 film run than his 4 70s movies? Godfather 1 & 2, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now. Did my thesis on him years ago, always love the quote about him - think it's from a review of one of the 80s movies

"he may have the commercial sense of a newt, but he has the heart of a revolutionary, and the talent of a great artist"

It's an amazing run, with The Conversation actually being my favourite. For me, Apocalypse Now lets it down.

It's only personal choice, but Orson Welles did Citizen Kane, The Magnificent Ambersons, The Stranger and his Macbeth (uncredited work on The Lady of Shanghai inbetween), and I have always rated that run. Hitchcock had a few too.

More importantly, I am looking forward to this. Should be something special one way or the other.
Offline mattD

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,405
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #8 on: May 16, 2024, 11:14:06 am »
The Godfather films are great, as is The Conversation.

Although never been struck with Apocalypse Now. It has great scenes but as a film, but as a whole, I've never taken to it and leaves me cold and disengaged.

Lastly, I don't want to get on the 'cancelled' bandwagon, but Coppola's defence and enabling of paedophile Victor Salva - and his blacklisting of his victims - leaves a sour note when trying to watch his films these days. His dubious morals and ethics come further into question by giving Shia La Bouef a role in this current film. I'm surprised Coppola's position in the industry is not questioned or reflected upon.

If Hollywood is the cesspit we know it to be, guys like Coppola are its chief instigators.
Online Wild Romany Boy

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,105
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #9 on: May 16, 2024, 11:34:41 am »
Quote from: mattD on May 16, 2024, 11:14:06 am
The Godfather films are great, as is The Conversation.

Although never been struck with Apocalypse Now. It has great scenes but as a film, but as a whole, I've never taken to it and leaves me cold and disengaged.

Lastly, I don't want to get on the 'cancelled' bandwagon, but Coppola's defence and enabling of paedophile Victor Salva - and his blacklisting of his victims - leaves a sour note when trying to watch his films these days. His dubious morals and ethics come further into question by giving Shia La Bouef a role in this current film. I'm surprised Coppola's position in the industry is not questioned or reflected upon.

If Hollywood is the cesspit we know it to be, guys like Coppola are its chief instigators.

I think, to a certain extent, very few of us will have a consistent position when it comes to separating the art from the artist, because we all bring our own experiences to art and artistic endeavours, even though we had nothing to do with their conception or production.

I am a hypocrite in this, in that I am looking forward to this, have largely forgotten about Coppola's less than stellar behaviour and will be adding money to it in some way. In comparison, my previous favourite playwright revealed himself to be a bit nasty, but nothing to this extent, and I can't watch or read anything he does now.

But you are right in what you're saying, he seems to have gotten off incredibly lightly. And, to a lesser importance, I agree on Apocalypse Now.
Offline mattD

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,405
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #10 on: May 16, 2024, 12:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on May 16, 2024, 11:34:41 am
I think, to a certain extent, very few of us will have a consistent position when it comes to separating the art from the artist, because we all bring our own experiences to art and artistic endeavours, even though we had nothing to do with their conception or production.

I am a hypocrite in this, in that I am looking forward to this, have largely forgotten about Coppola's less than stellar behaviour and will be adding money to it in some way. In comparison, my previous favourite playwright revealed himself to be a bit nasty, but nothing to this extent, and I can't watch or read anything he does now.

But you are right in what you're saying, he seems to have gotten off incredibly lightly. And, to a lesser importance, I agree on Apocalypse Now.

Absolutely, and I don't condemn anyone who loves his films and is looking forward to Megalopolis. The whole separating art from the artist is extremely complex and nuanced, I struggle with it with musicians who's songs I adore in particular.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 27,656
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #11 on: May 16, 2024, 10:37:32 pm »
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline kavah

  the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,939
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #12 on: May 16, 2024, 11:32:35 pm »
^ good review. Like it says you  may have to brush up on a few of his influencers to get it;

The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, The Fountainhead, Paradise Lost, The Power Broker, Twelve Against the Gods, The Shape of Things to Come
Offline Trada

  Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,909
  Trada
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #13 on: May 17, 2024, 06:16:24 pm »
sadly it's getting some bad reviews and is on 46% on RT
« Last Edit: May 17, 2024, 06:18:16 pm by Trada »
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline thejbs

  well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,237
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #14 on: May 17, 2024, 07:45:46 pm »
Quote from: mattD on May 16, 2024, 12:56:36 pm
Absolutely, and I don't condemn anyone who loves his films and is looking forward to Megalopolis. The whole separating art from the artist is extremely complex and nuanced, I struggle with it with musicians who's songs I adore in particular.

I struggle more with music than cinema in this regard. Movies are complex machines, put together by hundreds of peoples endeavours. With music, its more like you and the artist connecting. Its especially hard when its bands that you previously felt had shared your values (like arcade fire).
Offline Trada

  Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,909
  Trada
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #15 on: August 21, 2024, 03:12:27 pm »
A 2nd trailer for the film

At least it has a release date bow September 27th I bet not many screens

I love how it starts showing the hate that the Godfather and Apocalypse Now got from some critics

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YQkmtw_DbJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YQkmtw_DbJk</a>
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,746
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:52:21 am »
Quote from: Trada on August 21, 2024, 03:12:27 pm
A 2nd trailer for the film

At least it has a release date bow September 27th I bet not many screens

I love how it starts showing the hate that the Godfather and Apocalypse Now got from some critics

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YQkmtw_DbJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YQkmtw_DbJk</a>

Quote
Francis Ford Coppolas Megalopolis trailer withdrawn over fake quotes
Lionsgate apologises after trailer shows manufactured quotes by celebrated film critics supposedly panning Coppolas earlier films

https://www.theguardian.com/film/article/2024/aug/21/francis-ford-coppola-megalopolis-trailer-fake-quotes-critics
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 43,127
  Dutch Class
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:28:04 pm »
Might be the stupidest thing I've seen in a while. Why on earth would you manufacture quotes from one of the most famous film critics ever (who also happen to be dead), each of whom has an extensive body of easily retrievable work? It definitely won't help change the perception that this isn't good
Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,515
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm »
This looks shite.
Offline Trada

  Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,909
  Trada
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:47:49 am »
I wonder if the wrong quotes were something about the theme of the film that seems to be about being able to create things as you want them and being able to change things.

personally Im looking forward to seeing the film when its released on digital
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Riquende

  Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,988
  Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:34:12 am »
In terms of vanity projects, it certainly looks like one. Eminently missable, I've got better things to do than watch Adam Driver mope around dark screens for 2 hours, whilst what could be a clumsy retelling of various events that heralded the downfall of the Roman Republic go on around him.

Cesar Catalina? Oh please. Cicero? Crassus? Pulcher? Just go read a book about it all.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 114,923
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:11:22 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm
This looks shite.

Ctrl C

Ctrl V
Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,515
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:27:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:11:22 am
Ctrl C

Ctrl V

 ;D

This actually does though.
Online Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 30,438
Re: Megalopolis a film 50 years in the making
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:29:40 am »
ah man. Its FFC

I went to every LFC game when the Owl was in charge, so I have no issue paying a tenner or so to watch one of the great man's movies on the big screen (even if it is shite :) ).
