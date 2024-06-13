Nepal nearly beat Saffers early this morning. It would have been their first win over a full test nation (although they've beaten Afghanistan before, but that was before they were a fully fledged member). Their inexperience at the end cost them IMHO. They needed 2 off 2 and should have run on the penultimate ball no matter what. Even if they'd have got run out, they'd have had another ball to try and win/tie. Like I said, inexperience from a young side cost them in the end. Shame because they played really well and it would have been great boost for the game in Nepal.