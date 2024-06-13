« previous next »
T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:39:16 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 13, 2024, 09:38:36 pm
big fat ginge is in.
He didn't cloth it!
Robinred

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:39:45 pm
Cmon Jonny B - you and England need quick runs.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:41:52 pm
England need 2 to win. One for a super over.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:43:03 pm
Job done in 3.1 overs.
Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:43:35 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on June 13, 2024, 09:41:52 pm
England need 2 to win. One for a super over.

Win after 19 balls. :D
Boston Bosox

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:43:48 pm
Well that didn't take long
voodoo ray

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:44:23 pm
couldn't even get it done inside 3 overs. awful.
Yosser0_0

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:44:46 pm
So that's equivalent to a 170 (nearly) run win?
 :o
voodoo ray

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:46:53 pm
a 16.3 over match.
Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 09:47:41 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on June 13, 2024, 09:44:46 pm
So that's equivalent to a 170 (nearly) run win?
 :o

Its unlikely wed have had such a big run rate turnaround had we batted first.

NRR now better than Scotland. There is a chance Scotland could beat Australia, or either game gets washed out, but otherwise any win will do for England in the last game now.
andy07

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 11:01:50 pm
Assuming England win on Saturday, will the Aussies play dirty? No disrespect to Scotland who will be trying their hardest to win.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 11:02:59 pm
Oman's national anthem took longer than the run chase. ;D
voodoo ray

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
June 13, 2024, 11:08:27 pm
Quote from: andy07 on June 13, 2024, 11:01:50 pm
Assuming England win on Saturday, will the Aussies play dirty? No disrespect to Scotland who will be trying their hardest to win.

If they do they should be thrown out of the tournament.
Boston Bosox

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 07:19:42 am
Afghanistan reach Super 8s and eliminate NZ by beating PNG

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/cjjj8103djdo
Fiasco

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:01:38 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 13, 2024, 11:08:27 pm
If they do they should be thrown out of the tournament.

Very hard to prove though. Scotland aren't minnows, they're a decent enough side. Yeah, you'd fancy the Aussies to beat them probably 95 times out of 100, but it wouldn't be as shocking as say a side like PNG or Uganda beating them. Plus you've got the angle that Scotland will be much more motivated knowing they need a result; the Aussies are already through.


I don't think Australia will throw it but it wouldn't shock me to see a closer game than it should be. If that infers dodginess then I suppose I sound hypocritical but I just think you've got a situation here where it is all a bit murky.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 01:31:38 pm
Nepal nearly beat Saffers early this morning. It would have been their first win over a full test nation (although they've beaten Afghanistan before, but that was before they were a fully fledged member). Their inexperience at the end cost them IMHO. They needed 2 off 2 and should have run on the penultimate ball no matter what. Even if they'd have got run out, they'd have had another ball to try and win/tie. Like I said, inexperience from a young side cost them in the end. Shame because they played really well and it would have been great boost for the game in Nepal.
Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 02:44:30 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:31:38 pm
Nepal nearly beat Saffers early this morning. It would have been their first win over a full test nation (although they've beaten Afghanistan before, but that was before they were a fully fledged member). Their inexperience at the end cost them IMHO. They needed 2 off 2 and should have run on the penultimate ball no matter what. Even if they'd have got run out, they'd have had another ball to try and win/tie. Like I said, inexperience from a young side cost them in the end. Shame because they played really well and it would have been great boost for the game in Nepal.

Even then, they should have been able to run a bye off the last ball which would have got them a Super Over. Good effort though.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 02:52:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:44:30 pm
Even then, they should have been able to run a bye off the last ball which would have got them a Super Over. Good effort though.
Yep, and the lad that got run out last ball, ran straight down the pitch and blocked the throw. Plus he didn't even put a full dive in either. Small margins.
danuttah

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 03:04:51 pm
Big band of rain and thunder predicted over Antigua mid afternoon their time - we might need to do a repeat of Thursday to get a win today.
