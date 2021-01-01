If they do they should be thrown out of the tournament.



Very hard to prove though. Scotland aren't minnows, they're a decent enough side. Yeah, you'd fancy the Aussies to beat them probably 95 times out of 100, but it wouldn't be as shocking as say a side like PNG or Uganda beating them. Plus you've got the angle that Scotland will be much more motivated knowing they need a result; the Aussies are already through.I don't think Australia will throw it but it wouldn't shock me to see a closer game than it should be. If that infers dodginess then I suppose I sound hypocritical but I just think you've got a situation here where it is all a bit murky.