T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:38:36 pm
big fat ginge is in.
He didn't cloth it!
Robinred

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:39:45 pm
Cmon Jonny B - you and England need quick runs.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
England need 2 to win. One for a super over.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:43:03 pm
Job done in 3.1 overs.
Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:43:35 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
England need 2 to win. One for a super over.

Win after 19 balls. :D
Boston Bosox

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:43:48 pm
Well that didn't take long
voodoo ray

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:44:23 pm
couldn't even get it done inside 3 overs. awful.
Yosser0_0

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
So that's equivalent to a 170 (nearly) run win?
 :o
voodoo ray

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:46:53 pm
a 16.3 over match.
Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 09:47:41 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
So that's equivalent to a 170 (nearly) run win?
 :o

Its unlikely wed have had such a big run rate turnaround had we batted first.

NRR now better than Scotland. There is a chance Scotland could beat Australia, or either game gets washed out, but otherwise any win will do for England in the last game now.
andy07

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm
Assuming England win on Saturday, will the Aussies play dirty? No disrespect to Scotland who will be trying their hardest to win.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:02:59 pm
Oman's national anthem took longer than the run chase. ;D
voodoo ray

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm
Assuming England win on Saturday, will the Aussies play dirty? No disrespect to Scotland who will be trying their hardest to win.

If they do they should be thrown out of the tournament.
Boston Bosox

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #373 on: Today at 07:19:42 am
Afghanistan reach Super 8s and eliminate NZ by beating PNG

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/cjjj8103djdo
Fiasco

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #374 on: Today at 10:01:38 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:08:27 pm
If they do they should be thrown out of the tournament.

Very hard to prove though. Scotland aren't minnows, they're a decent enough side. Yeah, you'd fancy the Aussies to beat them probably 95 times out of 100, but it wouldn't be as shocking as say a side like PNG or Uganda beating them. Plus you've got the angle that Scotland will be much more motivated knowing they need a result; the Aussies are already through.


I don't think Australia will throw it but it wouldn't shock me to see a closer game than it should be. If that infers dodginess then I suppose I sound hypocritical but I just think you've got a situation here where it is all a bit murky.
