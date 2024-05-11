« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024  (Read 731 times)

Offline archie

  • bald. Our man in Moscow. And a bloody decent chap. MIA, last seen babysitting.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
  • you're due a duechers
T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« on: May 11, 2024, 12:28:44 pm »
Can't see a topic elsewhere.

Unofficially began yesterday with Ireland beating Pakistan.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/articles/cv2rvn5874eo
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,789
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #1 on: May 11, 2024, 02:47:41 pm »
Its only been about 18 months since the last one of these hasnt it?

Feels like it could be quite wide open. Everyone has big biffers who can hit it a mile these days. Who has the best bowling attack? India and Australia presumably?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,236
  • Bam!
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #2 on: June 2, 2024, 12:33:56 pm »
USA won the opener vs Canada. Lots of matches between lesser teams which I think will be a good watch.

West Indies play Papa New Guinea in a couple hours. India vs Pakistan is happening in the first group phase too so some decent games between top teams to watch during the first couple weeks.

Shame they are doing a super 8 stage rather than Quarter finals and Semi finals. Knockout cricket is much better at that point.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #3 on: June 2, 2024, 01:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 11, 2024, 02:47:41 pm
Its only been about 18 months since the last one of these hasnt it?

Feels like it could be quite wide open. Everyone has big biffers who can hit it a mile these days. Who has the best bowling attack? India and Australia presumably?

India have the best bowler, Australia have the best attack. Pitches will start to get slow towards the end in West Indies as they will be using the same strips quite a lot. I reckon part time spinners could be more important than normal. Maxwell is very handy to have.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,789
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #4 on: June 2, 2024, 01:35:27 pm »
Whos the Indian bowler whos the best, Bumrah? Not followed things too closely of late!

That same old fucking Aussie unit can be a handful, maybe slightly less so in T20 when you have no choice but to go after them, and if you need to be slightly agricultural so be it.

England do like quite well stacked. Big hitting top order. Handy all rounders (although a few questions around Livingstone/Moeen with the best maybe). Rashid is class. Archer and Wood look a dangerous pair although on these wickets might be slightly diluted. Slight worries about Jordans bowling and Livingstones filth is unpredictable. Will probably take some wickets but I wouldnt trust him much towards the end of a tight game.

You look at squads and think India and Australia will be up there. England would hope to make the semis. South Africa have some huge hitters and quick bowlers. NZ are always contenders. Windies at home could be dangerous.

And the shorter the format, the higher the chance of minnows pulling off a shock result or two. Unpredictable tournaments are good. Better than the 50 over format which had a lot of dead rubbers. And like being able to watch a game late in the evening. Should be good.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #5 on: June 2, 2024, 01:54:56 pm »
Bumrah is head and shoulders above anybody in the game, spin or pace.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,351
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #6 on: June 2, 2024, 02:00:07 pm »
Lad for the USA was whacking it miles and to all parts of the ground last night. 94 off 40 I think.  Admittedly it was only Canadas bowling attack, but he looks like he might be able to do some damage if he gets going against the better sides.

(Watch him get three consecutive ducks now)
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #7 on: June 2, 2024, 02:41:58 pm »
Uganda is in this, didn't even know. :scarf
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #8 on: June 2, 2024, 05:33:40 pm »
Why doesn't the third umpire just tell the on-field umpire that he made a mistake and the batter is out? I understand that umpire's call stays with the on field decision, but if it's out (or not out) he should just say so. It's not like the game is going too fast for it.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,201
  • feck off
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #9 on: June 2, 2024, 06:52:00 pm »
looked like it would be close until that over there went for 18.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,345
  • JFT96.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #10 on: June 2, 2024, 07:12:58 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  2, 2024, 06:52:00 pm
looked like it would be close until that over there went for 18.

The Windies are so powerful down the order that they're never out of a game or a chase but at the same time they're not the most consistent. It wouldn't have shocked me to see them fuck that chase up today in the same way it won't shock me if they win it.

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #11 on: June 2, 2024, 07:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on June  2, 2024, 02:00:07 pm
Lad for the USA was whacking it miles and to all parts of the ground last night. 94 off 40 I think.  Admittedly it was only Canadas bowling attack, but he looks like he might be able to do some damage if he gets going against the better sides.

(Watch him get three consecutive ducks now)
 
I did not know this was being held in America,not exactly selling it to the yanks.It's on Willow TV,which seems to be Asian diaspora telly.Related my regular Pub,under old owners used to bill itself as a Cricket bar,it went under 15 years ago.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,236
  • Bam!
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #12 on: June 2, 2024, 09:40:05 pm »
Only 3 stadiums in USA, most of its in West Indies

They just about got past PNG today!!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,789
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #13 on: June 2, 2024, 10:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on June  2, 2024, 09:40:05 pm
Only 3 stadiums in USA, most of its in West Indies

They just about got past PNG today!!

Thats fine surely. Are all the late games 1.30am starts? Thats not ideal!
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,236
  • Bam!
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:52:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  2, 2024, 10:21:49 pm
Thats fine surely. Are all the late games 1.30am starts? Thats not ideal!

In general there is one game at 1:30am and then two during the day (3pm and 6pm). All England group games are on at good times, Scotland vs England tomorrow is 3pm and then the rest 6 or 8, so after work hours!

When it gets to knockouts, there is one at 1:30 and one at 15:30 every day

The final will be at Kensington Oval at 15:30 UK time.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,789
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:17:00 am »
Thank you Benedict.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: Elzar on June  2, 2024, 09:40:05 pm
Only 3 stadiums in USA, most of its in West Indies

They just about got past PNG today!!

The windies were looking very rocky as they kept losing wickets at crucial points and needed a sequence of about 3 or 4 boundaries in less than an over towards the end to make it somewhat comfortable, credit to PNG for smart bowling to nearly manage to defend a low total.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,816
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:54:49 am »
Quote from: Kekule on June  2, 2024, 02:00:07 pm
Lad for the USA was whacking it miles and to all parts of the ground last night. 94 off 40 I think.  Admittedly it was only Canadas bowling attack, but he looks like he might be able to do some damage if he gets going against the better sides.

(Watch him get three consecutive ducks now)

He got a mention in the commentary during the windies match and from the sounds of it, they have one or two that they might expect big hitting from, but he wouldn't typically be one of them, so your duck prediction is probably more likely.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,345
  • JFT96.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:04:36 pm »
Can't imagine this venue is going to produce many great games or attract the American audience. Slow, sticky wicket with an outfield that seems to not have been cut! So even if you find the gaps the ball isn't rolling at all so runs are hard to come by. You absolutely have to nail it along the ground to get to the boundary because the outfield is so slow. Then the batters will think they have to go for a big shot and go over the top or in the air but because the pitch is poor and not coming on they'll probably get out that way anyway.

Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:07:57 pm »
Yeah if they want to attract the yanks, they need to create flat tracks with small boundaries. Sixes all over the place like a home run derby.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,345
  • JFT96.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 04:07:57 pm
Yeah if they want to attract the yanks, they need to create flat tracks with small boundaries. Sixes all over the place like a home run derby.

I know T20 cricket is often tilted in favour of the batter but this kind of venue/pitch isn't going to attract people who don't know the sport or aren't into it.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,201
  • feck off
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:18:35 pm »
what a run rate that is.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:41:41 pm »
The conditions arent ripe for good scores but we also have to consider that Sri Lanka are shit at cricket now.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,201
  • feck off
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:44:05 pm »
well they've managed to top edge a couple into the stands now at least. so it is possible.

don't judge until both teams have batted and all that.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,345
  • JFT96.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:41:41 pm
The conditions arent ripe for good scores but we also have to consider that Sri Lanka are shit at cricket now.

They're not great but they've been up against it here. Rotating strike isn't on with the outfield, dodgy pitch, just not much to work with.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:57:22 pm »
71-9 after 17.5 overs and Sri Lankas number 10 is turning down the single. Thick as mince.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm »
Pitchers have been well on top in this ball game.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:47:23 am »
Itll be very surprising if Uganda arent the worst team to ever play in one of these.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 