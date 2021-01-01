« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 5209 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,601
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:25:24 pm
Fuckin hell Mudryk scored. Theres hope for us all
He's no Nunez-like.  *Runs away*
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,606
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm
Something seriously wrong with the football set up when all 3 promoted teams are as bad as they have been this season. The money given to the teams that tread water in the PL is ridiculous. It keeps them too far ahead of the teams in the championship.

I can't see it getting much better next season. Gap is enormous now. Leicester will do a Burnley, Ipswich will be like Luton, play off winners will be worse.

If it wasn't for Ipswich the relegated teams would have been.miles ahead in The Championship as well
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,852
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 06:49:05 pm »
Hows he missed that
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 06:50:43 pm »
Is there a bigger donkey than Chris Wood?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,606
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 06:55:01 pm »
Origi's last PL goal was 2 years ago against the Ev.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,227
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 06:55:36 pm »
Chelsea hit the post
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:55:01 pm
Origi's last PL goal was 2 years ago against the Ev.

Unfortunately he's really not a very good player.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,836
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 06:59:19 pm »
Robert Jones earlier, and now Tony Harrington. Comparative newcomers to the Premiership ranks of referees, but pleasing to see that theyre keeping the standard low.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,601
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 06:59:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
Unfortunately he's really not a very good player.
His goal from Trent's corner v Baca will live with me forever, as will the last-minute one against the Ev and T-Rex arms.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,227
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 07:03:46 pm »
Hudson-Odoi hits the bar
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 07:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:30:53 pm
Even if Spurs try theyll get mashed.

Have Arsenal fans started to feel angry about being cheated? I recall we were just happy to be relevant the first time but that changed to a lot of anger and resentment when it happened again.  Youve deserved to be champions this year but I just cant see City not winning both games comfortably.

You said it perfectly, we are still at the happy to be relevant again stage. Next season will be pure anger and resentment if this happens again.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 07:07:03 pm »
Hudson Odoi is a good player, Chelsea should buy him
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,227
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 07:07:11 pm »
Great goal from Hudson-Odoi
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 07:07:25 pm »
Sweet strike that.  :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 07:07:55 pm »
Great to see a player actually celebrating a goal against a former club.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,118
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 07:08:37 pm »
Great goal.

That two and a half game winning run from Chelsea was something special but all good things must come to an end.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 07:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:08:37 pm
That two and a half game winning run from Chelsea was something special but all good things must come to an end.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,227
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm »
2-2
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 07:12:43 pm »
Ooof!

Sterling!  :o
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 07:12:43 pm »
Fun game.

Unlike Man Utd who are just shit, chelsea are actually entertaining
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,852
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 07:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:08:37 pm
Great goal.

That two and a half game winning run from Chelsea was something special but all good things must come to an end.
Erm
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,227
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 07:14:45 pm »
2-3 Sels in no man's land
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 07:15:05 pm »
Forest have some shocking keepers
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 07:15:18 pm »
And the Scabs have blown it.


I suppose the saving grace might be - Mancs will finish 8th.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,852
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 07:15:29 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:15:05 pm
Forest have some shocking keepers
Gone are the days of Shilton and Steve Sutton
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm »
They cant defend but chelsea going forward are the best of the rest (below top 3)
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 07:16:54 pm »
Is this a Luton (temporary) reprieve?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm
They cant defend but chelsea going forward are the best of the rest (below top 3)

Are they? There problem all season has been attack with Palmer being the major exception

On goals scored it is Newcastle. They did have a freak result against Sheffield but Chelsea had one against Everton too
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,227
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 07:17:55 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:16:54 pm
Is this a Luton (temporary) reprieve?

The GD between the two clubs is so big, it's a point in itself. Luton are done
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 07:18:19 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:16:54 pm
Is this a Luton (temporary) reprieve?

Indeed. They only need to win 10-0 vs Fulham and they have half a chance  ;D
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 07:19:45 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 07:18:19 pm
Indeed. They only need to win 10-0 vs Fulham and they have half a chance  ;D

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,629
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:52:51 pm
No one left in Europe to need extra Sunday games? Apart from Villa and thats the Monday game.

Although they normally televise two dont they. Sorry, dont know. Happy to have helped.

;D

Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 02:57:43 pm
I think it's so as to avoid a clash with the Women's FA Cup Final which kicks off at 2pm.

Makes sense, ta.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,118
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 07:20:21 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 07:21:15 pm »
Chelsea have got an outside chance of finishing in 5th.

Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 07:25:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm
;D

Makes sense, ta.

And the Championship playoffs too, I believe.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,889
  • JFT96
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #275 on: Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:34:09 pm
He's no Nunez-like.  *Runs away*

I hate to be that guy but Jackson now has more goals than Nunez in the league the season as well
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 645
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #276 on: Today at 03:05:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:07:03 pm
Hudson Odoi is a good player, Chelsea should buy him
Boehly probably doesn't know he used to play for them. This is the type of transfer I can see them do to be honest
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 