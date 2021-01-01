Fuckin hell Mudryk scored. Theres hope for us all
Something seriously wrong with the football set up when all 3 promoted teams are as bad as they have been this season. The money given to the teams that tread water in the PL is ridiculous. It keeps them too far ahead of the teams in the championship.
Origi's last PL goal was 2 years ago against the Ev.
Unfortunately he's really not a very good player.
Even if Spurs try theyll get mashed.Have Arsenal fans started to feel angry about being cheated? I recall we were just happy to be relevant the first time but that changed to a lot of anger and resentment when it happened again. Youve deserved to be champions this year but I just cant see City not winning both games comfortably.
That two and a half game winning run from Chelsea was something special but all good things must come to an end.
Great goal.
Forest have some shocking keepers
They cant defend but chelsea going forward are the best of the rest (below top 3)
Is this a Luton (temporary) reprieve?
Indeed. They only need to win 10-0 vs Fulham and they have half a chance
No one left in Europe to need extra Sunday games? Apart from Villa and thats the Monday game.Although they normally televise two dont they. Sorry, dont know. Happy to have helped.
I think it's so as to avoid a clash with the Women's FA Cup Final which kicks off at 2pm.
Erm
Makes sense, ta.
He's no Nunez-like. *Runs away*
Hudson Odoi is a good player, Chelsea should buy him
