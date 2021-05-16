« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 1552 times)

Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #80 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:01:52 pm
You appear to be in denial about this. City have never lost a game against a title rival at home.

So that means nobody can ever beat them and shouldn't even try because it just doesn't happen? Arsenal were on fire and blew it.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:03:30 pm »
what a waste of fucking time VAR is
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:59:07 pm
That 18/19 game still grates with me. We were better.

That was so annoying but that was when the perfection you had to achieve against them was going up and up. It's basically impossible, it still amazes me we managed to finish as close as we did.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:03:53 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:03:06 pm
Thats offside. He doesnt have to touch the ball

Some bellend on the near side playing them all on
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:04:21 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:03:41 pm
That was so annoying but that was when the perfection you had to achieve against them was going up and up. It's basically impossible, it still amazes me we managed to finish as close as we did.
Agree. Ironically the season before we smashed them there 4-1 when we werent a title contender.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #85 on: Today at 02:05:01 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:56:34 pm
Nobody has ever, ever beaten City at the Etihad during a title race. Its ridiculous to suggest they should have gotten that

Dont be harsh on your team. You beat them when they pipped you to the title in 17/18.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #86 on: Today at 02:05:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:03:24 pm
So that means nobody can ever beat them and shouldn't even try because it just doesn't happen? Arsenal were on fire and blew it.

They got a point, which is as much as you're likely to get against that team. Anyway we're not going to agree on this, so let's drop it.
Online Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #87 on: Today at 02:05:27 pm »
Hope Arsenal fans are feeling that same feeling of dread and inevitability that we felt for so long.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #88 on: Today at 02:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 02:05:27 pm
Hope Arsenal fans are feeling that same feeling of dread and inevitability that we felt for so long.
Tuesday is going to be interesting.
Online Cesar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #89 on: Today at 02:07:04 pm »
City could easily take over the arse GD before the last game too
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 02:05:27 pm
Hope Arsenal fans are feeling that same feeling of dread and inevitability that we felt for so long.

I just forwarded my Arsenal mate that Guardian article. He probably thinks Im a patronising twat now. :D
Online tonysleft

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:05:01 pm
Dont be harsh on your team. You beat them when they pipped you to the title in 17/18.
You lot should be thanking us, we did the double over them the one time you did beat them!
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:09:35 pm »
And still they are allowed to play on with 115 charges against them. Is it ever going to be resolved?
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:09:37 pm »
I think Arsenal win their remaining games to be honest but it wont be enough.

There isnt the weird psychology at old Trafford weve had in that fixture this season for them, theyll pull them apart.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:10:40 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:09:28 pm
You lot should be thanking us, we did the double over them the one time you did beat them!

Ole back at the wheel mate?
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:11:00 pm »
Two bog brushes coming on for City.
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:11:02 pm »
Traore is rank.
