Dortmund can do it. Real aren't incredibly good. It won't be like the mismatch last season where City were clearly a much, much better side than Inter. And even then Inter shouldn't have lost and probably should have taken it to extra time.



If they can defend well like they did against PSG, they can nick one off a set piece or a penalty or something.



I think given Madrid's obvious record in the competition and genuinely top side all jokes aside it does feel like the most mismatched final for a good number of years. You could point to us being similarly inexperienced in comparison in 2018 but we were a genuine force in attack. It's obviously some achievement from Dortmund to go this far but there's no area of the pitch where I think they have a player who's among the elite few in their respective positions. They'll need to ride their luck similar to how they did against PSG but they're playing the kings of riding their luck in the tournament.Madrid, honestly, they'll probably bring Satan himself of the bench in the final if needed.