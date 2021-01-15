« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May

koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:58:51 pm
'We've been rubbish at old trafford under klopp with one glorious exception.'

Absolute wham.

I'll leave it there, but by all means, please do continue....

I don't need to continue, i made my point and you did nothing to disprove it.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
United away fans 😂😂

Clapping them.

There's absolute zero logic to that other than to save face. 'Look what great fans we are' stuff

OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm
Disgusting that we couldn't beat this lot. Absolutely shocking.

They had three cup finals and "won" them all.
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 10:02:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm
Same with Goodison. They raise their game, their crowd get feral and we let it get to us.



This has always happened. Thats why theyre tough games.
Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm
A United fan complaining about Howard Webb  :o

And asking fans from LFC and others to complain after they all laughed at us ......
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
United away fans 😂😂

Clapping them.

There's absolute zero logic to that other than to save face. 'Look what great fans we are' stuff

It really is bizarre stuff from them.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 10:04:28 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
United away fans 😂😂

Clapping them.

There's absolute zero logic to that other than to save face. 'Look what great fans we are' stuff



Exactly that and Carragher lapped it up.

The fans equivalent of Guardiola lecturing a player at the final whistle
stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 10:05:08 pm
Below Chelsea and with a negative goal difference.
Baby Huey

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
United away fans 😂😂

Clapping them.

There's absolute zero logic to that other than to save face. 'Look what great fans we are' stuff
I've been at away games that we've been humped in. Still support the Reds on the pitch though. That's what you're there for.
koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 10:05:44 pm
Why the hell would you hire Ten Hag if you're Bayern Munich? What's he done to deserve a job of that magnitude?
Bob Harris

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm
Che Neville will be whipping up another call to arms protest against the glazer.......erm.....Sir Tax Dodger Jim......ermmm mick Hucknall......Terry Christian......
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm

Fair play to Palace - their first double over Manchester Utd ;D

Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 10:07:35 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm
And asking fans from LFC and others to complain after they all laughed at us ......

To be fair, Goldbridge has been railing all season about some of the decisions that have gone against LFC. But when it comes to the wider fanbase of most clubs you are not wrong.
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 10:09:59 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:07:35 pm
To be fair, Goldbridge has been railing all season about some of the decisions that have gone against LFC. But when it comes to the wider fanbase of most clubs you are not wrong.

He has indeed.
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm
I've been at away games that we've been humped in. Still support the Reds on the pitch though. That's what you're there for.

Spot on.  :thumbup
wampa1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 10:10:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:31:24 pm
Amrabat. A total disaster.

Who they now have to buy even though they know hes shite :lmao
Fiorentina are furious with United for wiping millions off his value.
Bread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm
Don't even know what United do this summer. Ten Hag's position is surely untenable, the alternatives out there right now is lacklustre, and the squad is in need of a complete overhaul.
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
How is Olise playing for France. Sort it out fam!
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm
Not much going on up top Olise and Eze 😂
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
United away fans 😂😂

Clapping them.

There's absolute zero logic to that other than to save face. 'Look what great fans we are' stuff

Plenty on here would call you out for having a go at the player's no matter how poorly they perform.
Baby Huey

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
How is Olise playing for France. Sort it out fam!
He wants to win stuff. And fuck the English! ;D
Legs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 10:19:40 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:05:44 pm
Why the hell would you hire Ten Hag if you're Bayern Munich? What's he done to deserve a job of that magnitude?

Not sure you are well informed mate but he is a magician and best manager in the world some welsh bloke with blonde hair told me this apparently he was an ex international player too.
Baby Huey

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 10:20:57 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm
Plenty on here would call you out for having a go at the player's no matter how poorly they perform.
I would. Supporters have one job, support the team. As I said, I've been at games were we've been humped and I mean the great teams of the 70's, we still got behind them. Supporters support, good and bad times. Can't do that, don't go the game.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm

'MAN UNITED FANS FUMING REACTION TO CRYSTAL PALACE 4-0 MAN UNITED' - 10 minute video (they certainly get these fan reaction compilations out quick):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SpVcZdXUams" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SpVcZdXUams</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/SpVcZdXUams



'Man Utd Fans FURIOUS Reactions to Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd' - 24 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rgiomz5mblQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rgiomz5mblQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/rgiomz5mblQ

Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm
Didn't see the game but just seen the goals, looks like Casemiro was at fault for all four games and Onana should probably have saved three of them
Bobsackamano

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm
Baby Huey

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #828 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 pm
kavah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #829 on: Yesterday at 11:28:05 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:33:58 pm
UNITED FANS FUMING REACTION

ha ha

So many comments about Johnny Evans and Casemiro

They were boss against us  ;D
Gifted Right Foot

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 6th May
Reply #830 on: Today at 04:10:21 am
Adam Wharton i am taking notes
