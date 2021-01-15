'We've been rubbish at old trafford under klopp with one glorious exception.'Absolute wham.I'll leave it there, but by all means, please do continue....
Disgusting that we couldn't beat this lot. Absolutely shocking.
Same with Goodison. They raise their game, their crowd get feral and we let it get to us.
A United fan complaining about Howard Webb
United away fans 😂😂Clapping them. There's absolute zero logic to that other than to save face. 'Look what great fans we are' stuff
Crosby Nick never fails.
And asking fans from LFC and others to complain after they all laughed at us ......
To be fair, Goldbridge has been railing all season about some of the decisions that have gone against LFC. But when it comes to the wider fanbase of most clubs you are not wrong.
I've been at away games that we've been humped in. Still support the Reds on the pitch though. That's what you're there for.
Amrabat. A total disaster. Who they now have to buy even though they know hes shite
How is Olise playing for France. Sort it out fam!
Why the hell would you hire Ten Hag if you're Bayern Munich? What's he done to deserve a job of that magnitude?
Plenty on here would call you out for having a go at the player's no matter how poorly they perform.
Presume this was posted https://x.com/NoContextMarkG/status/1787574590497026411
https://twitter.com/TrollFootball/status/1787589212352737765
UNITED FANS FUMING REACTION
