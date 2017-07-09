« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30  (Read 1935 times)

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
LIVERPOOL FC V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FC
Sunday 5th May 16.30
Jürgens Penultimate Home Game
Sing him home!

Person going by the title of referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Scott Ledger and Mat Wilkes
Fourth official: Tom Bramall
VAR: John Brooks

It was a long time ago when I volunteered to write this. It was possibly a time when I held some passing interest in how other teams might fare. Ill get them out the way first. At the time of writing, Spurs are preparing to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as they try to oust Aston Villa from the fourth Champions League spot. One hopes they will be leggier than us thanks to that midweek game. Other than that, Paul Tierney has most amusingly been picked by the PGMOL to officiate.

Now to deal with what is far more important  how we say goodbye to one of our greatest managers, one of the most inspiring and yet most human of men in public life. I read a post in the New Manager thread this week in which someone expressed excitement about the new regime. Im not there yet. Ive supported this club since the mid-1970s so the manager I revere has been, and always will be, Bob Paisley. Klopp is now his equal in my  I was going to write view but it would be more honest, if risking sentimentality, to write heart.
 
Yet sentiment  feeling  has been the defining feature of Jürgen Klopps managership, the fabric of that elusive connection between him and us. Thanks to his own unruly and joy-filled heart, he gave me my most memorable moment in the half-century Ive supported Liverpool. I always thought May 25 1977 could not be supplanted, but I have never been so proud to be a Liverpool supporter than the day after the CL Final in 2022. We were all, team included, manager included, dejected after losing out on the title by one point and losing out on a seventh European cup by one goal. We were all angered, if not triggered, by the slipshod organisation and the attempt to shift blame. So many times Jürgen has found the right words. That evening, he said: Even if nobody on this planet would understand [why] we have a parade, we will do it.








That was half a million people living up to their anthem, putting it into jubliant, red, rumbunctious action.

Today, that man is drained of energy; hes spent. When I saw this post, it resonated.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 24, 2024, 02:05:59 pm
The crowd now needs to take up the slack. They need to be his lungs - more than ever.

Its his second to last home game. Regardless of what Spurs do, regardless of recent results, regardless of opinion pieces in the media about Salah or Nuñez, regardless of Tierney and matchday officials who have played a big part in reducing our points total, regardless of Abu Dhabi FC and their 115x-asterixed charge at the title, this is all about us and our celebration. Our celebration of Jürgen Klopp. We need to sing him home.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Thanks for the OP No666.

Hard to know what to expect on the pitch at the moment, but hopefully the players can raise their games and help make it a more jovial atmosphere.

Come on Reds lets get these last two home games right both on the pitch and off

Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Get in there and get Loud Sunday.

Up the Mighty Reds.  :scarf
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Fully expecting us to get a 50/50 penalty in our favour, rather than being screwed over, now that it no longer matters.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
90 minutes of Jurgen said to me.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Quote from: BoRed on May  1, 2024, 08:08:31 pm
90 minutes of Jurgen said to me.

This
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
When was the last time the players got a few days off? Must be months. I'm hoping we see a bit more energy on the pitch.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Couldn't fucking wait for this game after the insanity of the away fixture. Less at stake now but a win should put an end to their top 4 hopes at least.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
We've already got top 4. They are way too behind on goal diffrence.  ;D
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Quote from: Samie on May  1, 2024, 08:30:05 pm
We've already got top 4. They are way too behind on goal diffrence.  ;D

was referring to Villa/Spurs
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
spurs play thursday night so will be interesting to keep an eye on that one

bobby clark has confirmed he is out for the rest of the season
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Quote from: faisfais on May  1, 2024, 08:16:35 pm
This
Time, more than any other time

This
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Come on Redmen!!
Nice on No666, glad I got a ticket for this. Dont expect to get one for Wolves so this will be the last chance to see the fist pumps. Cant believe Tierney gets his last laugh! What will PGMOL do for Arne?!
Had not heard about Clark, hope its not too serious.
I agree the weeks rest should be massively helpful and we do owe these!
Good performance, good win and lots of emotion I predict.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Doesn't look like they have any left back available. Will be interesting if VdV goes out there or Royal comes in.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Been a while since I've watched Spurs, does Ange still get them playing a suicidal high line on half way? Despite our recent bluntness, I'd expect us to have some joy in attack if this is the case.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Thanks No666. Would love a thumping, it's been a while.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Can see this being an end to end goalfest.

We obviously already start this game 1-0 down as Son has already scored his customary goal, I'll go for 3-2 salah, trent, diaz
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Thanks No666. This feels like a nothing game except, as you said, its one of Jurgens last gamesone of the last times well see his smile and fist pumps after another home win. I say it feels like a nothing game but that is because I think we are too far back. Please ram these words down my throat if we win the league and I know that everyone will be trying to the last kick.

My first manager was Shankly and he is still number 1 as he started all of this. He understood the fans, the club and everything it meant. He was full of passion for the club and he set the bar that I dont think is possible to surpass. The fact that Jurgen has matched Shanks is a testament to his love of the club. Hes going to leave a huge hole behind him..a legend sized hole..a f@@@ing legend sized hole.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Klopp deserves to reach 80 points for the job he did with all the injuries and my missus is a Spurs fan so the players better not drop another stinker or it will be pure misery.

3-1 Reds, Nūnez hattrick.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
i have seen connor bradley in the training photos today but no jota
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:14:36 pm
i have seen connor bradley in the training photos today but no jota

Last I heard Jota out for 2 weeks so he wont be back
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Tierney lol
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:42:25 pm
Tierney lol

We literally have about 4 refs on a loop. :D
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Hope we can sign off with two home wins at least.

After 7 years of being unbeatable at home (with a crowd) the Atalanta and Palace week was sad to see.

Depends just how much the players have checked out now, but being out the title race may take the pressure off as well.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Champinons League definitly confirmed for next season now. Chelsea beating Spurs 2-0.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:08:20 pm
Champinons League definitly confirmed for next season now. Chelsea beating Spurs 2-0.

Phew.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Yeah champions league secured and no chance of winning the league so hopefully the team just have fun with it in the last couple of games.  Enjoy the last moments with Klopp.  All i ask is they play some nice football that makes the big man smile again before he leaves. 
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
If we win our remaining games and both City and Arsenal lose theirs, then were the champions. How exciting!
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:42:30 pm
If we win our remaining games and both City and Arsenal lose theirs, then were the champions. How exciting!
But Wefewees are not going to let Clowns Car FC, fall apart in its own. Theyre gonna make sure the wheels keepafallin of this ve-hicle.
Re: Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC, Sunday 5th May 16.30
5-0 (Nunez x2, Salah x3)

Spurs play suicidal tactics that Postecoglou has no desire to change, regardless of the opponent.  It seems a crazy philosophy, but his stupidity is our gain.

This could get ugly.  8)
