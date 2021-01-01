Jeffels guys.. Alice is a United fan, doh! Of course, the rivalry and her feelings are still there!

I don't expect her to pussyfoot around us and make out as if she loves/likes us. That would be wishful thinking and frankly, kissing arse. I like she's authentic in that respect.



She at least offers a valuable perspective apart from the rest of the LFC related channels that are available. The fact she does this for views, has nothing to do with the fact that it is valuable. People make money, cause they need to eat.

You "pay" for something if it is of some value. Law of the Land.