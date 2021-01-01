I have to say that like most of us, I was very concerned going into pre season. Change, one of our greatest managers leaving and all that entails. However, the positivity around the squad and the results so far, I am really happy with the general feeling around the club. I know that a lot of our senior players haven`t been there, and that there are contract issues that need urgently addressing, but the general feeling is pretty positive. Cannot wait for the season to start.....perhaps with a small sprinkling of a signing or two.