Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 107216 times)

Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 08:58:07 am »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
Really good player but a massive grumpy bellend.
How very dare you!  :lmao :lmao
JFT97

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 09:00:02 am »
Jeffels guys.. Alice is a United fan, doh! Of course, the rivalry and her feelings are still there!
I don't expect her to pussyfoot around us and make out as if she loves/likes us. That would be wishful thinking and frankly, kissing arse. I like she's authentic in that respect.

She at least offers a valuable perspective apart from the rest of the LFC related channels that are available. The fact she does this for views, has nothing to do with the fact that it is valuable. People make money, cause they need to eat.
You "pay" for something if it is of some value. Law of the Land.
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 09:01:08 am »
Any idea why Jota appeared to be the only player who has been in the States that was in yesterday? Please tell me he isnt injured.
Online Agent99

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 09:07:17 am »
A few people out there shitting themselves because Trent said fuck all in the training video and Nunez said something about Madrid when they were walking down the stairs.
Offline Qston

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 09:08:32 am »
I have to say that like most of us, I was very concerned going into pre season. Change, one of our greatest managers leaving and all that entails. However, the positivity around the squad and the results so far, I am really happy with the general feeling around the club. I know that a lot of our senior players haven`t been there, and that there are contract issues that need urgently addressing, but the general feeling is pretty positive. Cannot wait for the season to start.....perhaps with a small sprinkling of a signing or two.
Online Stevo79

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 09:15:02 am »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 09:01:08 am
Any idea why Jota appeared to be the only player who has been in the States that was in yesterday? Please tell me he isnt injured.

He played a part in the final two friendlies in the States
Online Jean Girard

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 09:39:55 am »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 09:01:08 am
Any idea why Jota appeared to be the only player who has been in the States that was in yesterday? Please tell me he isnt injured.

They're all at different stages in their fitness programmes coming back at different times. He might have had a session.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 09:42:57 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:51:35 am
As long as Allison doesnt repeat his injury from the last time we played a newly promoted East Anglian side.

We actually played a newly promoted East Anglian side on the opening day after that Ali injury game. Such a yo yo club!
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 10:06:50 am »
Are all the lads from the tour back at the AXA today? Looking forward to some Slot and the returning players content!
Offline SuperStevieNicol

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 10:23:59 am »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 09:15:02 am
He played a part in the final two friendlies in the States
Yeah I know but it looked like he was the only one from the States tour in the training centre.
Offline paisley1977

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 11:42:45 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:06:50 am
Are all the lads from the tour back at the AXA today? Looking forward to some Slot and the returning players content!

Thought it was Tuesday.
Offline Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 12:02:27 pm »


The Grizzly Bear, fresh from hibernation, ready to take on world football once more.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 12:06:04 pm »
When did we sign Rob Delaney?
Offline stjohns

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 12:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:02:27 pm


The Grizzly Bear, fresh from hibernation, ready to take on world football once more.

You looking at me, gringo?
Offline Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 12:46:09 pm »
Gakpo beasted Nunez and Diaz in the 6min test.
Offline SamLad

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 12:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:46:09 pm
Gakpo beasted Nunez and Diaz in the 6min test.
yeah but tbf Nunez was lugging that chair wasn't he.  and Diaz was laughing most of the way.
Offline Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 12:53:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:51:07 pm
yeah but tbf Nunez was lugging that chair wasn't he.  and Diaz was laughing most of the way.

Diaz was last! Surprised me a little, I liked the little part where Diaz is filmed sat looking out of the window, like a man pondering life.
Offline newterp

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 01:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:53:42 pm
Diaz was last! Surprised me a little, I liked the little part where Diaz is filmed sat looking out of the window, like a man pondering life.

certainly was pondering his new hairstyle - presumably thinking "what have I done?" and "how fast can I fix it?"
Offline Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 01:04:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:01:44 pm
certainly was pondering his new hairstyle - presumably thinking "what have I done?" and "how fast can I fix it?"

"why have I gone peak Garnacho, I am the Lucho.."
Offline Peabee

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 01:07:37 pm »
It's a pity the club has to do these commercial preseason tours. A high-altitude training camp for the summer seems more like Slot's style.
Offline Peabee

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 01:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:02:27 pm


The Grizzly Bear, fresh from hibernation, ready to take on world football once more.

Narcos Brazil promo?
Online Agent99

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 01:22:19 pm »
He's back!

Offline Redmoon18

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 02:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:46:09 pm
Gakpo beasted Nunez and Diaz in the 6min test.

Cody was all in in the first minutes then Darwin went ahead

Great to see Ted lasso coming back to training
Offline Tobelius

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 02:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:11:41 pm
Narcos Brazil promo?

The 'tache is certainly bushier season by season,he'll look like Sam Elliott next year.
Offline Bennett

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 02:56:25 pm »
Solid Arthur Morgan look from Alisson there.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 02:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:02:27 pm


The Grizzly Bear, fresh from hibernation, ready to take on world football once more.
World's Best!
We need a good tash anyway.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 03:06:04 pm »
Quote
Alisson Becker has started pre-season training with Liverpool.

[@IanDoyleSport]
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 03:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:56:25 pm
Solid Arthur Morgan look from Alisson there.
Walks up to Slot..
'Hey there Dutch!'
Offline lamonti

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:51:35 am
As long as Allison doesnt repeat his injury from the last time we played a newly promoted East Anglian side.

Be perfectly happy if the league turns out the same way however.
Online mullyred94

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2189 on: Today at 04:30:37 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:00:02 am
Jeffels guys.. Alice is a United fan, doh! Of course, the rivalry and her feelings are still there!
I don't expect her to pussyfoot around us and make out as if she loves/likes us. That would be wishful thinking and frankly, kissing arse. I like she's authentic in that respect.

She at least offers a valuable perspective apart from the rest of the LFC related channels that are available. The fact she does this for views, has nothing to do with the fact that it is valuable. People make money, cause they need to eat.
You "pay" for something if it is of some value. Law of the Land.

I regret saying I enjoy her. Didn't mean to start something  ;D

Online stoa

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2190 on: Today at 08:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:02:27 pm


The Grizzly Bear, fresh from hibernation, ready to take on world football once more.

What the fuck did he do in his time off? He looks like he has aged 20 years... :D
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2191 on: Today at 09:00:20 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 08:53:03 pm
What the fuck did he do in his time off? He looks like he has aged 20 years... :D

Watched a shit ton of Ted Lassoinho by the look of it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2192 on: Today at 09:16:34 pm »
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2193 on: Today at 09:31:23 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:16:44 am
She's an absolute chancer. She started out as someone who would play up hating Liverpool as much as possible and has now switched to praising us when possible to get more views. Can't believe anyone watches her shite.

Alice is alright for a Utd fan. There are much worse footy youtube channels out there.
Offline fredfrop

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2194 on: Today at 10:13:13 pm »
Looks like the Las Palmas BCD match is being shown live on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/live/Hl8LM-9J6JU?si=iBiBlaHGmu5_AMmC

Which is nice.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2195 on: Today at 10:15:48 pm »
Behind closed doors, but left the window open...
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2196 on: Today at 10:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:02:27 pm

The Grizzly Bear, fresh from hibernation, ready to take on world football once more.

He's majestic. 
Online slotmachine

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2197 on: Today at 10:43:13 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:16:44 am
She's an absolute chancer. She started out as someone who would play up hating Liverpool as much as possible and has now switched to praising us when possible to get more views. Can't believe anyone watches her shite.

People are so fucking gullible. Its just part of the youtube grift. More views more money.
Online mullyred94

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2198 on: Today at 10:58:21 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 10:43:13 pm
People are so fucking gullible. Its just part of the youtube grift. More views more money.

Because a few of us said we enjoy her content and think she's not a dickhead like most football content creators who are big on YouTube?

Online johnny74

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #2199 on: Today at 11:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:02:27 pm


The Grizzly Bear, fresh from hibernation, ready to take on world football once more.

Is he slowly turning into Grobbelaar?
