Pre-season 2024

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2080 on: Today at 12:08:32 pm
Trent, VVD, Gakpo, Gomez, Darwin, Diaz back at the AXA today
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2081 on: Today at 12:10:18 pm
Well i would say that Gravenberch and Bajectic could be a pair of pretty magnificent 6's  that run each other pretty close. Stefan ive been highly sold on since he broke into the team and Ryan simply has all the tools in abundance except possibly his focus and clearly overall aggression could improve, but the great news there is he is young has relatively little experience and those are things you can practice to level up where his skills and size are not.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2082 on: Today at 12:18:53 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:21:56 am
Don't know if it's been mentioned earlier in the thread, but one thing I've found really odd is how our preseason games - despite playing and beating Arsenal and Man United - have been completely ignored on the Guardian.

Obviously, it's only preseason, but they have a match report of Spurs losing to Bayern for example, and also seem to publish an article any time someone so much as takes a dump at Old Trafford. And yet nothing on Liverpool-United?

Not saying there's any agenda, but just seems very weird.
They do have a story, but only mentions the defeat in light of the injuries.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2083 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm
Just saw the video of all the big hitters coming back. Get them up to speed and get ready to do Ipswich on the opening day. Pre season has been full of encouraging signs from players around the squad/younger lads etc.

Respect also to Salah. I know it's his job and all and he's doing what should really be considered the bare minimum but for him to be the clear leader out on the tour and never expecting anything less than 100% from himself even though the other star men are all at home. It's mad that we've got someone at superstar level who loves the club so much.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2084 on: Today at 12:33:49 pm
Thought the lads coming on at the 60 minute point looked far more comfortable at the back. Maybe because the opposition were tired or weaker.
I've been impressed with Kostas I was up for us getting an upgrade but he seems to have added a bit of aggression   to his game. And Conor doesn't seem as good going forward. And when defending he seems to be to close to the centre half leaving acres of space for the opposition's left winger. Thou they haven't exploited it.
The tour is over, three wins out of three with the players available is very good onwards and upwards.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2085 on: Today at 12:46:38 pm
Could I ask what the collective think of the preseason weve had so far? Personally , have found it interesting and subtly different to Jurgens set up in some key areas. Would like to hear if everyone (anyone, really) feels the same way!

1. Feels very different playing with a dedicated 10 really and Harvey has shone in that position. Not as effective against United but against Betis and Arsenal picked up some really, really good positions between the lines and IMO is a marked departure from the Klopp 6 and 2 8s system that was employed.
2. Width is again from fullbacks and their freedom to get up the field is very early days of Klopp. What that has allowed is for the wide forwards to get much closer to the 9 (at least in the Arsenal and United games) and therefore better interplay between the front 4. Looks very slick.
3. Defensively, I feel like we have been much more inclined to show them inside where we really get on top of them in that quadrant at the edge of the 18 yard box. Feel like its happened so much this preseason t that is by design and weve been able to counter attack off the back of it a lot.
4. Feels like we arent playing with a destroyer 6 and two deep lying playmakers. I feel like a lot of what is being asked of Curtis is to receive with us back to goal and develop that Thiago like awareness and unpredsability. I dont think hes been doing a particularly good job, but my impression is that Slot must think that if he develops that ability to find space, turn and face up hell be a game changer as far as ball progression goes. Im a Curtis jones fan so Im hoping that hes right, but havent seen much of that in the three games if Im being honest.
5. We are slow out of the blocks. All three games I felt that we were second best for the majority of the first 15 minutes and that teams know thats where they can hurt us. A more clinical Arsenal and Betis i feel would have scored before we did. United are .. meh. Hehe. But they too looked like they knew we were there for the taking early doors. I wonder if this is all part of the let them puff themselves out chasing shadows ploy or if we might be a much more pragmatic kick it long and keep it safe type when the league starts.

Anyway, overall the performances have been very impressive and I must say Ive been genuinely quite surprised at how the little tweaks have changed the way we play. I wonder how the likes of a Nunez and Diaz and Trent would change how we play.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2086 on: Today at 12:47:13 pm
Highlights, for those who haven't seen them.  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PD3apY--uHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PD3apY--uHY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD3apY--uHY
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2087 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm
Is there any reason given for Dom not featuring last night?
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2088 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 01:04:17 pm
Is there any reason given for Dom not featuring last night?

Fatigue, nothing to worry about apparently
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2089 on: Today at 01:28:20 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:47:13 pm
Highlights, for those who haven't seen them.  :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PD3apY--uHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PD3apY--uHY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PD3apY--uHY

Watched live and must agree with a poster at the time. Could well do without those LFCTV commentators being quite so gushing about the mancs. One cry of "Rashforrrrrd!" reminded me of Tyler at his worst.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2090 on: Today at 01:30:25 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:08:32 pm
Trent, VVD, Gakpo, Gomez, Darwin, Diaz back at the AXA today
what's happened to Robbo?
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2091 on: Today at 01:35:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:30:25 pm
what's happened to Robbo?

Came back around the same time as Szobo to be around the squad but hes still recovering from an injury hes been playing with since last season.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2092 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:30:25 pm
what's happened to Robbo?

Flying home from America with the others.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2093 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm
Quote from: sminp on Today at 01:35:18 pm
Came back around the same time as Szobo to be around the squad but hes still recovering from an injury hes been playing with since last season.
ah OK, thanks mate.  haven't seen that mentioned elsewhere.

I think he played all/most of the Euros game, correct?
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2094 on: Today at 01:39:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:37:44 pm
ah OK, thanks mate.  haven't seen that mentioned elsewhere.

I think he played all/most of the Euros game, correct?

Reports were he injured himself in one of the last games of the season then carried the injury through the Euros.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2095 on: Today at 01:41:10 pm
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 01:28:20 pm
Watched live and must agree with a poster at the time. Could well do without those LFCTV commentators being quite so gushing about the mancs. One cry of "Rashforrrrrd!" reminded me of Tyler at his worst.
Thought the same ... seemed like it was the MUTV channel ... constant talk of Man Utd, their players life story and past managers (Fergie) ... STFU man.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #2096 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:39:51 pm
Reports were he injured himself in one of the last games of the season then carried the injury through the Euros.
ta.
