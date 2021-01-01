« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 86303 times)

Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:08:37 pm
But pairing Rodri with Silva is still pairing someone who was is an out and out 6 with an 8/10. Also worth noting that City also play with 3 cbs, Guardiol Ake Dias Stones and Walker who may as well be a cb as his main use was to use his pace to stop counter attacks from the opposition side rather than create chances or getting involved in build up play like other full backs.

Arsenal do the same but could be argued are even more defensively minded because there go to is two 6/8s Jorginho/Partey and Rice.

If were looking to play a similar way but have two conventional full backs in Robertson and TAA and Macallister as our main DM instead of a Rodri Rice or Partey, I dont see us being defensively as solid as the two aforementioned teams.


I'd agree :) but I think we're on a different subject now, which is - who the fuck is the defensive minded 6 of sufficient on-the-ball quality that we can get.

I'm still keen to see how Gravenberch fits a deeper role as well. (if he does - may be seen purely as a more advanced midfielder)
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 02:56:34 pm
I'd agree :) but I think we're on a different subject now, which is - who the fuck is the defensive minded 6 of sufficient on-the-ball quality that we can get.

I'm still keen to see how Gravenberch fits a deeper role as well. (if he does - may be seen purely as a more advanced midfielder)

From the very limited gametime so far and watching the RedmenTV video in the Slot thread the initial thoughts are we want two double pivot midfielders who act as controllers but take it in turns to join the attack with the opposite fullback from where we are attacking joining the other midfielder to be a 2 - 2 with the center backs.

Let's use Macca, Robbo, Jones, Trent as our midfielders/fullbacks

So for example;

Attacking on the right the midfield box would be

Robertson - Macca

Van Dijk - Konate

Attacking on the left

Jones - Trent

Van Dijk - Konate

This means we're looking for all rounders, players who can pass, cover ground etc.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Is it a concern Jaros didnt play vs arsenal? We havent seen much of him yet. Hope we will on Sunday.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm

the guys can't breathe in and out without someone putting a camera on them.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm


That church building behind them looks like the church hosting the Son of Satan in John Carpenters Prince of Darkness.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:11:32 pm
the guys can't breathe in and out without someone putting a camera on them.

That's come from Mo's own insta account rather than club media I think.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:10:38 pm


That's a great fucking shot!!!  ;D
Re: Pre-season 2024
Club have confirmed the Las Palmas friendly.

https://x.com/LFC/status/1819448272366305609

Quote
We will play an additional pre-season friendly against Las Palmas, which will be behind closed doors at Anfield on Sunday August 11.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:24:41 pm
That church building behind them looks like the church hosting the Son of Satan in John Carpenters Prince of Darkness.

Think its Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul and the hotel they are in is the Logan Hotel.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:08:52 pm
Think its Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul and the hotel they are in is the Logan Hotel.

That is indeed correct.  We stay at The Logan when we go watch the Eagles, the lads are in the bar called "The Assembly".
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:30:30 pm
That's come from Mo's own insta account rather than club media I think.
ah ok, thanks.

point still stands though  :)
Re: Pre-season 2024
rumour that macca has joined up with the squad

probably just to watch the match and fly back with the squad
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
rumour that macca has joined up with the squad

probably just to watch the match and fly back with the squad

James Pearce confirming it now
Re: Pre-season 2024
confirmed by james pearce

brilliant from macca love that
Re: Pre-season 2024
He was coming back from holiday and probably closer to them than to Liverpool so makes sense.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
rumour that macca has joined up with the squad

probably just to watch the match and fly back with the squad

On the official Twitter account -



Seems odd unless he was over in that part of the world on holiday? He'll get maybe a day of training, aren't the squad coming back to the UK on Sunday? Maybe he missed the boys.
Re: Pre-season 2024
More fun to fly back to Europe with his team mates than with his family?  ;D
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
On the official Twitter account -



Seems odd unless he was over in that part of the world on holiday? He'll get maybe a day of training, aren't the squad coming back to the UK on Sunday? Maybe he missed the boys.

do a couple of tests and have a good chat with mr slot and the rest of the coaching staff

last season macca was our best player
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 10:43:09 pm
He was coming back from holiday and probably closer to them than to Liverpool so makes sense.
Cheapskate. He just wants the club to pay for his flight home.

 :P
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
Cheapskate. He just wants the club to pay for his flight home.

imagine how many first class air miles he will loose
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 10:43:09 pm
He was coming back from holiday and probably closer to them than to Liverpool so makes sense.
didn't want to pay his own air fare home, obviously.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
Cheapskate. He just wants the club to pay for his flight home.

 :P
damnit.  :)
Re: Pre-season 2024
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm


"I'll forgive you for your views on Enzo". Also "no one does that with their sweaters anymore".
Re: Pre-season 2024
macca has been our best transfer of the last few years

Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
On the official Twitter account -



Seems odd unless he was over in that part of the world on holiday? He'll get maybe a day of training, aren't the squad coming back to the UK on Sunday? Maybe he missed the boys.

He was in Turks and Caicos on holiday.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm
On the official Twitter account -



Seems odd unless he was over in that part of the world on holiday? He'll get maybe a day of training, aren't the squad coming back to the UK on Sunday? Maybe he missed the boys.

According to me, the best no. 8 in the world! What a signing he's been. He's one of our most important players.
Re: Pre-season 2024
When is the next Pre Season game? Man Utd, is it?
