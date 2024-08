Arne Said it all: we all enjoyed the 1st hall AFTER the first 10 minutes. We were quite atrocious but got better afterwards.

Still lacking some obvious build ups and organization and passing was not really that good but it was an interesting game. We need to be more structured. Sometimes the team seemed to be cut off in half and lots of spaces between the lines. Fine tuning I guess…



Really liked Fabio. Quite a completely new player, much more into it, with a lot less restraint.

Sepp was pretty good too.

Didn’t like Curtis and Diogo.



Still a lot to work on and an entire team of senior players is still missing. Not an easy task for the Dutch.



Now let see how Ryan fits into that mf.