Apologies for being tactically inept here, but what is the double pivot? Is it a holding midfielder?



And I think the expectation is that they're very comfortable with the ball and able to withstand pressure/press. We have seen a lot of the Slot drills involving players receiving the ball and turning, or getting the ball on the half turn - I think the pivots will need to be able to do that comfortably, so not only need to have good technical ability but be super aware of what's around them if they're taking the ball off the defence or dropping back in there.I feel like we have a few players who would excel at that - Jones, Bacejtic, Szobo but I am not sure what physicality they need. Are they expected to be dominant aerially? Get to ground and make tackles? Or is the expectation around pressing/closing off space and shutting players down asap. Sounds primed for Szobo but I do worry a bit about not having a more physical presence in there. It feels weird going into a season without a #6 who ticks that box.