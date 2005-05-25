Doubt he'll give up his music career though.
So why did Arteta have Odegaard playing 90 minutes? Weirdo.
All this while Alisson, Trent, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez are yet to return/feature.
Yep, players not yet played under Slot:
We are three players away from a potential title challenge. The squad is so strong but always good to refresh.
25 mins into watching this, what happened with Tsimikas to draw such bad reviews? He's been one of our best players so far but i'm seeing so many calls he's not good enough
He got sold a dummy by a Odegaard feint in a very overt manner. Kind of made a bit of fool, it was nice play by Odegaard who assisted the goal and a good finish by Havertz
Just seen it If he doesn't play second half (which i'll watch later) the calls are pretty harsh, he had a good game apart from expecting a pass from Odegaard and letting Nelson get past him once
Check out Quansah's stance mate. That's a BOXER.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
How many big chances did we give up there? This is exactly what we need. It's only early signs but I'm delighted this is the way its going.
Just caught up on this thread. Sounds promising without getting carried away. Result doesnt matter, but its still preferable to win when facing a rival.
Which three?We haven't seen a lot of the first team players have s kick under Slot yet (listed above), so how can you declare that?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Extended highlights herehttps://video.liverpoolfc.com/playlists/67090fbe-174b-4861-ad2b-6ba0a6baa96e?videoID=dc7e555d-9cca-40ba-9c3e-d7360a31086dGreat to see the stadium full.Loving what I'm seeing overall, bar a starting 6 I think we are looking strong already.Jones is going to need time to learn to release the ball quicker but I think in 6 months he's going to be an exceptional double pivot player.
