Pre-season 2024

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:04:42 am
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 02:43:19 am
Doubt he'll give up his music career though.

He's a loser baby, so why don't you kill him...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:06:42 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:53:19 am
So why did Arteta have Odegaard playing 90 minutes? Weirdo.
He never uses his bench properly. Even in preseason, it seems.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:11:43 am
Quite liked the Morton cameo.
@paulair

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:13:42 am
Just caught up on this thread. Sounds promising without getting carried away. Result doesnt matter, but its still preferable to win when facing a rival.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:16:03 am
Watched the first half. That was seriously satisfying. We need a left back, a DM and a good winger though.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:21:51 am
How many big chances did we give up there? This is exactly what we need. It's only early signs but I'm delighted this is the way its going.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 03:25:45 am
Slot just saying that the second half and how we defended was the most pleasing part. He also said that he didn't like how we conceded in the second phase of set piece play.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:35:11 am
All this while Alisson, Trent, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez are yet to return/feature. 
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:50:49 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 05:35:11 am
All this while Alisson, Trent, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez are yet to return/feature.

Yep, players not yet played under Slot:

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:56:40 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 05:50:49 am
Yep, players not yet played under Slot:

Oh yeah Robertson as well.  Forgot about him because of his injury.  Pretty unbelievable starting 11 yet to be included. 
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:58:01 am
Paul Gorst@ptgorst·2h
Arteta: "They (Liverpool) are a team that are looking good, that is clear, with ideas they are looking to implement. Every coach has their touch and characteristics that make the team's style of play. You can see what he is doing."
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:27:35 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mf00pGKLZfw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mf00pGKLZfw</a>
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:54:44 am
Great interview by Jones. He shouldn't have felt the need to clarify the comments he made the other day because of a few clowns taking what he said out of context.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/61bOvUx-R5A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/61bOvUx-R5A</a>
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 07:48:32 am
Salah's goal looked like vintage Salah Jota & Elliott looked very lively too
Think our attack had a poor spell to end the season but we are very strong in attack.

Quansah will likely kick on too so the squad is looking good just needs 2-3 quality players added.
I would say a defensive minded midfield player & a CB if Van Den Berg or Gomez leave,
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 07:50:53 am
We are three players away from a potential title challenge.

The squad is so strong but always good to refresh.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 07:58:02 am
25 mins into watching this, what happened with Tsimikas to draw such bad reviews? He's been one of our best players so far but i'm seeing so many calls he's not good enough
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:08:07 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:50:53 am
We are three players away from a potential title challenge.

The squad is so strong but always good to refresh.

Which three?

We haven't seen a lot of the first team players have s kick under Slot yet (listed above), so how can you declare that?
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:08:23 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:58:02 am
25 mins into watching this, what happened with Tsimikas to draw such bad reviews? He's been one of our best players so far but i'm seeing so many calls he's not good enough
He got sold a dummy by a Odegaard feint in a very overt manner. Kind of made a bit of fool, it was nice play by Odegaard who assisted the goal and a good finish by Havertz
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:14:23 am
Nice win, good to see us defending so well and some lovely attacking play, not really that bothered about the results just wanted to see the new ideas and definitely am

Harvey on for 15 goals and 45 assists this season.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:18:49 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 08:08:23 am
He got sold a dummy by a Odegaard feint in a very overt manner. Kind of made a bit of fool, it was nice play by Odegaard who assisted the goal and a good finish by Havertz

Just seen it

If he doesn't play second half (which i'll watch later) the calls are pretty harsh, he had a good game apart from expecting a pass from Odegaard and letting Nelson get past him once
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:22:17 am
Good walkout. Felt Arsenal should have been better. Not sure how we're set up to defend but mYbe it's just me.

Arsenal love falling over a lot, big bunch of fannies.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:24:24 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:18:49 am
Just seen it

If he doesn't play second half (which i'll watch later) the calls are pretty harsh, he had a good game apart from expecting a pass from Odegaard and letting Nelson get past him once
I thought he did well enough last night. He also took responsibility to keep the ball in tight spaces really well. True, he was culpable for their goal (someone always is). Arsenal had Martinelli, Havertz, Jesus and Odegaard for most of the game. We defended a lead so well with our 2nd/3rd string players.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:31:56 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:06:45 pm
Check out Quansah's stance mate. That's a BOXER.  8)
Jota.. Looks like a kid learning to box. The little hops.. ;D

Carvalho, Quansah and Fabio.. they've got a chance... Need to cover that chin though.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:32:21 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:21:51 am
How many big chances did we give up there? This is exactly what we need. It's only early signs but I'm delighted this is the way its going.
Would much rather test the defensive part of our game out fully second half rather than just going through the motions for 45 minutes.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:34:26 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:21:51 am
How many big chances did we give up there? This is exactly what we need. It's only early signs but I'm delighted this is the way its going.
Apart from the goal, I don't think there was any big chance really, especially in the 2nd.
This is encouraging already. Think we only gave up one big chance last game as well.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:46:07 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:13:42 am
Just caught up on this thread. Sounds promising without getting carried away. Result doesnt matter, but its still preferable to win when facing a rival.

Yeah ultimately it doesn't matter and if we lost, then it wouldn't change all that much. Always prefer a win though obviously and both goals we scored were really good.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 08:52:41 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:18:49 am
Just seen it

If he doesn't play second half (which i'll watch later) the calls are pretty harsh, he had a good game apart from expecting a pass from Odegaard and letting Nelson get past him once

Yeah, I actually thought he was good apart from getting sold by Odegaard for their the goal.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 09:03:55 am
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:08:07 am
Which three?

We haven't seen a lot of the first team players have s kick under Slot yet (listed above), so how can you declare that?

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 09:06:41 am
I thought Dom played really well in the double pivot today. First player to look comfy there imo. Endo struggled again and Jones looks like he had a period of adjusting his game if he is going to start there.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 09:09:23 am
Extended highlights here

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/playlists/67090fbe-174b-4861-ad2b-6ba0a6baa96e?videoID=dc7e555d-9cca-40ba-9c3e-d7360a31086d

Great to see the stadium full.

Loving what I'm seeing overall, bar a starting 6 I think we are looking strong already.

Jones is going to need time to learn to release the ball quicker but I think in 6 months he's going to be an exceptional double pivot player.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 09:12:31 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:09:23 am
Extended highlights here

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/playlists/67090fbe-174b-4861-ad2b-6ba0a6baa96e?videoID=dc7e555d-9cca-40ba-9c3e-d7360a31086d

Great to see the stadium full.

Loving what I'm seeing overall, bar a starting 6 I think we are looking strong already.

Jones is going to need time to learn to release the ball quicker but I think in 6 months he's going to be an exceptional double pivot player.

Hope he can do that and I think he's great anyway but it's a long term issue with him.
