Quansah looking like the international player he is, kinda think Tsimi and Endo really do look too slow/not good enough for this kind of play, Carvalho looked bright, I still see jones losing the ball and slowing progress, I am just not sure what to think of him , he is very up and down, sometimes amazing other times almost a liability.depending on Robbo when he is back might need that new LB or give Beck the chance. SVDB looked pretty composed too, defensively we actually look quite capable especially when Szobo and/or Morton dropped back. Still need a DM though i think.



all in all first half 8/10 second half 6/10 a very nice win against a much stronger team on paper.