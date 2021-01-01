« previous next »
Online MBL?

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 02:29:15 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:22:35 am
doing things that other teams does to us. make em feel what its like to have the ball for 90 minutes yet cant score.

honestly if we do it often enough other teams will have that fear of conceding against us knowing that they cant equalize.

but its only pre season anyway and surely the kids will learn from this experience.
This look exactly what we are trying to do.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 02:29:50 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:24:52 am
Feels more like a Rafa Benitez performance (get your noses Infront and protect the win)

Second half has been poor, but there has been lots of changes and were missing half a first team.

But we looked very much second best here, the kids looked like kids.
Online RayPhilAlan

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 02:30:05 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 02:11:21 am
Half Time Ratings From Liverpool Echo


They have half-time ratings for a friendly????

What's worse is that I read them  :D
Online LiverBirdKop

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 02:31:38 am »
Have we crossed the halfway line in the second half yet?
Online newterp

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 02:33:41 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 02:31:38 am
Have we crossed the halfway line in the second half yet?

Doesn't feel like it, does it?
Online stoa

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 02:34:02 am »
You just have to love Slot on the touchline. If he was allowed to, he'd run onto the pitch to tell the lads what he wants them to do and where they should be. :D
Online MBL?

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 02:34:07 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:26:06 am
Mad expectation that we should have the ball 100% of the time against any team, let alone Arsenal. We defended well for that period.
I love it.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 02:34:12 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 02:30:05 am
They have half-time ratings for a friendly????

What's worse is that I read them  :D

 ;D
Online Coolie High

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 02:34:16 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:29:15 am
This look exactly what we are trying to do.

Nah thats not our intention, managers like Slot dont go into games trying to not dominate possession hes said as much himself, its the subs that changed the game and a couple tactical tweaks by Arsenal.

Online DanK1456

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 02:34:55 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:34:02 am
You just have to love Slot on the touchline. If he was allowed to, he'd run onto the pitch to tell the lads what he wants them to do and where they should be. :D

You can see how meticulous his tactics are by his demeanour
Online Coolie High

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 02:35:04 am »
If we dont sign a Dm wouldnt mind keeping Morton, he has ability on the ball and is tenacious.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 02:35:41 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:34:16 am
Nah thats not our intention, managers like Slot dont go into games trying to not dominate possession hes said as much himself, its the subs that changed the game and a couple tactical tweaks by Arsenal.

Id take a performance like that in the league if the result is the same though mate.
Online Evil Red

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 02:35:46 am »
Yeah won't make it
Online Coolie High

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 02:37:40 am »
Beck is ready for PL football.
Online stoa

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 02:39:50 am »
Trossard not sleeping again after looking well rested at the Euros... :D
Online MBL?

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 02:40:00 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:34:16 am
Nah thats not our intention, managers like Slot dont go into games trying to not dominate possession hes said as much himself, its the subs that changed the game and a couple tactical tweaks by Arsenal.


Yes the aim to dominate but some times you can't do that. Arsenal had a stronger side than us so we played the game. I'm happy to see that.
Online DanK1456

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 02:40:14 am »
Feels good
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 02:40:20 am »
Well Done Reds
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 02:41:41 am »
Great display against a strong Arsenal squad.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 02:41:58 am »
Stephenson held himself up well there against one of the better wingers in the league, especially as they were targeting that side almost every attack. A couple of nice interventions too.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 02:42:25 am »
Good workout. Well done boys.
Online sminp

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 02:42:44 am »
Impressed by Nallo, first time Ive seen him. Won his challenges and looks so calm on the ball with his passing.
Logged
Online Jayo10

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 02:42:54 am »
Penalties like the United v Arsenal game no?
Online kavah

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 02:42:55 am »
 :scarf :scarf :scarf

Arne Arne Arne

 ;D
Online LiverBirdKop

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 02:43:19 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:37:40 am
Beck is ready for PL football.
Doubt he'll give up his music career though.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 02:44:07 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:42:44 am
Impressed by Nallo, first time Ive seen him. Won his challenges and looks so calm on the ball with his passing.
Mark my words, he'll never make it. I'm brave enough to say it.
Online zero zero

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 02:44:29 am »
Our young lads closed out another game. Arsenal had the ball in the second half but didn't do much with it.

Stephenson gave a good account of himself and Morton caught the eye.
Online Evil Red

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 02:45:06 am »
Arne Slot giving Arteta a lesson in only his 2nd game love to see it
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 02:45:29 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:42:54 am
Penalties like the United v Arsenal game no?
Doesn't look like it. I always knew Samie was a lying sod!
Online DanK1456

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 02:45:31 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 02:43:19 am
Doubt he'll give up his music career though.

 ;D
Online MBL?

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 02:45:41 am »
People with signs wanting shirts off players should be shot out of a cannon.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 02:46:12 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:45:41 am
People with signs wanting shirts off players should be shot out of a cannon.
A T-shirt cannon.
Online DanK1456

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 02:47:33 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:45:41 am
People with signs wanting shirts off players should be shot out of a cannon.

Theyll need more than one cannon tonight
Online A-Bomb

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 02:49:53 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:44:07 am
Mark my words, he'll never make it. I'm brave enough to say it.

At this club, he wont either mate.

Not sure what the controversy is, I was on this site when we were talking about Pacheco being the next best thing - I dont know how long youve been here, but its not unusual for posters to elevate players beyond what they have achieved. 9 times out of 10 they dont make the grade.

This nonsense directed at myself for saying a young player wont make it - has by and large been proven over the decades this site has existed to be true.
Online MBL?

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 02:49:55 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:46:12 am
A T-shirt cannon.
No, a real one. Some think their kids deserve more by doing this shit. It's not as bad as the ones going onto the pitch. Can't stand that shite.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 02:53:19 am »
So why did Arteta have Odegaard playing 90 minutes? Weirdo.
Online Lubeh

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1476 on: Today at 02:53:39 am »
Quansah looking like the international player he is, kinda think Tsimi and Endo really do look too slow/not good enough for this kind of play, Carvalho looked bright, I still see jones losing the ball and slowing progress, I am just not sure what to think of him , he is very up and down, sometimes amazing other times almost a liability.depending on Robbo when he is back might need that new LB or give Beck the chance. SVDB looked pretty composed too, defensively we actually look quite capable especially when Szobo and/or Morton dropped back. Still need a DM though i think.

all in all first half 8/10 second half 6/10 a very nice win against a much stronger team on paper.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1477 on: Today at 02:55:29 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:53:19 am
So why did Arteta have Odegaard playing 90 minutes? Weirdo.

Rushie taking jabs at Arteta on the lfc tv coverage  ;D :D
Logged
Offline MNAA

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1478 on: Today at 02:55:32 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:42:44 am
Impressed by Nallo, first time Ive seen him. Won his challenges and looks so calm on the ball with his passing.
Had he been playing in Ligue 1, some teams would have paid £54 M for him this summer
Logged
Online A-Bomb

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1479 on: Today at 02:57:19 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:53:39 am
Quansah looking like the international player he is, kinda think Tsimi and Endo really do look too slow/not good enough for this kind of play, Carvalho looked bright, I still see jones losing the ball and slowing progress, I am just not sure what to think of him , he is very up and down, sometimes amazing other times almost a liability.depending on Robbo when he is back might need that new LB or give Beck the chance. SVDB looked pretty composed too, defensively we actually look quite capable especially when Szobo and/or Morton dropped back. Still need a DM though i think.

all in all first half 8/10 second half 6/10 a very nice win against a much stronger team on paper.

SVDB looked much better tonight, him and Quansah were pretty damn good - when we have VVD and Konate to come in, we look pretty well stocked at centre back.
