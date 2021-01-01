« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 69441 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,510
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 11:41:47 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:22:49 am
to be honest mate.. this squad is pretty "rotund".. and Slot really needs to get a good lookin. Besides, not as if we never had wtf off-season friendlies before.
The amount of friendlies we had in the 2000's- and all over the place from one game to the next.. now those were brutal. 2 games, 2 days- 2 squads who overlap, sandwiched in-between a closed-doors "warm-up".. followed by another friendly at the arse-end of the West 3 days later... then a quick revisit on Merseyside, before we play another freindly (4th in 7 days) against another Dynamo team..

Brutal! These days, we've gone a bit soft.

Haha that sounds insane, probably helped they didn't play 70 games a season!

But yeah, with the 6-8 players still to return you can see why he'd want everyone to get minutes.
Logged

Offline Redmoon18

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 02:01:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:21:58 am
They wont be ready to start these next couple of tour games though. A few minutes off the bench is about as much as you might see Id have thought.

True but at least theyre training and getting the full slots training program and meetings.

Think Diogo will start and get a full half time at least.

Good thing about the last 3 to arrive is that they had some decent training at the euros but they barely played of not at all. So theyre fit but not fatigued. Perfect!!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,240
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 02:03:19 pm »
Is this match against Arsenal tonight (past midnight)?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,267
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 02:18:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:03:19 pm
Is this match against Arsenal tonight (past midnight)?

maybe
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 02:52:03 pm »
Yoro that recently signed for United out with serious leg injury !

Manchester United fears grow over new signing Leny Yoro facing lengthy layoff
Yoro photographed on crutches, wearing protective boot
United squad suffered 66 separate injuries last season

Concern is growing that Leny Yoro, Manchester Uniteds new £52m signing, faces a lengthy layoff.

Having left the pitch injured during Saturdays 2-1 pre-season loss to Arsenal at Inglewoods SoFi Stadium, the French centre-back was filmed on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot, his leg bandaged below the knee, and fears are growing that he may be nursing a fracture.

Signed from Lille a fortnight ago, Yoro was playing his second United game having impressed in his first, but went to ground in the 34th minute and required treatment on the pitch before hobbling off shortly afterwards.

If Yoro is ruled out for a prolonged time it will represent a considerable blow to Erik ten Hag, who is seeking major improvement following last seasons dire Premier League finish of eighth. His squad suffered 66 separate injuries last term and, before the Arsenal friendly, he noted that given the players workload, a repeat could occur.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 02:54:08 pm »
What's the got to do with our pre-season?
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:54:08 pm
What's the got to do with our pre-season?

we play United next in pre-season
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,437
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 02:58:41 pm »
Quote
The Reds at Front Street Gym, a historic venue in Philadelphia.







Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,437
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 03:04:19 pm »
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 03:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:04:19 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1818647816409141433

Every single one of them dropping their right hand when jabbing. Not good lads, you'll get knocked out easy!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,437
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 03:06:45 pm »
Check out Quansah's stance mate. That's a BOXER.  8)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,437
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 03:11:00 pm »
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 03:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:06:45 pm
Check out Quansah's stance mate. That's a BOXER.  8)

Its alright but you can slip under that left hand and land your own left at ease. Needs improvement ;D
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 03:23:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:03:19 pm
Is this match against Arsenal tonight (past midnight)?
yes, 12.30 gmt. They are showing a poor understanding of my circadian rhythms.
Also, it's going to be a bit men vs boys isn't it?. They took out a full squad of 26 with only Tierney and Tomiyasu missing from the 1st team. So a bit one hand tied behind  our backs.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:32 pm by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,267
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 03:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:54:08 pm
What's the got to do with our pre-season?

I ask that about love, as well.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 03:32:59 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:11:42 pm
Its alright but you can slip under that left hand and land your own left at ease. Needs improvement ;D

Have you seen the size of the lad, you can go tell him yourself :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,437
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 03:48:12 pm »
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 03:57:00 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:32:59 pm
Have you seen the size of the lad, you can go tell him yourself :D

Not a chance, he's huge and that's the exact reason I'm writing it on an internet forum under an anonymous username ;D
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,196
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 04:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:57:00 pm
Not a chance, he's huge and that's the exact reason I'm writing it on an internet forum under an anonymous username ;D

Same energy

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,422
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 04:11:37 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 03:23:26 pm
yes, 12.30 gmt. They are showing a poor understanding of my circadian rhythms.
Also, it's going to be a bit men vs boys isn't it?. They took out a full squad of 26 with only Tierney and Tomiyasu missing from the 1st team. So a bit one hand tied behind  our backs.

Surely they wont have Rice and Saka, or probably Saliba?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 04:21:17 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 