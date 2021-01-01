Yoro that recently signed for United out with serious leg injury !



Concern is growing that Leny Yoro, Manchester Uniteds new £52m signing, faces a lengthy layoff.



Having left the pitch injured during Saturdays 2-1 pre-season loss to Arsenal at Inglewoods SoFi Stadium, the French centre-back was filmed on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot, his leg bandaged below the knee, and fears are growing that he may be nursing a fracture.



Signed from Lille a fortnight ago, Yoro was playing his second United game having impressed in his first, but went to ground in the 34th minute and required treatment on the pitch before hobbling off shortly afterwards.



If Yoro is ruled out for a prolonged time it will represent a considerable blow to Erik ten Hag, who is seeking major improvement following last seasons dire Premier League finish of eighth. His squad suffered 66 separate injuries last term and, before the Arsenal friendly, he noted that given the players workload, a repeat could occur.