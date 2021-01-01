We did a lot of this with Klopp, why VVD passing stats are always so high in terms of volume.



I think its the position of those passes, or where the CBs are receiving the ball though that looks quite different. Under Klopp, the CBs were receving the ball higher up the pitch and more centrally, and passing between themselves a lot (probably too much) and relying on a midfielder or full back dropping deeper to try and rotate the ball. Against Betis, the CBs were split and way, way deeper when receiving the ball, which had the effect of inviting Betis onto us and it took us a little time to adjust to being pressed in such a condensed space, but with the benefit being that when you've beaten that press there's so much more space in the middle third to advance/pass into. We also saw a lot more rotation and movement from the midfielder(s) dropping in and more of those little passes around the corner to the FBs, who were much closer to the CBs. It looked really quite different to how we built under Klopp - harder to execute and more risky, but probably more effective when done right. Albeit it was also only one game, where we used a formation we won't use again, but I imagine the principles will be similar.