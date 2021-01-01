I didn't see the Real Betis game but there seems to be a lot of talk about us passing out from the back.



Correct me if I'm wrong, but we passed out from the back under Klopp so what's new here?



Well there's different ways from passing out the back isn't there - do the CBs split, do they not, how do the midfield/FBs make themselves available, etc. Against Betis there seems to be a lot more passing around close to our own box, whereas under Klopp we would look to get it forward much quicker it feels like (anecdotally, based on one pre-season game).