Pre-season 2024

mattD

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:45:54 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Jota in training, as is Bradley. No sign of Curtis though.

Interesting watch - on half the pitch there's a 6 vs 5 drill going on where the focus is on passing out from the back by the CBs into the midfielders. On the other side of the pitch there's a fairly structured looking attacking drill where there seems to be a decent amount of focus on overlapping runs and cutbacks.

I didn't see the Real Betis game but there seems to be a lot of talk about us passing out from the back.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but we passed out from the back under Klopp so what's new here?
Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:45:59 pm
 ;D

Quote
Arne Slot shouting patience! and kill them with passes during drills
Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:47:29 pm
https://x.com/ptgorst/status/1817579836472475958

Quote
No Curtis Jones at open training. Ben Doak and Trey Nyoni sitting it out too with Arne Slot keen not to put too much strain on the teenagers at this stage.
Haggis36

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:50:30 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:45:54 pm
I didn't see the Real Betis game but there seems to be a lot of talk about us passing out from the back.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but we passed out from the back under Klopp so what's new here?

Well there's different ways from passing out the back isn't there - do the CBs split, do they not, how do the midfield/FBs make themselves available, etc. Against Betis there seems to be a lot more passing around close to our own box, whereas under Klopp we would look to get it forward much quicker it feels like (anecdotally, based on one pre-season game).
MD1990

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 04:50:46 pm
there was a real focus on breaking through the lines with our passing
smutchin

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:13:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:37:47 pm
so that's more reason not to take risks, I'd say.  build up fitness and work on cohesion etc but laying down markers?  screw that.

we're not Everton, looking for scraps to cling to "we beat yer in preseason!!"

We're clearly not going to win the transfer window though, so we need SOMETHING!
smutchin

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:14:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:39:49 pm
The thing is you don't want players who aren't match fit trying to put down a marker against our biggest rivals.

Good point. Sounds like a guaranteed way to get yourself injured.
duvva 💅

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:17:14 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Jota in training, as is Bradley. Curtis missing (precautionary according to the comms) as is Nyoni (managing his game time apparently).

Interesting watch - on half the pitch there's a 6 vs 5 drill going on where the focus is on passing out from the back by the CBs into the midfielders. On the other side of the pitch there's a fairly structured looking attacking drill where there seems to be a decent amount of focus on overlapping runs and cutbacks.

Moved now onto an 11-a-side game - Tsimikas, VDB, Quansah, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Carvalho, Jota, Salah against the kids by the looks of it.
Sounds like theyve given up with Nyoni as its clear hes not gonna make it here
lgvkarlos

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:27:38 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:17:14 pm
Sounds like theyve given up with Nyoni as its clear hes not gonna make it here
Clearly Slots been reading RAWK pre-season thread😂😂😂
mattD

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:29:53 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:50:30 pm
Well there's different ways from passing out the back isn't there - do the CBs split, do they not, how do the midfield/FBs make themselves available, etc. Against Betis there seems to be a lot more passing around close to our own box, whereas under Klopp we would look to get it forward much quicker it feels like (anecdotally, based on one pre-season game).

Great thanks. Will be intrigued to see this for sure.
Draex

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:34:26 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:50:46 pm
there was a real focus on breaking through the lines with our passing

Yep and Bajcetic was kept behind for one on one training on receiving the ball and passing quickly.
SamLad

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:42:03 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:17:14 pm
Sounds like theyve given up with Nyoni as its clear hes not gonna make it here
and there are still ppl who scoff at the idea our coaches read RAWK.
SamLad

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 05:42:23 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 05:27:38 pm
Clearly Slots been reading RAWK pre-season thread😂😂😂

bugger  :)
markedasred

Re: Pre-season 2024
Today at 06:01:41 pm
So what's the expected amount of first teamers expected to be ready for the first game of the season?. There are certainly a few that will not get the plane to the tail end of this tour.
