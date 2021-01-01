« previous next »
DiggerJohn

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #960 on: Today at 04:24:43 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:29:02 pm
Heitinga's socks, he'll never make it...

Fuck that, its the headmaster vibe  dont fuck with me look
SamLad

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #961 on: Today at 04:27:59 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 04:24:43 pm
Fuck that, its the headmaster vibe  dont fuck with me look
I wonder if he's the coaching bad cop to Arne's good cop?
TepidT2O

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #962 on: Today at 04:30:37 pm
By the law of averages, Nyoni doesnt make it, because the vast majority of 17 year olds dont.  But hes got loads of potential and talent and something a bit special that might just give him the help he needs to step up.
Mighty_Red

    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #963 on: Today at 04:32:21 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:14:20 pm
The big clubs make £10-15m from a pre season tour. That is why the tickets are so expensive. It is a money spinner.
Yep, the key is that its the promoter who normally sets the prices, I believe Liverpool simply get an appearance fee for each match which is obviously lucrative for us. If the promoter loses out becuase they tried to rip off the fans then I have no sympathy.

The excessive ticket pricing for friendlies just gives everyone a heads up on what they would do when selling a Premier League game in the US and why we will have to fight them tooth and nail to keep domestic games domestic. Hate to digress but the clubs will vote for overseas games as soon as they can - they know they can't charge £100-£200 (or more) in the UK which is why they want to do it elsewhere.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #964 on: Today at 04:36:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:30:37 pm
By the law of averages, Nyoni doesnt make it, because the vast majority of 17 year olds dont.  But hes got loads of potential and talent and something a bit special that might just give him the help he needs to step up.

It should also be remembered that we signed Nyoni, he's not one of our own whose come up the ranks and turned out to be good. We've recognised his eliteness (for his age level) and brought him in.

What I'm trying to say is that a player recruited by us at age 15/16 is more likely to make it here than one recruited at 8/9. 
Fromola

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #965 on: Today at 04:40:26 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:36:05 pm
It should also be remembered that we signed Nyoni, he's not one of our own whose come up the ranks and turned out to be good. We've recognised his eliteness (for his age level) and brought him in.

What I'm trying to say is that a player recruited by us at age 15/16 is more likely to make it here than one recruited at 8/9.

That recruitment model has served us very well. If nothing else Sterling, Ibe, Solanke, Brewster earned the club money in sales and probably Ven Den Berg shortly.

Elliott, Bacjetic and Bradley in the first team and the likes of Clark, Doak, Nyoni and Gordon if they don't make it here will more than likely fetch a good fee and move on elsewhere.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #966 on: Today at 04:50:13 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:50:11 pm
Cheek. I stood next to Steve Holland at the urinals at Watford Gap services in the 90s so dont call my judgement of youth players into question.
Fitzy.

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #967 on: Today at 04:50:25 pm
Its odd that a go to after watching a 17 year old is he wont make it rather than he played well.

In brutal terms, Liverpool develop players for two reasons - become first teamers or a lucrative sale. If this lad does either of these then the club have hit a KPI. Strong performances regardless of the setting is good news.
TepidT2O

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #968 on: Today at 04:54:18 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:50:25 pm
Its odd that a go to after watching a 17 year old is he wont make it rather than he played well.

In brutal terms, Liverpool develop players for two reasons - become first teamers or a lucrative sale. If this lad does either of these then the club have hit a KPI. Strong performances regardless of the setting is good news.
Yep, looked really good, lots of potential.  Long way to go though, but good luck to the lad
Boston Bosox

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #969 on: Today at 04:54:24 pm
Everton Lose 2-1 at Salford
Ben Woodburn with a Goal and an assist
Fitzy.

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #970 on: Today at 04:57:19 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 04:54:24 pm
Everton Lose 2-1 at Salford
Ben Woodburn with a Goal and an assist
RS behaviour
Irishred1

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #971 on: Today at 04:57:33 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:08:06 pm
Its possibly too early to call, but Salah in the central role is potentially just fans constructing their own preferences despite having no clue about what Slot wants. That said, having the option to move Salah is useful. Using him out wide doesnt mean hell be stuck there all season.

In short: who knows?!
true. thanks
afc tukrish

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #972 on: Today at 05:12:52 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:50:13 pm
HPSH" border="0

Disappointing lack of Bees and Gees...
kop306

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #973 on: Today at 05:14:26 pm
looks like fabio will be sold to raise some transfer funds
reddebs

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #974 on: Today at 05:18:46 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 05:14:26 pm
looks like fabio will be sold to raise some transfer funds

Great stuff, if he's surplus to requirements theres no point keeping him.
Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #975 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm
Carvalho says Slot told him to stay on the wings but he preferred the #10 role. Slot palyed Elliott and Szobs in the  central roles tells you all you need to know that he has no future with Slot.
JP!

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #976 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:20:34 pm
Carvalho says Slot told him to stay on the wings but he preferred the #10 role. Slot palyed Elliott and Szobs in the  central roles tells you all you need to know that he has no future with Slot.

And didn't mention him as a 10 option, albeit he was talking about the two he did pick.
DTRed

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #977 on: Today at 05:27:16 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:48:32 am
Firstly why are you so angry.

Secondly if you are going to state with absolute certainty that someone will not make it here then at least explain why. It's bizarre Nyoni had an exceptional cameo in which he made the hard things look really easy. He constantly made time on the ball for himself and then used the ball really well. He combined two really difficult things having a really high pass completion rate whilst being very aggressive with his passing. That is a an extremely difficult thing to do.

I agree that we sometimes go overboard with young players and Nyoni may just have had a night when everything went right for him which made him look better than he is. However to go the other way and state with certainty that he won't make it is just bizarre.

For me he looked exceptionally talented and as I said made the hardest things look easy. Hopefully we have a gem on our hands.

Bang on Al, We are all guilty on here of going overboard on a player at certain times. Case in point: Suso, Ngoo etc.  Bizarre to be so sure on a 16/17 year old when he has every chance.
So Howard Philips

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #978 on: Today at 05:43:06 pm
duvva 💅

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #979 on: Today at 05:43:50 pm
Any news on the knocks to Jones or Bradley please?
Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #980 on: Today at 05:47:59 pm
https://x.com/LFC/status/1817236002185842991

Quote
What would be your go-to tour essentials
Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #981 on: Today at 05:48:42 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:43:50 pm
Any news on the knocks to Jones or Bradley please?

Nothing on Bradley but Slot said they'd have to wait on Jones.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #982 on: Today at 05:49:06 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 05:14:26 pm
looks like fabio will be sold to raise some transfer funds

For a second there i'm thinking Aurelio. FSG are selling our legends team now! Good grief.....i need a drink. I'm heading out for a beer soon.
Bennett

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #983 on: Today at 05:53:16 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:14:51 pm
Endos strengths are much more useful in a proper game.
Preseason games with low intensity and tempo are more suited to neat technical players

You worry about his ability on the ball in such a key position for building attacks though. Particularly when you conside everything you hear from Slot and his preference of how to play football.
KC7

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #984 on: Today at 05:53:52 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:55:11 pm
hang on  - are you implying that FSG set the ticket prices?  god almighty.

What they have no part in it? It's naive to think they have not negotiated terms and pricing with the promoter.

Take this tour out of it, look at their approach to pricing with us. They had to apologise once, the latest increase there was no apology and they've stuck to it.

To use a term they will be accustomed to, they are carpet baggers.

In the same way they know nothing about the sport or Liverpool FC (unless John Henry was a big Cally fan back in the day) I know nothing about US sports, and if I was a ruthless investor like them *I'd do what they do with us, I'd rinse the public, spend the minimal amount required to keep the team competitive (aided by having a genius as manager), attend maybe a game year (usually the last game) to see how my asset is doing, and then sell when the asset has maxed out.

*Given that I hate what they do I wouldn't though.

There is no feel for the game or the people who follow it. They come from a culture where sports teams are "franchises", entities that exist to make money, and if the franchise doesn't make money they up sticks and move to a location where there are more customers. It's cold, clinical, with zero emotion.  What happened to Wimbledon FC (now MK Dons) here was an abomination, over there that's the norm. The owner is presented the bleedin trophy (to quote Shanks, "they are only here to sign the cheques"), players talking about "this franchise". It's an alien culture. These sports teams move around freely so there's no deep rooted connection to the locality. If that team ain't making money, they will be transported elsewhere. The following therefore has to be transient; the teams have customers not supporters.

Ignoring pricing fans out of warm up games with extortionate prices, having the team play infront of half empty stadiums for the second year running is a bad look from a marketing standpoint. It devalues the brand. So from a ruthless business perspective they didn't get that part right either.
SamLad

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #985 on: Today at 05:57:19 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:43:06 pm
Fame at last!

Im one of the select few to feature in one Capons lifelike montages.
Thanks for dropping by, Hayley.
SamLad

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #986 on: Today at 05:58:48 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 05:53:52 pm
What they have no part in it? It's naive to think they have not negotiated terms and pricing with the promoter.

Take this tour out of it, look at their approach to pricing with us. They had to apologise once, the latest increase there was no apology and they've stuck to it.

To use a term they will be accustomed to, they are carpet baggers.

In the same way they know nothing about the sport or Liverpool FC (unless John Henry was a big Cally fan back in the day) I know nothing about US sports, and if I was a ruthless investor like them *I'd do what they do with us, I'd rinse the public, spend the minimal amount required to keep the team competitive (aided by having a genius as manager), attend maybe a game year (usually the last game) to see how my asset is doing, and then sell when the asset has maxed out.

*Given that I hate what they do I wouldn't though.

There is no feel for the game or the people who follow it. They come from a culture where sports teams are "franchises", entities that exist to make money, and if the franchise doesn't make money they up sticks and move to a location where there are more customers. It's cold, clinical, with zero emotion.  What happened to Wimbledon FC (now MK Dons) here was an abomination, over there that's the norm. The owner is presented the bleedin trophy (to quote Shanks, "they are only here to sign the cheques"), players talking about "this franchise". It's an alien culture. These sports teams move around freely so there's no deep rooted connection to the locality. If that team ain't making money, they will be transported elsewhere. The following therefore has to be transient; the teams have customers not supporters.

Ignoring pricing fans out of warm up games with extortionate prices, having the team play infront of half empty stadiums for the second year running is a bad look from a marketing standpoint. It devalues the brand. So from a ruthless business perspective they didn't get that part right either.
all bollocks.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #987 on: Today at 06:04:53 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 05:53:52 pm
What they have no part in it? It's naive to think they have not negotiated terms and pricing with the promoter.

Take this tour out of it, look at their approach to pricing with us. They had to apologise once, the latest increase there was no apology and they've stuck to it.

To use a term they will be accustomed to, they are carpet baggers.

In the same way they know nothing about the sport or Liverpool FC (unless John Henry was a big Cally fan back in the day) I know nothing about US sports, and if I was a ruthless investor like them *I'd do what they do with us, I'd rinse the public, spend the minimal amount required to keep the team competitive (aided by having a genius as manager), attend maybe a game year (usually the last game) to see how my asset is doing, and then sell when the asset has maxed out.

*Given that I hate what they do I wouldn't though.

There is no feel for the game or the people who follow it. They come from a culture where sports teams are "franchises", entities that exist to make money, and if the franchise doesn't make money they up sticks and move to a location where there are more customers. It's cold, clinical, with zero emotion.  What happened to Wimbledon FC (now MK Dons) here was an abomination, over there that's the norm. The owner is presented the bleedin trophy (to quote Shanks, "they are only here to sign the cheques"), players talking about "this franchise". It's an alien culture. These sports teams move around freely so there's no deep rooted connection to the locality. If that team ain't making money, they will be transported elsewhere. The following therefore has to be transient; the teams have customers not supporters.

Ignoring pricing fans out of warm up games with extortionate prices, having the team play infront of half empty stadiums for the second year running is a bad look from a marketing standpoint. It devalues the brand. So from a ruthless business perspective they didn't get that part right either.

That's a lot of words for a made up situation.

Liverpool being in the US is part of a wider programme with many teams there. FSG will not be involved in prices, at all.

You say you know nothing of US sport, then move on to discussing how US sport works. In the 131 year history of the MLB (FSG's primary sport), there has been 13 franchise moves - it is absolutely not the 'norm'.

What's weirder is that you brought this up in response to a Nyoni video.
Redmoon18

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #988 on: Today at 06:10:07 pm
That nyoni kid certainly looked the part!! Very good from what I saw. Technically , positioning, pressing, passingat only 17 he looks like a proper talent. Could have some cup time maybe? Of course thats only 1 game and a pre season one but very promising. Hell certainly play more minutes in the us tour.

Otherwise we looked quite ok. Still some imprecisions and lack of control on the ball sometimes but the team didnt look lost or without solutions.

And dom certainly looked very sharp. Good to see him a whole level above what we saw of him last season.

Feels great to see the reds back in action!!
Fromola

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #989 on: Today at 06:21:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:20:34 pm
Carvalho says Slot told him to stay on the wings but he preferred the #10 role. Slot palyed Elliott and Szobs in the  central roles tells you all you need to know that he has no future with Slot.

He's a bit of a luxury player, we need the 10 to be a grafter as well as creative (as Harvey and Dom are).

Hull were using him as a false 9 last season, so could have tried something like that in the absence of a striker. Question is whether he's loaned out or sold as he's unlikely to be here at the end of the window, same with Morton. Whether there was anything or not in the Kubo links, that's more how we'd have hoped Carvalho would develop. We can't really afford luxury number 10s.

Where Carvalho is good is in the box. Like Minamino he's got good movement and finds the right spaces. He may have scored a few in the run-in for example.

Problem for him is he's never a wide player, he hasn't got the frame or pace to lead the line at the top level; and to play as a 10 he'd have to drop down to a team who can build around him.
KC7

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #990 on: Today at 06:32:52 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:04:53 pm
That's a lot of words for a made up situation.

Liverpool being in the US is part of a wider programme with many teams there. FSG will not be involved in prices, at all.

You say you know nothing of US sport, then move on to discussing how US sport works. In the 131 year history of the MLB (FSG's primary sport), there has been 13 franchise moves - it is absolutely not the 'norm'.

What's weirder is that you brought this up in response to a Nyoni video.

"Franchises" up sticks and moving is part of the sporting fabric there. And on your stat, if a team isn't profitable it will be moved.

Knowing nothing about US sports was an exaggeration as I did follow the Green Bay Packers, and for years it's been mooted that they will be moved to another location as the Green Bay market (customer base) isn't big enough (and that's probably one of the teams in the NFL that does have connection to their locality like teams do here). They are blasé about a subject that is an anathema here.

The Nyoni video is when I first seen the half empty stadium, hence the comment about extortionate pricing (On Nyoni I was going to say he's an immense prospect). The same issue with pricing happened last summer in Singapore. And the same issue has happened multiple times here, this time they have stuck with it. "Legacy fans" as they term it are disposable.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #991 on: Today at 06:39:41 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:32:52 pm
"Franchises" up sticks and moving is part of the sporting fabric there. And on your stat, if a team isn't profitable it will be moved.

Knowing nothing about US sports was an exaggeration as I did follow the Green Bay Packers, and for years it's been mooted that they will be moved to another location as the Green Bay market (customer base) isn't big enough (and that's probably one of the teams in the NFL that does have connection to their locality like teams do here). They are blasé about a subject that is an anathema here.

The Nyoni video is when I first seen the half empty stadium, hence the comment about extortionate pricing (On Nyoni I was going to say he's an immense prospect). The same issue with pricing happened last summer in Singapore. And the same issue has happened multiple times here, this time they have stuck with it. "Legacy fans" as they term it are disposable.

13 teams moving over 130 years means it's fundamentally not part of the fabric in baseball. It is a lot more common in NFL, but even then it's mostly stadium related rather than pure profitability. And FSG have of course no stake in the NFL.

But anyway it's all absolutely irrelevant because your main point around pricing here has fuck all to do with FSG regardless of how much you want it to be their fault. There's plenty for you to have a go at them for I'm sure (and for the 200th time in your short posting history you've already brought previous transfer windows into the equation) without you making stuff up or drawing lines that don't exist.

Not getting involved anymore because it's pointless and this absolutely isn't the thread for it.
HullReD

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #992 on: Today at 06:48:43 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:48:26 am
Hes somewhere between the new Vieira and an up-and-coming Charlie Adam.

flmao
HullReD

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #993 on: Today at 06:54:37 pm
Eeyore

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #994 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:39:41 pm
13 teams moving over 130 years means it's fundamentally not part of the fabric in baseball. It is a lot more common in NFL, but even then it's mostly stadium related rather than pure profitability. And FSG have of course no stake in the NFL.

But anyway it's all absolutely irrelevant because your main point around pricing here has fuck all to do with FSG regardless of how much you want it to be their fault. There's plenty for you to have a go at them for I'm sure (and for the 200th time in your short posting history you've already brought previous transfer windows into the equation) without you making stuff up or drawing lines that don't exist.

Not getting involved anymore because it's pointless and this absolutely isn't the thread for it.

Of course FSG have a say in the pricing.

The reason they can demand tens of millions of pounds for pre season tours is because they know how extortionate the ticket prices will be. They could easily take a smaller payment from TEG in exchange for a cap on ticket prices. The reason they don't is it is all about making money.
HullReD

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #995 on: Today at 07:03:24 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 04:54:24 pm
Everton Lose 2-1 at Salford
Ben Woodburn with a Goal and an assist

Damn, Woodburn at Salford now?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Pre-season 2024
Reply #996 on: Today at 07:04:20 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:00:53 pm
Of course FSG have a say in the pricing.

The reason they can demand tens of millions of pounds for pre season tours is because they know how extortionate the ticket prices will be. They could easily take a smaller payment from TEG in exchange for a cap on ticket prices. The reason they don't is it is all about making money.

Glad to get a neutral opinion on this. Thanks Al.
