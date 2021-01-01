hang on - are you implying that FSG set the ticket prices? god almighty.



What they have no part in it? It's naive to think they have not negotiated terms and pricing with the promoter.Take this tour out of it, look at their approach to pricing with us. They had to apologise once, the latest increase there was no apology and they've stuck to it.To use a term they will be accustomed to, they are carpet baggers.In the same way they know nothing about the sport or Liverpool FC (unless John Henry was a big Cally fan back in the day) I know nothing about US sports, and if I was a ruthless investor like them *I'd do what they do with us, I'd rinse the public, spend the minimal amount required to keep the team competitive (aided by having a genius as manager), attend maybe a game year (usually the last game) to see how my asset is doing, and then sell when the asset has maxed out.*Given that I hate what they do I wouldn't though.There is no feel for the game or the people who follow it. They come from a culture where sports teams are "franchises", entities that exist to make money, and if the franchise doesn't make money they up sticks and move to a location where there are more customers. It's cold, clinical, with zero emotion. What happened to Wimbledon FC (now MK Dons) here was an abomination, over there that's the norm. The owner is presented the bleedin trophy (to quote Shanks, "they are only here to sign the cheques"), players talking about "this franchise". It's an alien culture. These sports teams move around freely so there's no deep rooted connection to the locality. If that team ain't making money, they will be transported elsewhere. The following therefore has to be transient; the teams have customers not supporters.Ignoring pricing fans out of warm up games with extortionate prices, having the team play infront of half empty stadiums for the second year running is a bad look from a marketing standpoint. It devalues the brand. So from a ruthless business perspective they didn't get that part right either.