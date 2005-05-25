« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-season 2024  (Read 55794 times)

Online So Howard Philips

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #920 on: Today at 02:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:01:27 pm
I think he may have been taking the piss !!

He was, as was I in my response.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #921 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm »
Did someone just blame me for posting a pic of 17 year old Pele for the Nyoni shitfest from D-Bomb?
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #922 on: Today at 02:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Lfsea on Today at 09:11:51 am
Spot on
Eh nob Ed I found you that album in the vinyl thread but then you gone an died. Its since been reissued
Offline Lad

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #923 on: Today at 02:23:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:11:39 pm
He was, as was I in my response.

So you didn't stand next to Steve Holland ?? Damn it believed you.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #924 on: Today at 02:27:01 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:31:50 pm
Christ there was nobody at it. Same happend last summer with 28k in a 55k seater in Singapore.

How many of us stayed up to watch this? Not many I'd say. It's a warm up with half a team missing, so why charge extortionate prices?

We are not run by football people. The lack of backing of Jurgen, in two key transfer windows especially, wasted the talent of arguably the best manager on the planet. Their tone deaf approach to pricing is another indictment of the current ownership.
PARKLIFE!!
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #925 on: Today at 02:28:44 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 01:27:31 pm
Youve clearly never kicked a ball.

I've had my balls played with can that count?
Online xbugawugax

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #926 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:37:33 am
Who's this Nyoni? Any good?

decent but not as good as seedorf across the pond. ;D

already played in a World cup final as well. something nyoni can only dream of at the moment
Online Hazell

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #927 on: Today at 02:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:18:01 pm
Did someone just blame me for posting a pic of 17 year old Pele for the Nyoni shitfest from D-Bomb?

Him shitting on our players is at least tangentially related to the thread, unlike the post above about FSG.
Offline newterp

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #928 on: Today at 02:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:01:27 pm
I think he may have been taking the piss !!

He said as much. He was standing next to somebody in the urinals.
Offline newterp

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #929 on: Today at 02:32:01 pm »
The problem that everyone faced last night was the wrong comparison.

If you need to compare Nyoni - at least do it to the best midfielder in England currently - Kobe Mainooooooooooooooo
Logged

Offline Sangria

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #930 on: Today at 02:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:01:27 pm
I think he may have been taking the piss !!

Next to Steve Holland at Watford Gap services in the 90s.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #931 on: Today at 02:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:23:39 pm
So you didn't stand next to Steve Holland ?? Damn it believed you.

But if I did he would definitely have been a cock watcher.
Online smutchin

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #932 on: Today at 02:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:01:27 pm
I think he may have been taking the piss !!

This whole thread is taking the piss.  ;)

I mean, I came in here today to find out how the game went last night but instead I was faced with 10 pages of pointless arguing. Which, to be fair, is the standard MO for RAWK.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #933 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:38:28 pm
This whole thread is taking the piss.  ;)
Apart from A-Bomb. He's a brave visionary.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #934 on: Today at 02:43:34 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:38:28 pm
This whole thread is taking the piss.  ;)

I mean, I came in here today to find out how the game went last night but instead I was faced with 10 pages of pointless arguing. Which, to be fair, is the standard MO for RAWK.

It's not Salah's fault.
Offline Lad

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #935 on: Today at 02:44:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:30:08 pm
He said as much. He was standing next to somebody in the urinals.

I know. And I was taking the piss out of the bloke who thought he was serious.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #936 on: Today at 02:45:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:50:11 pm
Cheek. I stood next to Steve Holland at the urinals at Watford Gap services in the 90s so dont call my judgement of youth players into question.

 ;D
Online vladis voice

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #937 on: Today at 02:48:36 pm »
Just caught up with the thread and bits of highlightshave to say the appalling judgement from some people takes my breath away..Treymaurice is possibly the best (undoubtedly the sexiest) forename of any Liverpool player ever and people are shortening it?
Online Oskar

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #938 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:14:08 pm
https://x.com/i/status/1817138771646710087

Van Den Berg on gametime..

"It's one of the biggest if not the biggest club in the world so if it's here it's my dream"

Hedged a bit on his future as you'd expect given the interest in him, but the opportunity is there for him if he wants to stay.

I thought he played really well last night, he and Quansah looked comfortable when Betis tried to press high up the pitch and did all of the basics well. I like him, I'm not very optimistic he will stay given what he said earlier in the summer to the Dutch press, but I'd be happy if he backed himself enough to push for a starting place this season.
Online Eeyore

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #939 on: Today at 03:14:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:55:11 pm
hang on  - are you implying that FSG set the ticket prices?  god almighty.

The big clubs make £10-15m from a pre season tour. That is why the tickets are so expensive. It is a money spinner.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #940 on: Today at 03:15:40 pm »


Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #941 on: Today at 03:16:43 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot on Nyoni:

"It started with a player who came on [Nyoni] who speeded up the game for us a lot, he found these players in between the lines a lot of times, that's the quality we needed in those 6 positions."
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #942 on: Today at 03:17:26 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot on Nyoni:

"I mentioned yesterday young players impressed me, if you see him come on after 30 minutes for Curtis you could expect that I meant him [Nyoni]."
Offline newterp

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #943 on: Today at 03:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:44:44 pm
I know. And I was taking the piss out of the bloke who thought he was serious.

Ha - my American piss joke didn't work. :D
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #944 on: Today at 03:18:42 pm »
Offline Fromola

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #945 on: Today at 03:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:14:08 pm
https://x.com/i/status/1817138771646710087

Van Den Berg on gametime..

"It's one of the biggest if not the biggest club in the world so if it's here it's my dream"

That's why I made the point during the summer that surely he'd want to at least try and stake a claim with Slot.

If the club want to cash in then they will, or he's told he's purely a back up then he might want to leave, but 20 games for Liverpool next season is worth more than 30 at somewhere like Mainz. He could also cover right back, we'll be playing every 3 days all season, the games will come.

Chances are he'll move on, but i'd rather keep him than sell him for about 15 mill to just make another gamble on someone else who isn't proven.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #946 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:16:43 pm
    Arne Slot on Nyoni:

    "It started with a player who came on [Nyoni] who speeded up the game for us a lot, he found these players in between the lines a lot of times, that's the quality we needed in those 6 positions."
Yeah but what would he know, he's never even heard of Steve Holland.
Online smutchin

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #947 on: Today at 03:26:33 pm »
SVDB is an interesting one. I like his attitude - he wants to be a starter and knows hell probably only be a backup here, but as long as he puts in 100% while he is here, thats all we can ask of him.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #948 on: Today at 03:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:42 pm


Heitinga's socks, he'll never make it...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #949 on: Today at 03:33:44 pm »
Enjoyed that. Good kick about from the lads and nice to see some smiles. They all look relaxed and happy.


Can't ask for more than that.
Offline Samie

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #950 on: Today at 03:36:56 pm »
Andy, your opinion on Steve Holland?
Online Kalito

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #951 on: Today at 03:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:22:32 am
So how many professional youth teams did you lot play against over the years?

None ?

Haha never heard so much shit in my life.
:lmao :lmao
Online Kalito

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #952 on: Today at 03:51:19 pm »
Online Irishred1

Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #953 on: Today at 04:00:33 pm »
When Slot said after the game that we will set up differently(about playing two no 10s) due to having no center forward available. Do we take from that that we will not see Salah play centrally as some have suggested?
