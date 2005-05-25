I think he may have been taking the piss !!
Spot on
He was, as was I in my response.
Christ there was nobody at it. Same happend last summer with 28k in a 55k seater in Singapore. How many of us stayed up to watch this? Not many I'd say. It's a warm up with half a team missing, so why charge extortionate prices? We are not run by football people. The lack of backing of Jurgen, in two key transfer windows especially, wasted the talent of arguably the best manager on the planet. Their tone deaf approach to pricing is another indictment of the current ownership.
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Youve clearly never kicked a ball.
Who's this Nyoni? Any good?
Did someone just blame me for posting a pic of 17 year old Pele for the Nyoni shitfest from D-Bomb?
So you didn't stand next to Steve Holland ?? Damn it believed you.
This whole thread is taking the piss.
This whole thread is taking the piss. I mean, I came in here today to find out how the game went last night but instead I was faced with 10 pages of pointless arguing. Which, to be fair, is the standard MO for RAWK.
He said as much. He was standing next to somebody in the urinals.
Cheek. I stood next to Steve Holland at the urinals at Watford Gap services in the 90s so dont call my judgement of youth players into question.
https://x.com/i/status/1817138771646710087Van Den Berg on gametime.."It's one of the biggest if not the biggest club in the world so if it's here it's my dream"
hang on - are you implying that FSG set the ticket prices? god almighty.
Arne Slot on Nyoni: "It started with a player who came on [Nyoni] who speeded up the game for us a lot, he found these players in between the lines a lot of times, that's the quality we needed in those 6 positions."
Arne Slot on Nyoni: "I mentioned yesterday young players impressed me, if you see him come on after 30 minutes for Curtis you could expect that I meant him [Nyoni]."
I know. And I was taking the piss out of the bloke who thought he was serious.
So how many professional youth teams did you lot play against over the years? None ? Haha never heard so much shit in my life.
Who?
