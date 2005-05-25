https://x.com/i/status/1817138771646710087



Van Den Berg on gametime..



"It's one of the biggest if not the biggest club in the world so if it's here it's my dream"



That's why I made the point during the summer that surely he'd want to at least try and stake a claim with Slot.If the club want to cash in then they will, or he's told he's purely a back up then he might want to leave, but 20 games for Liverpool next season is worth more than 30 at somewhere like Mainz. He could also cover right back, we'll be playing every 3 days all season, the games will come.Chances are he'll move on, but i'd rather keep him than sell him for about 15 mill to just make another gamble on someone else who isn't proven.