Pre-season 2024

Today at 10:37:24 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:04:54 am
What a waste of 10 minutes trawling through the thread during and post game trying to read about the match. Just pointless circular arguments for about 10 pages.

All i'm really bothered about with pre-season games is no injuries and hoping one or two youngsters really step up. Sounds like Nyoni took his chance last night, hopefully the knocks for one or two aren't too bad.

Reading Slot's comments after the game sounds like he's really eager to get us compact again and not giving up huge space and chances on counters. We've been wide open for too long on counters. I do think he'll want to prioritise a DM. He referenced Bajcetic effectively being injured for 18 months and needing time to get his rhythm back.
Yeah, didn't and I wanted to read insights into how X or Y player did and the impact on our transfer business.

How did X or Y do as Slot is assessing the squad?
How did we set up?
Will we need to sign a player that's a better fit in a certain position?
Was Jones' injury a precaution?


It's another thread that has been derailed.
Last Edit: Today at 10:41:58 am by MonsLibpool
Today at 10:37:33 am
Who's this Nyoni? Any good?
Today at 10:48:26 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:37:33 am
Who's this Nyoni? Any good?
Hes somewhere between the new Vieira and an up-and-coming Charlie Adam.
Today at 10:53:19 am
Jones injured again.
Today at 10:55:00 am
For the first game (or second if you count Preston), that wasn't bad at all.

The most noticeable thing for me was the way we played out from the back. Even when Klopp was at the helm, we used to play out from the back but if this first game is anything to go by, it seems we'll be doing it at all times. Really wouldn't surprise me if we bring in a ball playing no. 6, some who is very comfortable on the half turn and to consistently receive the ball from the keeper and CBs to start the attack.

It also looked like the midfielders had a bit more freedom in this system, they were constantly running ahead of the attackers. Even Quansah at one point received a pass of Salah inside the opposition box.

Obviously many key players missing and we didn't even have a 9 playing, so can't really read too much into things but can't help but be optimistic  ;D.
Today at 10:58:32 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:29:20 am
Anyone thats followed Nyoni since he joined the club last summer and has watched bits from the academy - and read the views from the beat writers that are able to get the views from inside the club - will know this isnt just an ordinary academy prospect, hes clearly hugely gifted in all aspects of the game. Technically hes very advanced, his technique, touch and poise are all extremely advanced for 16/17, add to that his athleticism and potential physique are all very good, this isnt a Plessis type who looks a bit like Peter Crouch in midfield, he can turn, he can dribble, he can accelerate and he looks very fluid.

As with all academy prospects, its all hope at the moment and until they start making inroads in competitive games for the first team, thats all it is. As someone whos on/off watched academy players for years and used to regularly get to reserve games for around 5 years, its obvious Nyoni sits in the Sterling/Suso/Curtis group of prospects rather than some of the others. This is a big prospect whos already made an impression on two managers - to do that hell have had to have impressed all the academy coaches and the likes of Matos + Lijnders - and it would be mental to write him off already.

Let fans get excited by him, hes got his whole career ahead of him but fans are quite right to believe we could have a potential first team player on our hands here. The obvious causes for concern are the physique, hes very long and slender, hell need to add size and hell need to make sure he doesnt get caught out in a way someone like Pogba regularly used to do, who had all the talent in the world but sometimes looked a bit too tall to deal with all of the movement in and around him in the PL. A lot of Pogbas issues were mentality related, but I do believe he found it harder to apply himself without the ball because he was so big.

For now Trey will need to focus on letting his body finish growing, gradually starting to add muscle and core strength. But anyone thats paid a bit of attention to him wont see this as a surprise, it was seen as a huge coup for the club at the time and I think this is one that will have a long career here.

He's a top prospect. Slot said he needs to build up a lot for the PL, so he's a year or two away from hopefully making waves in the first team.
Today at 11:00:30 am
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 10:55:00 am
For the first game (or second if you count Preston), that wasn't bad at all.

The most noticeable thing for me was the way we played out from the back. Even when Klopp was at the helm, we used to play out from the back but if this first game is anything to go by, it seems we'll be doing it at all times. Really wouldn't surprise me if we bring in a ball playing no. 6, some who is very comfortable on the half turn and to consistently receive the ball from the keeper and CBs to start the attack.

It also looked like the midfielders had a bit more freedom in this system, they were constantly running ahead of the attackers. Even Quansah at one point received a pass of Salah inside the opposition box.

Obviously many key players missing and we didn't even have a 9 playing, so can't really read too much into things but can't help but be optimistic  ;D.
Thank you :)
Today at 11:01:03 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:48:26 am
Hes somewhere between the new Vieira and an up-and-coming Charlie Adam.

That's some range😅 diversity is great
Today at 11:03:31 am
At the risk of incurring the wrath of a certain poster:

https://youtu.be/VmWkWiFJ254?si=xsKa9_xbsp7jM2Sr

And just to add, Quansah also played well.
Today at 11:07:07 am
great goal from sobo

trey will stay with the first team will be interesting to see what happens with the other lads


Today at 11:16:45 am
I thought it was a decent test. We played well, the attack was understandably a bit blunt with almost all of them missing, but the rest of the team looked really confident on the ball and the younger players especially seemed to thrive on the pace of what we were doing.

It's great to see Bajcetic getting to contribute so early and he looks every bit the player he did before his injury issues.

It's early days but I do think Endo struggled a bit, and while he's likely knackered and still building up his fitness I do wonder if the demand for midfielders to play quick intricate football and retain possession might be a bit out of his skillset.

Hopefully the Jones substitution was just a precaution, in the past he largely suffered freak injuries and seemed unlucky more than anything, but he's quickly starting to look injury prone.

Echo what (most) others said about Nyoni, I don't watch youth football but he really hit the ground running and did a lot of excellent stuff. That's often the case with youngsters in preseason, they don't seem to have the same build up of rust as the seniors, but even so he played exceptionally.
Today at 11:18:34 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:03:31 am
At the risk of incurring the wrath of a certain poster:

https://youtu.be/VmWkWiFJ254?si=xsKa9_xbsp7jM2Sr

And just to add, Quansah also played well.

Oh did you read the 1 youtube comment 🤭
Today at 11:32:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:58:32 am
He's a top prospect. Slot said he needs to build up a lot for the PL, so he's a year or two away from hopefully making waves in the first team.

Agreed, hell probably spend the next 12 months working on his body and continuing to grow. Weve had a few players suffer from growing pains in the last few years and I imagine hell be no different. I still think hell get on in the cups though, even if its just off the bench, it took an injury crisis for Jurgen to use him, I think hell do well to make 5-10 appearances this season, but as you say, its all about building him up rather than rushing his development. We arent desperate like a United or a Barcelona, well do it responsibly.
Today at 11:50:33 am
Today at 12:12:08 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:42:05 am
So, this Nyoni lad is pretty good then?

Did you know Lamine Yamal was only turning 17 the day before the Euro final?
Today at 12:14:08 pm
https://x.com/i/status/1817138771646710087

Van Den Berg on gametime..

"It's one of the biggest if not the biggest club in the world so if it's here it's my dream"
Today at 12:31:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:37:24 am
Yeah, didn't and I wanted to read insights into how X or Y player did and the impact on our transfer business.

How did X or Y do as Slot is assessing the squad?
How did we set up?
Will we need to sign a player that's a better fit in a certain position?
Was Jones' injury a precaution?


It's another thread that has been derailed.

The thing is though, there can't be any real insights from a game like this. Even Slot said we'll never see that formation during the season, because he will set the team up differently once he has a striker in the squad. I just don't see the point of analysing a match like that in terms of performances, when you have loads of kids, players (in both teams) being on different fitness levels and having had different workloads in training. It's great seeing the team back and hearing Slot talking about his plans, but this is still pre-season and in my view it makes very little sense to analyse anything in terms of how good players are, what tactics we're going to see during the season or what positions we'll need strengthening in.
Today at 12:31:50 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:03:31 am
At the risk of incurring the wrath of a certain poster:

https://youtu.be/VmWkWiFJ254?si=xsKa9_xbsp7jM2Sr

And just to add, Quansah also played well.

Christ there was nobody at it. Same happend last summer with 28k in a 55k seater in Singapore.

How many of us stayed up to watch this? Not many I'd say. It's a warm up with half a team missing, so why charge extortionate prices?

We are not run by football people. The lack of backing of Jurgen, in two key transfer windows especially, wasted the talent of arguably the best manager on the planet. Their tone deaf approach to pricing is another indictment of the current ownership.
Today at 12:37:54 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:31:50 pm

Best run Club in the world according to most accounts.

You're new here but you seem to know better than everyone.
Today at 12:45:46 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:37:54 pm
Best run Club in the world according to most accounts.

You're new here but you seem to know better than everyone.
tranquillo!

absolutely nothing controversial in pointing out that it's shitty to be charging people $200 to watch a warm up match with half the first team not there.

we know the owners aren't remotely arsed though, as this happens almost every summer whenever they send the assets on tour, away from where the coaches want to be getting them ready for the football
Today at 12:55:11 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:31:50 pm
Christ there was nobody at it. Same happend last summer with 28k in a 55k seater in Singapore.

How many of us stayed up to watch this? Not many I'd say. It's a warm up with half a team missing, so why charge extortionate prices?

We are not run by football people. The lack of backing of Jurgen, in two key transfer windows especially, wasted the talent of arguably the best manager on the planet. Their tone deaf approach to pricing is another indictment of the current ownership.
hang on  - are you implying that FSG set the ticket prices?  god almighty.
