I thought it was a decent test. We played well, the attack was understandably a bit blunt with almost all of them missing, but the rest of the team looked really confident on the ball and the younger players especially seemed to thrive on the pace of what we were doing.



It's great to see Bajcetic getting to contribute so early and he looks every bit the player he did before his injury issues.



It's early days but I do think Endo struggled a bit, and while he's likely knackered and still building up his fitness I do wonder if the demand for midfielders to play quick intricate football and retain possession might be a bit out of his skillset.



Hopefully the Jones substitution was just a precaution, in the past he largely suffered freak injuries and seemed unlucky more than anything, but he's quickly starting to look injury prone.



Echo what (most) others said about Nyoni, I don't watch youth football but he really hit the ground running and did a lot of excellent stuff. That's often the case with youngsters in preseason, they don't seem to have the same build up of rust as the seniors, but even so he played exceptionally.