Letís just catch up in 12 months boys - yeah. Iíve made my opinion clear. Letís see if Iím right or wrong.



Everyone on this forum is entitled to their opinion about players, and young players. However, if you have the confidence / arrogance to decide on the basis of a handful of minutes, particular in a meaningless pre-season friendly, that a boy who turned 17 last month isnít going to make it at LFC or anywhere else, you should absolutely expect grief and pushback on this forum. People here want to be optimistic because itís far more fun than being a misery, and the site has guidelines on respecting LFC players. Iím not saying that deciding someone isnít good enough is a lack of respect, but a broad indicator that thereís less patience here for people slagging off the players than you might find on Twitter or other forums.Also, the second you start saying ďthis is based on my time as a youth coach in the 90sĒ youíre going to get pilloried. That may well give you an insight that you feel others lack, but ďIím more perceptive than youĒ is never going to be popular. Also, I would be willing to bet that most youth coaches wouldnít be confident enough to deliver an opinion entirely dismissing a players prospects, particularly a very highly regarded player, on the basis of a pre-season friendly. If youíve been spending your spare time watching our youth team matches and want to explain why you think this means heís not good enough, then obviously youíre free to do so, but again the site has never been particularly patient with:ďheís not good enoughĒďhow do you know?Ēďbecause I doĒIs he too slow, not good enough on the ball, not confident enough, not strong enough? Itís lazy to just say someone isnít good enough without quantifying why and entirely unsurprising people jump on you for it.Ultimately the odds are stacked against ANY young player making it, so youíre probably be right. If I said that none of the clubís youth players would make it to the first team Iíd probably have a 99% success rate, but it wouldnít be an interesting or perceptive thing to say.