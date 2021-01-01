« previous next »
Author Topic: Pre-season 2024

Re: Pre-season 2024
Lets just catch up in 12 months boys - yeah. Ive made my opinion clear. Lets see if Im right or wrong.

Everyone on this forum is entitled to their opinion about players, and young players. However, if you have the confidence / arrogance to decide on the basis of  a handful of minutes, particular in a meaningless pre-season friendly, that a boy who turned 17 last month isnt going to make it at LFC or anywhere else, you should absolutely expect grief and pushback on this forum. People here want to be optimistic because its far more fun than being a misery, and the site has guidelines on respecting LFC players. Im not saying that deciding someone isnt good enough is a lack of respect, but a broad indicator that theres less patience here for people slagging off the players than you might find on Twitter or other forums.

Also, the second you start saying this is based on my time as a youth coach in the 90s youre going to get pilloried. That may well give you an insight that you feel others lack, but Im more perceptive than you is never going to be popular. Also, I would be willing to bet that most youth coaches wouldnt be confident enough to deliver an opinion entirely dismissing a players prospects, particularly a very highly regarded player, on the basis of a pre-season friendly. If youve been spending your spare time watching our youth team matches and want to explain why you think this means hes not good enough, then obviously youre free to do so, but again the site has never been particularly patient with:
hes not good enough
how do you know?
because I do
Is he too slow, not good enough on the ball, not confident enough, not strong enough? Its lazy to just say someone isnt good enough without quantifying why and entirely unsurprising people jump on you for it.

Ultimately the odds are stacked against ANY young player making it, so youre probably be right. If I said that none of the clubs youth players would make it to the first team Id probably have a 99% success rate, but it wouldnt be an interesting or perceptive thing to say.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Nyoni is already better than Mainoo.

Re: Pre-season 2024
Re: Pre-season 2024
So other than a 17 year old not making it because someone made tea for Steve Holland in the 90s, what else did we think?

This place is so strange.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Re: Pre-season 2024
Hes pretty slight at this time but not half fun to watch so far   great engine fast seems to show up in the right spots shifty on the ball glides past people and good eye for a pass. Keeping in mind this was not a cl semi against 115


https://youtu.be/ERwytLqFuUM
Re: Pre-season 2024
Isn't that how it should be for any youth player? Heck I remember thinking Hammill, El Zhar, Robinson etc. would make the cut because I want to see more academy talents coming through and being a proper option for the squad. For any youth player, I dont see why you would want to write them off and actually want them to not make it unless they are playing regularly in the first team and not doing well. Nyoni, for the major part will be playing u-18s or u-21s for another 2 or 3 seasons. There is 0 reason to not want him to make it, especially based on a performance where he was objectively quite good. He started the move for the goal with the line breaking pass to Dom and should have bagged an assist if Blair had finished it. Both were delightful and incisive passes which is quite remarkable from a 17 year old lad in a senior setting.

If someone says that about Elliott, who has played over a 100 games at senior level now, I'd still see the point of having that opinion even though I'd absolutely disagree with it. For the u-21 lads who have barely featured for us, its nonsensical to be negative.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:39:54 am
Everyone on this forum is entitled to their opinion about players, and young players. However, if you have the confidence / arrogance to decide on the basis of  a handful of minutes, particular in a meaningless pre-season friendly, that a boy who turned 17 last month isnt going to make it at LFC or anywhere else, you should absolutely expect grief and pushback on this forum. People here want to be optimistic because its far more fun than being a misery, and the site has guidelines on respecting LFC players. Im not saying that deciding someone isnt good enough is a lack of respect, but a broad indicator that theres less patience here for people slagging off the players than you might find on Twitter or other forums.



Spot on
Re: Pre-season 2024
Not convinced Bajcetic is a lone no.6. sure a double pivot.
Re: Pre-season 2024
I like the new kit, it's reminiscent of the old Candy kit 😁
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:39:54 am
Everyone on this forum is entitled to their opinion about players, and young players. However, if you have the confidence / arrogance to decide on the basis of  a handful of minutes, particular in a meaningless pre-season friendly, that a boy who turned 17 last month isnt going to make it at LFC or anywhere else, you should absolutely expect grief and pushback on this forum. People here want to be optimistic because its far more fun than being a misery, and the site has guidelines on respecting LFC players. Im not saying that deciding someone isnt good enough is a lack of respect, but a broad indicator that theres less patience here for people slagging off the players than you might find on Twitter or other forums.

Also, the second you start saying this is based on my time as a youth coach in the 90s youre going to get pilloried. That may well give you an insight that you feel others lack, but Im more perceptive than you is never going to be popular. Also, I would be willing to bet that most youth coaches wouldnt be confident enough to deliver an opinion entirely dismissing a players prospects, particularly a very highly regarded player, on the basis of a pre-season friendly. If youve been spending your spare time watching our youth team matches and want to explain why you think this means hes not good enough, then obviously youre free to do so, but again the site has never been particularly patient with:
hes not good enough
how do you know?
because I do
Is he too slow, not good enough on the ball, not confident enough, not strong enough? Its lazy to just say someone isnt good enough without quantifying why and entirely unsurprising people jump on you for it.

Ultimately the odds are stacked against ANY young player making it, so youre probably be right. If I said that none of the clubs youth players would make it to the first team Id probably have a 99% success rate, but it wouldnt be an interesting or perceptive thing to say.


Ive made my opinion clear.

The one from last night we should be eulogising over, was Quansah - absolutely phenomenal. Yet not a peep in his thread. But then hes not new or exciting.

Sepp whilst serviceable was noticeably lacking in confidence in comparison, and on that performance wont be with us long either.

I wholly support the team, read my posts thats never in question - but these games are a gauge to learn who might offer the group something. I wont apologise for analysing the games with that in mind.

Nyoni will not make it here - mark my words. The amount of spunk thrown around at young players in pre-season not just year but also in yesteryear must be tempered with reality. If we just a wank-a-thon over a new young prospect who will likely never play a minute for us, Ill leave you boys to it.

Ill fully expect an apology for the nonsensical jumping on I received last night for just having an opinion in 12 months time. If he becomes the second coming of Pele Ill gladly eat my hat.

But for gods sake stop the hyperbole - you want to get excited, get excited over Quansah, looks like starter material for me.



Re: Pre-season 2024
Grim, give it a rest for fuck sake.
You can't judge if a player will make it here until they've had a full season in the first team at least. So writing off a 17 year old off from 30mins of football seems an utterly mental take.
Havent watched the game yet, intend to do that this wk end.

come on Curtis!! Not again mate. Hope nothing serious and hoping that the new med staff will assess correctly.
Nice to see dom with a clinical finish just like he knows how to do it. And mo already with an assist!!
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:26:52 am

Nyoni will not make it here - mark my words. The amount of spunk thrown around at young players in pre-season not just year but also in yesteryear must be tempered with reality. If we just a wank-a-thon over a new young prospect who will likely never play a minute for us, Ill leave you boys to it.
The graphic sexual imagery in this paragraph is leaving me aroused, nauseous, cold and sweaty all at the same time.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:26:52 am

If we just a wank-a-thon over a new young prospect who will likely never play a minute for us, Ill leave you boys to it.


Hate to break it to you bud, but he's already played minutes for us.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:26:52 am

Ive made my opinion clear.

The one from last night we should be eulogising over, was Quansah - absolutely phenomenal. Yet not a peep in his thread. But then hes not new or exciting.

Sepp whilst serviceable was noticeably lacking in confidence in comparison, and on that performance wont be with us long either.

I wholly support the team, read my posts thats never in question - but these games are a gauge to learn who might offer the group something. I wont apologise for analysing the games with that in mind.

Nyoni will not make it here - mark my words. The amount of spunk thrown around at young players in pre-season not just year but also in yesteryear must be tempered with reality. If we just a wank-a-thon over a new young prospect who will likely never play a minute for us, Ill leave you boys to it.

Ill fully expect an apology for the nonsensical jumping on I received last night for just having an opinion in 12 months time. If he becomes the second coming of Pele Ill gladly eat my hat.

But for gods sake stop the hyperbole - you want to get excited, get excited over Quansah, looks like starter material for me.





Bad beaut you la
Re: Pre-season 2024
In the space of like a month Ive seen this fella say we should rip up Salahs contract (cos of a little spat with Klopp), should boot Darwin out the club cos of the Copa scenes, and now blast a young kid for no reason other than being annoyed others were praising him  :o
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:28:51 am
Grim, give it a rest for fuck sake.

This.

Go and enjoy the sunshine.
Re: Pre-season 2024
In terms of preseason hot takes, maybe folk should glance back at past summers thread. That was an avalanche of catastrophising, doomsaying nonsense with wild conclusions and lads telling others to face reality about how rubbish everything is going to be.

Its silly season; its hot-take-arama season.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:26:52 am

Ive made my opinion clear.

 

Re: Pre-season 2024
Bradleys first touch is outrageous, he's looking really good. Slots challenge to get Trent and him playing, they are both quality.

Watched the full game now and I do think we lack some steel in the middle, Bajcetic brought that in his 30mins (won 5 duels, the most of anyone) but I'm not sure he's ready to be our starter. Endo was ok but we could improved in this area.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:26:52 am

Ive made my opinion clear.

The one from last night we should be eulogising over, was Quansah - absolutely phenomenal. Yet not a peep in his thread. But then hes not new or exciting.

Sepp whilst serviceable was noticeably lacking in confidence in comparison, and on that performance wont be with us long either.

I wholly support the team, read my posts thats never in question - but these games are a gauge to learn who might offer the group something. I wont apologise for analysing the games with that in mind.

Nyoni will not make it here - mark my words. The amount of spunk thrown around at young players in pre-season not just year but also in yesteryear must be tempered with reality. If we just a wank-a-thon over a new young prospect who will likely never play a minute for us, Ill leave you boys to it.

Ill fully expect an apology for the nonsensical jumping on I received last night for just having an opinion in 12 months time. If he becomes the second coming of Pele Ill gladly eat my hat.

But for gods sake stop the hyperbole - you want to get excited, get excited over Quansah, looks like starter material for me.





Firstly why are you so angry.

Secondly if you are going to state with absolute certainty that someone will not make it here then at least explain why. It's bizarre Nyoni had an exceptional cameo in which he made the hard things look really easy. He constantly made time on the ball for himself and then used the ball really well. He combined two really difficult things having a really high pass completion rate whilst being very aggressive with his passing. That is a an extremely difficult thing to do.

I agree that we sometimes go overboard with young players and Nyoni may just have had a night when everything went right for him which made him look better than he is. However to go the other way and state with certainty that he won't make it is just bizarre.

For me he looked exceptionally talented and as I said made the hardest things look easy. Hopefully we have a gem on our hands.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:26:52 am

Ive made my opinion clear.

The one from last night we should be eulogising over, was Quansah - absolutely phenomenal. Yet not a peep in his thread. But then hes not new or exciting.

Sepp whilst serviceable was noticeably lacking in confidence in comparison, and on that performance wont be with us long either.

I wholly support the team, read my posts thats never in question - but these games are a gauge to learn who might offer the group something. I wont apologise for analysing the games with that in mind.

Nyoni will not make it here - mark my words. The amount of spunk thrown around at young players in pre-season not just year but also in yesteryear must be tempered with reality. If we just a wank-a-thon over a new young prospect who will likely never play a minute for us, Ill leave you boys to it.

Ill fully expect an apology for the nonsensical jumping on I received last night for just having an opinion in 12 months time. If he becomes the second coming of Pele Ill gladly eat my hat.

But for gods sake stop the hyperbole - you want to get excited, get excited over Quansah, looks like starter material for me.





People already rate Quansah highly. Im glad he had a good game, but slagging off another player because the one you thought did well didnt get enough credit is ridiculous. Also, Quansah has played a number of games in the first team now, people dont need to see him play a few minutes in a low intensity friendly to judge him. If Mo had scored a couple yesterday I doubt anyone would have been raving about him either, we know hes quality just like its clear Quansah is. Hes made the first team already. If you can point me to a post you made a few years ago telling RAWK that Quansah was a huge talent and, based on your youth coaching experience, was bound to make it at LFC, then please do so.

Slagging off a 17 year old based on 15 minutes is not analysing the game, its casting judgement on their ability and potential based on very little. It feels a bit like being a contrarian too when independent sources (eg the BBC, who dont really have a horse in this one) have commented on how good he looked. But thats opinions and theyre subjective.

No one is going to apologise to you if Nyoni doesnt make it here, because as I said, most youth players dont so its hardly a hot take. And posters are allowed to be hopeful and optimistic. People are already excited about Quansah, and theyre quite allowed to be excited about both of them.

Its a freedom of speech point. You can say what you like and you can come back here and shout I TOLD YOU SO in a year or two if it makes you feel happy and justified. But no one will give a shit, most will be disappointed for the lad for not making it or for the club for not having a talent come through the youth ranks, not pleased with themselves for guessing that a child wont make it at Liverpool. And free speech cuts both ways, if you want to tell people you think hes crap, other posters are entitled to tell you youre full of shite.

Re: Pre-season 2024
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:39:54 am
People here want to be optimistic because its far more fun than being a misery, and the site has guidelines on respecting LFC players. Im not saying that deciding someone isnt good enough is a lack of respect, but a broad indicator that theres less patience here for people slagging off the players than you might find on Twitter or other forums.


I second that! Way too much bs on social media to be taking all that in a fans forum. Players need (smart) support even if sometimes they do make us pulling our hair.
Re: Pre-season 2024
Not read this and don't even know the score - about to watch on LFCTV go - had gone to bed before it kicked off. Had a fairly traumatic week, so pretty wiped out.

Feeling a bit less pissed off today, so really hoping that once I watch the game - whatever the score - after all, it's just a pre-season kick about - that I get the buzz and the vibe back.

Quite often in recent years I've had a bit of a downer on the season ahead because of... stuff.. but once you get pulled in then every year you end up being as committed and into it as you always have been.


Come on you (admittedly belated) Mighty Reds! Let's hope we can (Did?) get a victory against er.. Whoever it is - daren't look as that'll probably show me the score. The only text I can see on LFC TV is "Full match: LFC vs Real Betis" - so off we go. Huzzah!
Re: Pre-season 2024
Don't understand the dude criticising young trey, I though he looked an absolute baller. Each to there own I suppose.
Quansah was very good, I thought Harvey was a bit quiet but main thing is getting minutes in the legs, enjoyed doms goal and thought we looked good defensively, although endo and Sepp had a few sloppy moments, but over all good start to pre season. Win, clean sheet and minutes in the legs, looking forward to the big guns gradually filtering back now.
"Man, this 17 year old in our academy really shone. He's definitely got the talent to go far"

Certain LFC Fans:  :no :no :no :no :no
