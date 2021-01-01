Lets just catch up in 12 months boys - yeah. Ive made my opinion clear. Lets see if Im right or wrong.



Everyone on this forum is entitled to their opinion about players, and young players. However, if you have the confidence / arrogance to decide on the basis of a handful of minutes, particular in a meaningless pre-season friendly, that a boy who turned 17 last month isnt going to make it at LFC or anywhere else, you should absolutely expect grief and pushback on this forum. People here want to be optimistic because its far more fun than being a misery, and the site has guidelines on respecting LFC players. Im not saying that deciding someone isnt good enough is a lack of respect, but a broad indicator that theres less patience here for people slagging off the players than you might find on Twitter or other forums.Also, the second you start saying this is based on my time as a youth coach in the 90s youre going to get pilloried. That may well give you an insight that you feel others lack, but Im more perceptive than you is never going to be popular. Also, I would be willing to bet that most youth coaches wouldnt be confident enough to deliver an opinion entirely dismissing a players prospects, particularly a very highly regarded player, on the basis of a pre-season friendly. If youve been spending your spare time watching our youth team matches and want to explain why you think this means hes not good enough, then obviously youre free to do so, but again the site has never been particularly patient with:hes not good enoughhow do you know?because I doIs he too slow, not good enough on the ball, not confident enough, not strong enough? Its lazy to just say someone isnt good enough without quantifying why and entirely unsurprising people jump on you for it.Ultimately the odds are stacked against ANY young player making it, so youre probably be right. If I said that none of the clubs youth players would make it to the first team Id probably have a 99% success rate, but it wouldnt be an interesting or perceptive thing to say.