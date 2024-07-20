« previous next »
Quote from: Frenchie on July 19, 2024, 10:32:37 pm
saw this..how did he get the video?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX767n9n_Tc


Loving the speed of passing there coupled with some decent movement as well. That's how you pull sides out. Created a ton of chances there as well critically coupled with some good movement both halves, but that seemed a really decent workout fitness-wise, especially as it was frigging hot yesterday. (was it me or did Curtis look like he was going to throw up in one scene there?!?!)

No matter who's been in charge, but especially under Klopp, when any Liverpool side has played high-tempo, no-one lives with us. We don't have to do it for 90 mins, but if we have 10 min bursts when the situation requires it, then we'll batter sides. Personally, I'd like to see him work on eradicating sides getting the wrong side of us so easily, so will be interested to see more of what happens when we don't have the ball moving forward as well, as I can imagine that Slot will focus a lot on a co-ordinated press and leave a lot less gaps for sides to exploit. 4-2-3-1 is my best guess which does seem to tally with what a lot of others think will happen. Having Bajectic, Morton, Endo, MacAllister, Trent(?) there gives options as well.

Don't care about the results in pre-season. Keep some cards close to the chest and concentrate on formation and fitness, but that looks a great start and exciting to watch. G'wan Arne lad!!
Quote from: Samie on July 19, 2024, 10:06:06 pm


This three armed version of slot is new.
Quote from: Frenchie on July 19, 2024, 10:32:37 pm
saw this..how did he get the video?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX767n9n_Tc


binned it cos fella's voice was doing my head in ....what was the final score?
Quote from: Pistolero on July 20, 2024, 12:39:18 pm

binned it cos fella's voice was doing my head in ....what was the final score?

 ;D
Quote from: Pistolero on July 20, 2024, 12:39:18 pm

binned it cos fella's voice was doing my head in ....what was the final score?

He sounded AI generated. Switched off as well.
The passing is sharper but I still think there are instances when players take too many touches of the ball.
Quote from: spider-neil on July 20, 2024, 01:24:16 pm
The passing is sharper but I still think there are instances when players take too many touches of the ball.

Cant read into it too much now, need the first team back to see what he wants to do week in week out
Not sure how anyone can take anything definitive out of that game positively or negatively.
Some highlights here without the AI voice over crap: https://youtu.be/lnch9UvbUBw
We lost to Preston?!  :o

Slot out!
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-season 2024
« Reply #372 on: July 20, 2024, 06:15:46 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on July 20, 2024, 01:44:07 pm
Cant read into it too much now, need the first team back to see what he wants to do week in week out
The approach play is clear even based on 1 game but that's just the attacking aspect. We look more like Man City in the way we attack. Under Jurgen, we did create a lot of chances and the biggest improvement Slot  can make is conceding fewer goals. More time will be needed to assess the defensive solidity.
Just catching up on the Preston highlights. Looks like it was Carvalho upfront in the first half. How did we line up in the second half? Was it Stephenson at RB and Morton in the front 3?

Quote
1st half
                                         Jaros



Bradley          van den Berg          Quansah          Tsimikas



                 Szoboszlai          Jones          Elliott
                 (Endo, 33)


                      Salah          Carvalho          Doak
                                 
Quote
2nd half
                                  Davies



Stephenson          Nallo          Phillips          Chambers
                                                                (Beck, 75)


              Bajcetic          Endo          McConnell   
                              (Nyoni, 75)


             Gordon          Koumas          Morton
                                (Blair, 75)

Not used: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Robertson, Scanlon, Clark, Kieran Morrison, Danns (minor injury)             
https://x.com/LFC/status/1814943078811381967

Quote
Arne Slot expects the intensity of our pre-season work to step up on the upcoming tour of the USA.
Do we have a list of returning dates for the rest of the first teamers?
Anybody know if this game is destined for LFCTV
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 06:04:56 pm
Do we have a list of returning dates for the rest of the first teamers?

Only estimates but:

Quote from: JasonF on July 16, 2024, 04:22:25 pm
So Robbo, Szoboszlai and Jaros had the following breaks:

Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary), Last Match 23rd June, Returned after 23 days
Andy Robertson (Scotland), Last Match 23rd June,  Returned after 23 days
Vitezslav Jaros (Czechia - did not play), Last Match 26th June,  Returned after 20 days

If we extrapolate the data from the returned Euros players to the other players who've been on international duty, shaving off 3 days for players who didn't play (like Jaros) here's when we can expect to see them back:

Ibrahima Konate (France - did not play) - Estimated Return Date 29th July
Diogo Jota (Portugal) - Estimated Return Date 29th July
Alisson Becker (Brazil) - Estimated Return Date 30th July
Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands - did not play) - Estimated Return Date 30th July
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) - Estimated Return Date 2nd August
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) - Estimated Return Date 2nd August
Joe Gomez (England - did not play) - Estimated Return Date 3rd August
Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) - Estimated Return Date 6th August
Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) - Estimated Return Date 6th August
Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) - Estimated Return Date 7th August
Luis Diaz (Colombia) - Estimated Return Date 7th August
Quote from: DAYDAY on Yesterday at 08:10:04 pm
Anybody know if this game is destined for LFCTV

It is, its on Saturday mornings programme list at 12.30am.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 12:21:58 pm
Just catching up on the Preston highlights. Looks like it was Carvalho upfront in the first half. How did we line up in the second half? Was it Stephenson at RB and Morton in the front 3?
                                 
Not used: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Robertson, Scanlon, Clark, Kieran Morrison, Danns (minor injury)             


Clark has a back injury. Been out since Apri. Hence the reason he isnt in pre season as yet. Unlikely to be fit to go to the USA.
