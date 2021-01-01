« previous next »
You see, this is exactly why I'm looking forward to it.

Never watched the Euros apart from the Holland games and the odd moments Trent was involved for England, otherwise I agree, that would have sucked the life out of anything, so refreshed after hearing how shite it was.

The club handled Slot coming in brilliantly and I love the fact that it was completely understated. Reason being, is that he - and the club - realise that he's not Jurgen Klopp and there's more important things to concentrate on than a massive hoo-hah about a manager coming in. Lived and learned from the Salfordites after Demento left and the circus around Moyes going there. Slot knows he's not Klopp, so does the club so why potentially inflame passions and needless debate about comparisons. They're inevitable, but would have been three times as worse if Slot for instance had been announced on the pitch after the Wolves game if you see what I mean?

As for strengthening the squad, I'd say that what's here needs to be graded and assessed first. There are graduates from the academy that can step up after a year of being prepped. Loanees coming back. There may be some positional changes that Slot wants to do with players, a-la Ray Kennedy. It's a chance for some that are here to stake their claim. Slot is - rightly - taking his time and making his own mind on what's needed.

And yeah, some may be jaded after the past three seasons, but Slot may re-energise them. If not then see above. Use what we have first then make moves, but I have a strong feeling there are already some deals done and as with everything, the only time we'll know about it is when we see the lean. Just how it should be.

Most who are not looking forward to it is because it's all new and there's a lot of trepidation to the season. It's a defence mechanism. There's inevitably going to be some scepticism after Jurgen, but this is how life is. It moves on. There are some exciting and indeed nervous times ahead - how can you not look forward to it?!

I'm with you on this. Looking forward to it and I actually think I feel a little refreshed after the intensity around the club during the last eight years - every year we've been fighting or challenging for something right up until the end, and a reset doesn't feel unwelcome.

Barely gave the Euros any attention whatsoever and haven't really been following football news, so I'm looking forward to turning up at Anfield for the Sevilla friendly in a few weeks' time with an open mind.
Yep, I totally get the understated appointment of Slot as not necessarily being a negative, for mostly the point you raise that he is not Klopp and needs to build his own legacy. That said, if the club are not in the least bit excited by his announcement then it does not inspire me to get revved up, so to speak! Fear of the unknown to, possibly. I am not sure there is a right or wrong way to feel about it at all.

We do have exciting young players, they didn't let us down last season either. I do not want to rely on them endlessly, they need stability of the more experienced players. Virgil's post tournament disappointment comments actually surprised me a little, I am not sure where his heart lies as of this moment, same with Trent. That news story just breeds doubt, but supporters will either be unconcerned or unhappy and yes, noone is bigger than the club.

I suppose the biggest enthusiasm dampener is the circus and shitshow that is the EPL itself. Poor referees will continue, the 115 will march on with impunity and all it takes is a slow start from Slot to cause some niggling doubts to creep in.

I will continue to follow and support no worries, hopefully it won't take long for the team to create a new identity.

The biggest challenge early doors for Slot will be to win over Trent and Virg and get them wanting to stick around. They can call Slot the 'head coach' all they want but he's the figurehead that will attract players to sign or have them wanting to stay and play for him. If Klopp was still here then there's little doubt they'd both sign. If he can't do that then it's not his fault necessarily (they may just have had enough) but it's a big early setback to his reign.

We'll be entertaining to watch still at least, imagine we'd apponted Southgate.
My lack of enthusiasm is absolutely nothing to do with our new manager btw - it's to do with how pointless and futile football is now that Sportswashing is the main thing and now that rules simply no longer exist at any level of the sport.

Clubs can buy with impunity if they have the lawyers and media and other avenues of control and officials can work for clubs that they then officiate.


Football is so fucked it's laughable.
