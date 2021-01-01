You see, this is exactly why I'm looking forward to it.
Never watched the Euros apart from the Holland games and the odd moments Trent was involved for England, otherwise I agree, that would have sucked the life out of anything, so refreshed after hearing how shite it was.
The club handled Slot coming in brilliantly and I love the fact that it was completely understated. Reason being, is that he - and the club - realise that he's not Jurgen Klopp and there's more important things to concentrate on than a massive hoo-hah about a manager coming in. Lived and learned from the Salfordites after Demento left and the circus around Moyes going there. Slot knows he's not Klopp, so does the club so why potentially inflame passions and needless debate about comparisons. They're inevitable, but would have been three times as worse if Slot for instance had been announced on the pitch after the Wolves game if you see what I mean?
As for strengthening the squad, I'd say that what's here needs to be graded and assessed first. There are graduates from the academy that can step up after a year of being prepped. Loanees coming back. There may be some positional changes that Slot wants to do with players, a-la Ray Kennedy. It's a chance for some that are here to stake their claim. Slot is - rightly - taking his time and making his own mind on what's needed.
And yeah, some may be jaded after the past three seasons, but Slot may re-energise them. If not then see above. Use what we have first then make moves, but I have a strong feeling there are already some deals done and as with everything, the only time we'll know about it is when we see the lean. Just how it should be.
Most who are not looking forward to it is because it's all new and there's a lot of trepidation to the season. It's a defence mechanism. There's inevitably going to be some scepticism after Jurgen, but this is how life is. It moves on. There are some exciting and indeed nervous times ahead - how can you not look forward to it?!
I'm with you on this. Looking forward to it and I actually think I feel a little refreshed after the intensity around the club during the last eight years - every year we've been fighting or challenging for something right up until the end, and a reset doesn't feel unwelcome.
Barely gave the Euros any attention whatsoever and haven't really been following football news, so I'm looking forward to turning up at Anfield for the Sevilla friendly in a few weeks' time with an open mind.