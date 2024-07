We don’t have that many players left at the Euros - 3 Dutchies, 2 English and 1 French. Does leave us very light at centre back though, only Quansah as a senior option (if you can call him that). And then the likes of Phillips, Van Den Berg etc. I suppose one of Virg or Gomez will be back earlier as they meet in the semis but are we in danger of being light at centre back for the start of the season?