Over 81,000 in the ground
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Can't wait for these PSG attackers to take their masks off after the end of the match revealing themselves to actually be Salah, Diaz and Nunez
Sancho is brilliant
Jadon Sancho is an outstanding football player, yet another wasted by that circus down the road
Does he fancy another go in England? He's been different gravy tonight.
he just needs to be loved and wanted
I've only had it on in the background but felt they were being massively over the top about his performance.
Thats just Ally McCoist, everything is sensational
Haha fair enough. Just checked his stats; one big chance created and lost possession 22 times. Assume it doesn't tell the whole story...
Hate to be a PSG fan. Imagine supporting a team with that many chances and those big name strikers and can't stick the ball in the net? Must be soul destroying.
no english ref in the finalgood game though
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.4]