« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May  (Read 4631 times)

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,832
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm
Over 81,000 in the ground

Yeah, that's been pretty much their average attendance this season.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 09:42:53 pm »
what a chance that was
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,571
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 pm »
Awful miss.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,994
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:43:48 pm »

Ousmane Dembele miss against Dortmund 80' - https://streamin.one/v/84f4a103

^ a size 9 jellyfish according to Ray Hudson :)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,939
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:44:28 pm »
PSG knocking on the door
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,590
  • SPQR
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm »
Can't wait for these PSG attackers to take their masks off after the end of the match revealing themselves to actually be Salah, Diaz and Nunez
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,939
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm »
Great pass and great block!
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline DHRED

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 pm »
Sancho is brilliant
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,994
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm »

Taylor in familiar territory telling the Dortmund player to go down injured...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,169
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm »
Jadon Sancho is an outstanding football player, yet another wasted by that circus down the road
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,832
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:45:48 pm
Can't wait for these PSG attackers to take their masks off after the end of the match revealing themselves to actually be Salah, Diaz and Nunez

And they would've gotten away with it too if it wasn't for you meddling kids.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,900
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm »
Cracking game this...these semis have been so much more enjoyable with the English teams out the way 👍
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,689
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 09:47:57 pm
Sancho is brilliant

Does he fancy another go in England? He's been different gravy tonight.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,440
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 09:48:49 pm
Jadon Sancho is an outstanding football player, yet another wasted by that circus down the road

he just needs to be loved and wanted ;D

Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:50:52 pm »
I'd not be letting Ruiz on the plane home - second free header he's missed.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,863
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:51:03 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:49:40 pm
Does he fancy another go in England? He's been different gravy tonight.
Big Jim Radcliffe screams down the phone that he wants that guy and doesn't mind if he has to pay £72million for him.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 09:51:49 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 09:47:57 pm
Sancho is brilliant

I've only had it on in the background but felt they were being massively over the top about his performance.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 09:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:50:19 pm
he just needs to be loved and wanted ;D

Hes a total idiot for going to that basket case of a club to be honest. I still feel for him a little bit mind.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:50:19 pm
he just needs to be loved and wanted ;D

He might just get Ten Haag sacked tonight
Logged

Offline DHRED

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 09:51:49 pm
I've only had it on in the background but felt they were being massively over the top about his performance.

Thats just Ally McCoist, everything is sensational
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 09:56:01 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
Thats just Ally McCoist, everything is sensational

Absolutely sensational handshake Fletch
Logged

Offline Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 09:56:19 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
Thats just Ally McCoist, everything is sensational

Haha fair enough. Just checked his stats; one big chance created and lost possession 22 times. Assume it doesn't tell the whole story...
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,863
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 09:56:29 pm »
Hate to be a PSG fan. Imagine supporting a team with that many chances and those big name strikers and can't stick the ball in the net? Must be soul destroying.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm »
They Think It's All Over
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,571
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 09:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 09:56:19 pm
Haha fair enough. Just checked his stats; one big chance created and lost possession 22 times. Assume it doesn't tell the whole story...
Lost possession 22 times doesnt sound right, certainly not in a meaningful way
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 09:57:43 pm »
that's 5th place fucked for CL now right? Great news!

Sancho is better than Messi if you believe Fletch, slightly overboard.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,440
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 09:57:46 pm »
Dortmund played very well.  Hopefully theyve got a goal in em in Paris, as they will probably need at least 1! But they can do it.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,751
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:56:29 pm
Hate to be a PSG fan. Imagine supporting a team with that many chances and those big name strikers and can't stick the ball in the net? Must be soul destroying.

Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,965
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm »
Stadium looked awesome.  If we had the same model as the Germans with The Kop and the Lower Anny we go could get to 75000.  Would love to see it happen.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,994
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm »
no english ref in the final

good game though
Logged

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Champions League, Europa, Conference League & PL fixtures 30th April - 2nd May
« Reply #271 on: Today at 04:10:07 am »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm
no english ref in the final

good game though
Brilliant news that! None of those incompetent twats deserve it.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 