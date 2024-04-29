Funnily the German railway now has different private companies operating some services. And guess what, its gone to shit. It was ok for the first years when it was just the odd company running the odd local service route. Now its lots of different ones and the whole network has huge problems with trains being delayed and getting cancelled left right and centre.



That's not an issue of the different railway companies though. It's an issue of Germany not having invested in the infrastructure and everything being pretty run down. That causes issues due to a lack of capacity, delays due to technical problems and delays due to work being done to modernise everything. The rail network has decreased from 40k kilometres in 1994 to 33k kilometres in 2022. Loads of places don't have a railway connection anymore and loads of tracks are still not electrified. Some of the infrastructure is also very old and prone to breaking down so that causes issues as well. Add a lack of personnel and everything gets even worse. I live in Austria close to the Swiss and German borders and even the Swiss have become fed up with constant delays in Germany. There's a train between Zurich and Munich that runs seven times a day or so, but it's rarely on time due to delays in Germany, because their infrastructure is not up to speed. There are long stretches where there's only one track so trains have to wait for it to become available and delays fuck the whole thing up even more. Switzerland would love an hourly connection to Munich but they just can't do it, because the German network is not fit for purpose at the moment.