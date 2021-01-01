Cucurella cost 64 million
Mudryk is hilarious. Probably the worst transfer in recent memory, along with Antony.
Odd that, looked on. Don't trust Premier League officials with anything nowadays.
There is still a good player in Badiashile I think. Gone off boil this season but most at Chelsea have to be honest. Probably needs a move though, Colwill is understandably first choice.
Yeah I like Badiashile. I think he is good.
Chelsea fans would tell you otherwise. He's been terrible.
