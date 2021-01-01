« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April  (Read 1694 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,892
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:12:00 pm »
Should I have triple captained Palmer this game week? Asking for an imaginary friend.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,311
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:12:18 pm »
Cucurella cost 64 million
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:12:18 pm
Cucurella cost 64 million

When they already had 50m chilwell too. Mental.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,579
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:08:39 pm
Mudryk is hilarious. Probably the worst transfer in recent memory, along with Antony.

But he made that decent run on his debut at Anfield
Logged

Online eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:16:45 pm »
Amorin to Chelsea potentially? Can't see Poch lasting
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:16:51 pm »
1-1
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,892
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:16:56 pm »
Lovely from Jakson. Always rated him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,661
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:17:20 pm »
The real Jackson turned up.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:17:38 pm »
Well taken that, looks just on.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:18:40 pm »
Finally a favour from Chelsea
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:18:52 pm »
Overturned  still 1- 0
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,311
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:19:07 pm »
Looks as close as our one earlier
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,892
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:19:13 pm »
Odd that, looked on. Don't trust Premier League officials with anything nowadays.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,579
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:19:13 pm
Odd that, looked on. Don't trust Premier League officials with anything nowadays.

It looked off to be honest and he was about a half a yard off
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,311
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:19:13 pm
Odd that, looked on. Don't trust Premier League officials with anything nowadays.

The angle they show is weird
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,579
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:23:03 pm »
If Villa win at least that officially confirms that United won't finish in a CL spot
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:37:44 pm »
There is still a good player in Badiashile I think. Gone off boil this season but most at Chelsea have to be honest.

Probably needs a move though, Colwill is understandably first choice.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,672
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #57 on: Today at 08:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:37:44 pm
There is still a good player in Badiashile I think. Gone off boil this season but most at Chelsea have to be honest.

Probably needs a move though, Colwill is understandably first choice.

Yeah I like Badiashile. I think he is good.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,715
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #58 on: Today at 08:39:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:38:40 pm
Yeah I like Badiashile. I think he is good.

Chelsea fans would tell you otherwise. He's been terrible.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,672
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #59 on: Today at 08:40:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:39:14 pm
Chelsea fans would tell you otherwise. He's been terrible.

He started off really well but since he came back from injury at the start of the season he has been awful at times. But Chelsea are a crazy mess.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,715
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:42:16 pm »
Chelsea gonna lose 5-0 again
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:42:20 pm »
2-0
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:42:57 pm »
Poor from keeper that.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,956
  • How are we
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th April
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:43:05 pm »
We should probably start winning games again imo.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 