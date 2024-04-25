« previous next »
The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread

Keith Lard

The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
April 25, 2024, 12:53:51 pm
Does anybody need a cuddle wuddle?

In here, imagine a heaven where Glen Medeiros is playing in the background and youre getting endless cuddles from your fellow reds. 🥰 come on, gib cuddles

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mUg5aEy-8CQ?si=PFCotyMpw_aC_eOD" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mUg5aEy-8CQ?si=PFCotyMpw_aC_eOD</a>
Crosby Nick

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #1 on: April 25, 2024, 12:58:00 pm
:D this is exactly the thread I needed.

Dont get many heart throbs called Glenn these days do you? Absolute banger.

On a semi serious note. Ive just had a proper melancholy feeling about football since that United league game. You want something so much, and then slowly realise its probably not going to happen. And Im not angry with anyone, just find the whole situation of how we (as a club) look lost and confused really sad. Closest comparison I think is probably the aftermath of Kennys resignation but I was only a kid then and not really able to comprehend it all.

Sorry to get a bit heavy. Ill shut up and patiently await my hug. Thanks Keith!
Nick110581

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #2 on: April 25, 2024, 01:01:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 25, 2024, 12:58:00 pm
:D this is exactly the thread I needed.

Dont get many heart throbs called Glenn these days do you? Absolute banger.

On a semi serious note. Ive just had a proper melancholy feeling about football since that United league game. You want something so much, and then slowly realise its probably not going to happen. And Im not angry with anyone, just find the whole situation of how we (as a club) look lost and confused really sad. Closest comparison I think is probably the aftermath of Kennys resignation but I was only a kid then and not really able to comprehend it all.

Sorry to get a bit heavy. Ill shut up and patiently await my hug. Thanks Keith!

Us Nicks have got to stick together.

This is how I feel.
Crosby Nick

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #3 on: April 25, 2024, 01:03:29 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 25, 2024, 01:01:46 pm
Us Nicks have got to stick together.

This is how I feel.

Keith Lard

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #4 on: April 25, 2024, 01:11:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 25, 2024, 12:58:00 pm
:D this is exactly the thread I needed.

Dont get many heart throbs called Glenn these days do you? Absolute banger.

On a semi serious note. Ive just had a proper melancholy feeling about football since that United league game. You want something so much, and then slowly realise its probably not going to happen. And Im not angry with anyone, just find the whole situation of how we (as a club) look lost and confused really sad. Closest comparison I think is probably the aftermath of Kennys resignation but I was only a kid then and not really able to comprehend it all.

Sorry to get a bit heavy. Ill shut up and patiently await my hug. Thanks Keith!

I gib u cuddle 🥰🥃
jillcwhomever

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #5 on: April 25, 2024, 01:19:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 25, 2024, 12:58:00 pm
:D this is exactly the thread I needed.

Dont get many heart throbs called Glenn these days do you? Absolute banger.

On a semi serious note. Ive just had a proper melancholy feeling about football since that United league game. You want something so much, and then slowly realise its probably not going to happen. And Im not angry with anyone, just find the whole situation of how we (as a club) look lost and confused really sad. Closest comparison I think is probably the aftermath of Kennys resignation but I was only a kid then and not really able to comprehend it all.

Sorry to get a bit heavy. Ill shut up and patiently await my hug. Thanks Keith!

Totally identify with something like that.  :-\
Kopenhagen

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #6 on: April 25, 2024, 01:37:55 pm
alonsoisared

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #7 on: April 25, 2024, 01:57:40 pm
It would be lovely to not care about the football so much, wouldn't it? The times in my life where I've been the absolute happiest have just happened to coincide either with major trophies won or exciting challenges. I'm sure it's not coincidence. Last night was an exact sinking feeling I only remember a few other times- Palace 2014, the red Mancs winning late at Wigan in 2009 and the Kompany screamer in 2019. How many hours spent hoping and dreaming and then ..it's over. Klopp on his way out, looking absolutely spent. Yes, I need a hug.

Being optimistic, you never know what the future holds. Perhaps Klopps greatest achievement could go down as the legacy he leaves behind. A couple of players could probably use some fresh ideas.
Garlicbread

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #8 on: April 25, 2024, 01:59:17 pm
I did feel just empty after Palace and Man Utd. But now that feeling like shit feeling is hitting me and it sucks big time.
shook

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #9 on: April 25, 2024, 02:03:15 pm
Some cope for everyone

Champions League qualification was what should have been the main goal of the season, that is accomplished (in the preseason threads nobody was really thinking about the title)
Klopp announcement midway through season may not have helped
too many injuries, especially Jota....if you think about it was actually impressive we remained at the top so long during that stretch earlier in the year
good for Arne Slot to come off the back of a disappointing finish rather than on a league win

good enough copium?
Samie

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #10 on: April 25, 2024, 02:11:23 pm
I give hugs...
S

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #11 on: April 25, 2024, 02:30:04 pm
Quote from: shook on April 25, 2024, 02:03:15 pm
Some cope for everyone

Champions League qualification was what should have been the main goal of the season, that is accomplished (in the preseason threads nobody was really thinking about the title)
Exactly what Ive been saying for months. This has been a successful season.

I cant believe it took people until last night to realise we never had a chance of winning the league. Anyone who knows football would have seen that we arent good enough. Just as we arent good enough to, brace yourself, win a bloody quadruple!

Were good enough to achieve our original goal, now we need to make sure of that in the last few games.
Nick Hope

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #12 on: April 25, 2024, 02:36:47 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on April 25, 2024, 01:01:46 pm
Us Nicks have got to stick together.

This is how I feel.
Threesome?
Hazell

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #13 on: April 25, 2024, 05:03:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 25, 2024, 12:58:00 pm
:D this is exactly the thread I needed.

Dont get many heart throbs called Glenn these days do you? Absolute banger.

On a semi serious note. Ive just had a proper melancholy feeling about football since that United league game. You want something so much, and then slowly realise its probably not going to happen. And Im not angry with anyone, just find the whole situation of how we (as a club) look lost and confused really sad. Closest comparison I think is probably the aftermath of Kennys resignation but I was only a kid then and not really able to comprehend it all.

Sorry to get a bit heavy. Ill shut up and patiently await my hug. Thanks Keith!

I know what you mean. A few games ago it felt like it was happening, even after the draw against Mab Utd where our performance was actually really good despite the result, it wasn't that bad. The last month everything has slipped away, made worse with Klopp leaving (which is rubbish in and of itself), and next season being a huge unknown. It'd be more palatable if we knew he was staying as this season has been a vast improvement from last and the hope would be to continue that.

I know come the summer things I'll look forward to the new season with excitement but everything's a bit of a downer at the moment :(
KC7

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #14 on: April 25, 2024, 05:18:29 pm
Quote from: S on April 25, 2024, 02:30:04 pm
Exactly what Ive been saying for months. This has been a successful season.

I cant believe it took people until last night to realise we never had a chance of winning the league. Anyone who knows football would have seen that we arent good enough. Just as we arent good enough to, brace yourself, win a bloody quadruple!

Were good enough to achieve our original goal, now we need to make sure of that in the last few games.

Third place (likely) and a Cup, it has been a success given where we were this time last year.

And looking ahead, Arne Slot (if it us to be him) looks a good fit; just listening to his interviews he appears to have the right personality for us.
fridgepants

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #15 on: April 26, 2024, 01:37:52 pm
I wasn't around for the PL win, and I wasn't well enough to properly take in 2021/22, so I was so looking forward to there being a big ol' bus parade that I could actually turn up for. The dangerous optimism of thinking this could be done with a squad at times held together with gaffa tape and child labour. If you look at some corners of the internet, though, the entire squad should be sold and the club should charge £900 per ticket so that we can buy Mbappe and Ronalado.

I've been feeling really rubbish recently and football's been a nice escape from that, something to look forward to every week, to think about and read about instead of turning solipsistic - it's not felt like that in the past few weeks, really, which makes me sad as well. Maybe this is that autistic misfiring empathy going on, and I should be feeling angry instead, but seeing how gutted Robbo was in his interview after Atalanta just made me want to give him a wee cuddle as well.
Keith Lard

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #16 on: April 27, 2024, 03:26:23 pm
Fucking April. I demand cuddles 🥹🥃🤯

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/PZ5_zwQbq48?si=JZvN1siMKduY7fil" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/PZ5_zwQbq48?si=JZvN1siMKduY7fil</a>
Draex

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #17 on: April 27, 2024, 03:27:22 pm
Can ya do a group hug with Mo and Jurgen?
Keith Lard

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #18 on: April 27, 2024, 03:29:08 pm
Quote from: Draex on April 27, 2024, 03:27:22 pm
Can ya do a group hug with Mo and Jurgen?

I tried but they both slapped me and told me to go fuck myself.

Cody then took me to the side and prayed for me.
Garnier

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #19 on: April 27, 2024, 03:40:36 pm
Really really really really didn't expect this season to end as catastrophically as this.

We've had some really good outings and i expected that level of performance to carry on.
BlondieChelle1983

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #20 on: Today at 10:36:04 pm
It's challenging being a Liverpool supporter because even though we are one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world, we are also unpredictable, and we never know what Liverpool team we're going to get from game to game, never mind season to season. The only club fans that can basically strut around absolutely sure that they're winning 95% of their games are Man City fans. Must be nice. Lol.

I'm really disappointed this is how Klopp is leaving the club, to be honest. I had really hoped we could at least deliver him the Europa League aswell as a goodbye present. It just seems so cold that all he'll be leaving with is the League Cup. Deep down I knew wrestling the league from City was going to be next to impossible but how we started in Europa genuinely made me think we had a really good chance.

I'm sad. I have no idea about Arne Slot cos I had never heard of him before we were linked so I haven't a clue how well he is going to do.
Son of Spion

Re: The I need a cuddle because weve been so shit recently thread
Reply #21 on: Today at 11:28:57 pm
^
The only reason Abu Dhabi fans can strut around is because they're a nation state that are cheating the sport. It's easy to be cocky when you're standing behind such an extensive sportswashing operation. The rest of us who actually operate under the actual rules of the sport will always have our ups and downs. That's normal.

Their fans are basically the weedy little fella who just happens to be related to the school bully. He knows he can stand behind him, mouthing off because he feels safe.

I'm sure we all wish that Klopp could have left in a blaze of glory, but the cold facts are we're not quite good enough at the moment. But he leaves with a trophy in the cabinet, to go with all the others he won here. He leaves a very promising squad for the next manager to build up on too. He also leaves with the love and blessing of the fans, which is rare in football these days.
