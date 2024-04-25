I wasn't around for the PL win, and I wasn't well enough to properly take in 2021/22, so I was so looking forward to there being a big ol' bus parade that I could actually turn up for. The dangerous optimism of thinking this could be done with a squad at times held together with gaffa tape and child labour. If you look at some corners of the internet, though, the entire squad should be sold and the club should charge £900 per ticket so that we can buy Mbappe and Ronalado.



I've been feeling really rubbish recently and football's been a nice escape from that, something to look forward to every week, to think about and read about instead of turning solipsistic - it's not felt like that in the past few weeks, really, which makes me sad as well. Maybe this is that autistic misfiring empathy going on, and I should be feeling angry instead, but seeing how gutted Robbo was in his interview after Atalanta just made me want to give him a wee cuddle as well.