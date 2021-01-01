Midfield is still the main problem.
Yep, if we insist on playing the midfield 3 spread wide (perfect example yesterday of Dom & Jones hugging the sidelines all first half), Mac is pulled to one side to support the defense or attack and there's no-one there in the second pivot once the ball is ours again.
It has to go backwards (unless there's someone running in behind, but teams are playing very low Vs us to stop this) to the defense, gets recycled, their defense sets up again, we're back to probing to find a way through.
Inverted FB isn't working just right now, against low-block defensive teams anyway, double pivot should be preferred in-game, but we're so slow to adapt.