We looked like we'd gone stale last season (a ageing midfield wasn't the only issue) and had a boost with the new younger signings this season up to March but the signs have been there along the way that we still aren't performing consistently like 4 years ago and it's eventually caught up with us and more importantly it's caught up with Jurgen. Not many managers can give so much over so long without it catching up to them or the team as whole, Ferguson only managed it imo as he kept changing it up behind the scenes and brought in different people to run training for him thus keeping it fresh.



I'd rather keep Klopp and give him a total new team to freshen things up to be honest but it's not to be, let's just give him the send off he deserves for the remaining games now and forget everything else.