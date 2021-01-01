« previous next »
Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,245
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #800 on: Today at 09:40:06 am »
We've gone from doubters to believers and back to doubters again - fans and players alike.

Circle of life.
Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,024
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #801 on: Today at 09:40:10 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:40:17 am
Midfield is still the main problem.

Yep, if we insist on playing the midfield 3 spread wide (perfect example yesterday of Dom & Jones hugging the sidelines all first half), Mac is pulled to one side to support the defense or attack and there's no-one there in the second pivot once the ball is ours again.

It has to go backwards (unless there's someone running in behind, but teams are playing very low Vs us to stop this) to the defense, gets recycled, their defense sets up again, we're back to probing to find a way through.

Inverted FB isn't working just right now, against low-block defensive teams anyway, double pivot should be preferred in-game, but we're so slow to adapt.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,829
  • Truthiness
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #802 on: Today at 09:40:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:41:31 am
Yeah. Theres about ten duels we won in the first half that they fit free kicks for. And then got slaughtered for being bullied and for conceding too many free kicks.

That said, consistently losing the first header was bad. I know they overload the back post but we didnt seem to have an answer to it.
We need more of the right sort of physicality for games like this. Too many nice son-in-law's as Souness put it. I don't mean hatchet men, just a proper James Milner type who'll make sure they're not getting a run and jump on set pieces in our box. If VVD isn't winning headers for us defensively, who is? Konate should, but doesn't really, he's more of a ground defender. It might be the difference between us and 115* - they have Rodri to do the bullying, we don't.

Madley was a fucking joke though last night. He gave 3 frees against Jones in our half in the 1st half, each one more ludicrous than the one before. Brian Glover in Kes would have thought 'that's a bit much now'.
Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,737
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #803 on: Today at 09:42:58 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:40:52 am
We need more of the right sort of physicality for games like this. Too many nice son-in-law's as Souness put it. I don't mean hatchet men, just a proper James Milner type who'll make sure they're not getting a run and jump on set pieces in our box. If VVD isn't winning headers for us defensively, who is? Konate should, but doesn't really, he's more of a ground defender. It might be the difference between us and 115* - they have Rodri to do the bullying, we don't.

Madley was a fucking joke though last night. He gave 3 frees against Jones in our half in the 1st half, each one more ludicrous than the one before. Brian Glover in Kes would have thought 'that's a bit much now'.

How is that going to help us when referees are giving the opposition soft free kicks all the time? All that will lead to is sending offs on top of free kicks. Some of their "free kicks" were totally soft, and not something we'd get.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,564
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #804 on: Today at 09:43:19 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:40:52 am
We need more of the right sort of physicality for games like this. Too many nice son-in-law's as Souness put it. I don't mean hatchet men, just a proper James Milner type who'll make sure they're not getting a run and jump on set pieces in our box. If VVD isn't winning headers for us defensively, who is? Konate should, but doesn't really, he's more of a ground defender. It might be the difference between us and 115* - they have Rodri to do the bullying, we don't.

Madley was a fucking joke though last night. He gave 3 frees against Jones in our half in the 1st half, each one more ludicrous than the one before. Brian Glover in Kes would have thought 'that's a bit much now'.

Konate does win headers. We have some of the most dominant centrebacks from all the top teams (compare their numbers to City and Arsenals numbers). But sometimes a striker can be awkward but we didnt do anything to disrupt him.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #805 on: Today at 09:44:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:19 am
Konate does win headers. We have some of the most dominant centrebacks from all the top teams (compare their numbers to City and Arsenals numbers). But sometimes a striker can be awkward but we didnt do anything to disrupt him.

The goal is just ridiculous.

Konate slices it when Mac is clearing.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,668
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #806 on: Today at 09:45:16 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:42:58 am
How is that going to help us when referees are giving the opposition soft free kicks all the time? All that will lead to is sending offs on top of free kicks. Some of their "free kicks" were totally soft, and not something we'd get.

Fuck them. If we are hospitalising and ending careers for c*nts like Grealish then I'm all for it. We get fucking everything given against us every game anyway, I'd like us to be nasty bastards that properly deserve yellows - I'd love us to be kicking fuck out of these c*nts and telling the refs to go and fuck themselves.

Being nice has got us nowhere. Let's be nasty, horrible bastards and force these c*nts into positions where they can't book us any more without abandoning every fucking game.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,829
  • Truthiness
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #807 on: Today at 09:48:19 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:42:58 am
How is that going to help us when referees are giving the opposition soft free kicks all the time? All that will lead to is sending offs on top of free kicks. Some of their "free kicks" were totally soft, and not something we'd get.
Milner and Hendo helped by being English. That's always worth a huge amount of leeway with these EDL refs. I mean EPL refs. Bit of street smarts and experience would have helped us.

We did miss Miller's savvy though. Our midfield was non-existent, and just someone who pops up for a short pass, circulates the ball, moves it around and adds some control. We seem to go from zero possession to launch attacking balls without building a foundation first.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,892
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #808 on: Today at 09:58:57 am »
Quote from: Jay012345 on Today at 09:13:58 am
Brought back players that were obviously not match fit. Salah and Slobo, plus persevering with Nunez up top. Not sure why 6 changes were needed after Fulham.

Jota and Gakpo were enforced. So then who else are you bringing back. Konate for Quansah made sense but Ibou obviously had a mate.

Maybe didnt need to change the entire midfield but think we were trying to freshen up.
Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,119
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #809 on: Today at 10:07:56 am »
Rightly called out by VVD

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c19dzjkyn3po

Up until yesterday, I was defending Dominik by saying it was fatigue. But what I saw last night was a player who is setting himself for a loan next season.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,251
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #810 on: Today at 10:09:25 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:07:56 am
Rightly called out by VVD

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c19dzjkyn3po

Up until yesterday, I was defending Dominik by saying it was fatigue. But what I saw last night was a player who is setting himself for a loan next season.

Too late to call it out now.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #811 on: Today at 10:16:29 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:32:46 am
People keep saying this the players have let him down, but anyone saying they expected to win the title this season is not being honest. This was a situation we never expected to be in considering what happened last season. Add all the numerous injuries this season as well, players in and out of the team, forcing other players to play more than they otherwise would; I am not entirely surprised we have run out of steam. If we get top four and a cup win, that would have satisfied me considering where we started the season from.

I thought at the start of the season we would win the league if we got  a top class DM.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #812 on: Today at 10:30:18 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 07:53:48 am
Diaz...'brain dead' ffs were you watching the same game as me. The guy ran his socks off was inches from scoring and was the only one of our team who could walk off and say 'I gave it everything'...people on here jeez.

He misses too many chances for a forward player under Klopp where wide forwards get a lot of scoring opportunities. The majority of the time he's playing with his head down as evidenced by his low assist tally. He's been outscored by the likes of Gordon, Hwang, Bailey and Trossard in the Premier League. I call him brain dead because his technique and workrate and world class but it means nothing if they can't be converted to end product.
Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,287
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #813 on: Today at 10:33:53 am »
We looked like we'd gone stale last season (a ageing midfield wasn't the only issue) and had a boost with the new younger signings this season up to March but the signs have been there along the way that we still aren't performing consistently like 4 years ago and it's eventually caught up with us and more importantly it's caught up with Jurgen. Not many managers can give so much over so long without it catching up to them or the team as whole, Ferguson only managed it imo as he kept changing it up behind the scenes and brought in different people to run training for him thus keeping it fresh.

I'd rather keep Klopp and give him a total new team to freshen things up to be honest but it's not to be, let's just give him the send off he deserves for the remaining games now and forget everything else.
Online petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #814 on: Today at 10:41:58 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:45:16 am
Fuck them. If we are hospitalising and ending careers for c*nts like Grealish then I'm all for it. We get fucking everything given against us every game anyway, I'd like us to be nasty bastards that properly deserve yellows - I'd love us to be kicking fuck out of these c*nts and telling the refs to go and fuck themselves.

Being nice has got us nowhere. Let's be nasty, horrible bastards and force these c*nts into positions where they can't book us any more without abandoning every fucking game.
I agree. They go low, then so do you. We'll suffer initially , but the refs can't send everyone off. In the end the refs will have to treat us with more respect. Right now they can just fuck us about.

Got what I'd give for a Souness right now. Cultured baller, but he let nobody bully him.
Online petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Eve 2 vs 0 Liverpool Bran 27 Lewin 58
« Reply #815 on: Today at 10:45:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:09:25 am
Too late to call it out now.
Not if the new manager hears it ood and clear. One Dutch man to another.
