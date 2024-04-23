Having grown up in the 70s and 80s watching us win all before us and then watching us fall of a cliff under Sounness in the early 90s these are the players Id have liked him to sign for us when he was the biggest spending manager in world football and mostly buying shite to replace genuine legends.



Roy Keane

Alan Shearer

Tim Flowers

Colin Hendry

Gary Parker

Gary Speed

Brian Laudrup



A lot of great shouts so far.I'll go at it from a similar POV as well. I'll try to avoid the Galacticos and go with what I think the team needed at the time.Peter Schmeichel - If we had signed him to replace Grobbelaar instead of David James, we'd have a few more titles and they'd have a few less.Des Walker - We bought Ruddock for a British record transfer fee for a defender, and Sheffield Wednesday broke it the very next day by signing Walker. Tenacious defender with pace. I always think he was underrated.Roy Keane - What our midfield was missing since Souness broke up the late 80's team.Chris Waddle - Superb player who would have helped during our long drought of quality wingers. Just keep him off pelanties!Petr Cech - A quality keeper who, in my alternate universe scenario, would have almost completely filled the timegap between Schmeichel and Alisson.Ashley Cole - Between Steve Nicol leaving (1994) and Andy Robertson arriving (2017), a paucity of nearly a quarter of a century at lb (barring the odd season). Ashley Cole would have almost covered that entire gap by himself.Ngolo Kante - We all know how good he was. Would have replaced an injury ravaged Lucas Leiva. Him, Fabinho and Gini would have been one tough midfield!