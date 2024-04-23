« previous next »
Author Topic: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool  (Read 3246 times)

Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #80 on: April 23, 2024, 10:10:51 pm »
Pirlo
Maldini
Zidane
Messi
Laudrup
Van Basten
Ronaldo (the real one and not the show pony)
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #81 on: April 23, 2024, 10:13:47 pm »
pele
zico
socrates
ronaldo
roberto carlos
zidane
baresi
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #82 on: April 23, 2024, 10:22:42 pm »
1990's nostalgia, my favourite players in Champions League, La Liga and Serie A watching that glorious decade.

Redondo.
Hierro.
Boban.
Batistuta.
Effenberg.
Romario.
Del Piero.
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #83 on: April 23, 2024, 10:26:12 pm »
Messi
Keane
Aimar
Pele
Maradona
Zidane
Real Ronaldo
Re: 7 players you’d have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #84 on: April 23, 2024, 10:27:49 pm »
In my lifetime:
 
Messi
Henry
Zidane
Ronaldinho
Pirlo
Okocha
Modric

For the fun factor.

From a boring logical perspective. Rogue one but probably someone like Sol Campbell. If we'd have bought him when Arsenal did and partnered him with Hyypia we'd have probably won a title or two.
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #85 on: April 24, 2024, 12:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on April 23, 2024, 03:22:28 pm
Although it's a much smaller sample size, there's a significant drop off between the quality of the names mentioned in here and that of the current crop of active players.

It's not a thread about who are the best players though. It's a thread of which players you'd have liked to have seen play for Liverpool.
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #86 on: April 24, 2024, 02:42:39 pm »
Watched loads of players over the years and craved them being in a Liverpool shirt only for it to turn to shite when they arrived. Christian Ziege being one notable example.

Tim Flowers
Robert Pires
Karim Benzema
Raphaël Varane in 2014
Alexander Isak in summer 2022
Bruno Guimarães in January 2022
Lucas Radebe Tony Yeboah
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #87 on: April 24, 2024, 02:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Alf on April 24, 2024, 02:42:39 pm
Watched loads of players over the years and craved them being in a Liverpool shirt only for it to turn to shite when they arrived. Christian Ziege being one notable example.

Tim Flowers
Robert Pires
Karim Benzema
Raphaël Varane in 2014
Alexander Isak in summer 2022
Bruno Guimarães in January 2022
Lucas Radebe

What about Tony Yeboah, just so he didn't rattle that thunderbolt in against us  ;D
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #88 on: April 24, 2024, 04:14:46 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on April 24, 2024, 02:46:51 pm
What about Tony Yeboah, just so he didn't rattle that thunderbolt in against us  ;D

Christ he scored some amazing goals!!
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #89 on: April 24, 2024, 06:29:54 pm »
If you'll allow me to tarnish the thread with RAWK lore, I did always want this to materialise just for the full circle laugh.

Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #90 on: April 26, 2024, 09:41:19 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 24, 2024, 12:51:59 pm
It's not a thread about who are the best players though. It's a thread of which players you'd have liked to have seen play for Liverpool.

Similar result though, are there many current players that youd absolutely love to see in our current side? There are players we can/will sign to improve the squad, but even the most ludicrous suggestions (Mbappe, Bellingham etc) are a pretty steep drop from the likes of Ronaldo, Pirlo, Zidane etc. Maybe its nostalgia and the difference between comparing a players whole career to current ability.
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #91 on: April 26, 2024, 10:22:43 am »
mine are all 90s based, players i just liked watching/ wished we'd had at the time

schmeical
keane
henry
zidane
baggio
maldini
davids
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #92 on: April 27, 2024, 08:45:50 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on April 24, 2024, 02:46:51 pm
What about Tony Yeboah, just so he didn't rattle that thunderbolt in against us  ;D

Duly amended having read Radebe's appearance record.
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #93 on: Today at 12:48:25 am »
A lot of great shouts so far.
Quote from: kezzy on April 21, 2024, 08:29:43 pm
Having grown up in the 70s and 80s watching us win all before us and then watching us fall of a cliff under Sounness in the early 90s these are the players Id have liked him to sign for us when he was the biggest spending manager in world football and mostly buying shite to replace genuine legends.

Roy Keane
Alan Shearer
Tim Flowers
Colin Hendry
Gary Parker
Gary Speed
Brian Laudrup

I'll go at it from a similar POV as well. I'll try to avoid the Galacticos and go with what I think the team needed at the time.

Peter Schmeichel - If we had signed him to replace Grobbelaar instead of David James, we'd have a few more titles and they'd have a few less.

Des Walker - We bought Ruddock for a British record transfer fee for a defender, and Sheffield Wednesday broke it the very next day by signing Walker. Tenacious defender with pace. I always think he was underrated.

Roy Keane - What our midfield was missing since Souness broke up the late 80's team.

Chris Waddle - Superb player who would have helped during our long drought of quality wingers. Just keep him off pelanties!

Petr Cech - A quality keeper who, in my alternate universe scenario, would have almost completely filled the timegap between Schmeichel and Alisson.

Ashley Cole - Between Steve Nicol leaving (1994) and Andy Robertson arriving (2017), a paucity of nearly a quarter of a century at lb (barring the odd season). Ashley Cole would have almost covered that entire gap by himself.

Ngolo Kante - We all know how good he was. Would have replaced an injury ravaged Lucas Leiva. Him, Fabinho and Gini would have been one tough midfield!
Re: 7 players youd have loved to see play for Liverpool
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:48:40 am »
I forgot one.

Steve Bruce.

We already had a song for him.  8)
