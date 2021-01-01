Ronnie King The 98th Angel



Hold their hand, as today is that day.

Give them a hug, it can go a long way.

Give them your time, lend them an ear.

Because today is that time of year.

Be there to listen, to take in every word.

35 years on, I have my prayers prepared.

Prayers for our red family, who we lost.

And for survivors who still count the cost.

I remember victims too like Ronnie King.

His name to your attention I wish to bring.

On the Memorial, his name is not there.

Ronnie died years later, now in Gods care.

A 98th Angel it wouldnt be wrong to say.

So today for Ronnie King I will also pray.



Ronnie was a survivor of Hillsborough he never recovered from the harrowing experience and sadly took his own life many years later, leaving a young family behind. Ronnie's daughter Rachel, kindly wrote the foreword for one of my Hillsborough books