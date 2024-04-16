« previous next »
Author Topic: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat

Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #40 on: April 16, 2024, 11:50:17 pm »
 ;D Then i've got no answers.
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Posts: 13,277
  JFT96
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #41 on: April 17, 2024, 01:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 16, 2024, 11:22:04 pm
Good point

I've used the player's peaks for this, so definitely a limitation if we were comparing these teams as representatives of their decade.  This is just something to test the engine etc at the moment.

I think we look to set up a draft specifically for the sim after our season ends.  I've got some changes I want to implement in the game engine and I need to increase the amount of options for commentary lines too as it's a bit too repetitive.  I might take the "what a hit son" line out too as it was only in there for laughs (maybe I'll add "corner taken quickly" instead).

Any other feedback about the sim would be welcome (Samie, this doesn't mean I want ideas of how to make your phalanx team competitive).

Definitely not a complaint, just an observation  :)

I was wondering, is there a way to reduce the volume of commentary to focus on more key events? Not expecting you to do this manually, as it would be a lot of extra work. But I'll be honest, I am only really skimming the comms at this point. That might change if it were my team though. Maybe I'm also in the minority and others are reading every word?
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Prof

  fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  Posts: 9,034
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #42 on: April 17, 2024, 03:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on April 17, 2024, 01:07:12 pm
Definitely not a complaint, just an observation  :)

I was wondering, is there a way to reduce the volume of commentary to focus on more key events? Not expecting you to do this manually, as it would be a lot of extra work. But I'll be honest, I am only really skimming the comms at this point. That might change if it were my team though. Maybe I'm also in the minority and others are reading every word?
Fair point, I get that.  With the cricket sim, it was a ball by ball commentary, which needed more wading through.  My thinking was that by highlighting the goals, it means you can skip through the comms, but it's there if you want it.  I did similar for wickets etc on the cricket one.

I'll see what others think and take it on board.  Would it help if anything else was highlighted?  I could highlight other things in a different colour (the forum formatting code is built into the output).
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #43 on: April 17, 2024, 04:03:34 pm »
STOP MAKING MY LADS LOSE!
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Posts: 13,277
  JFT96
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #44 on: April 17, 2024, 04:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 17, 2024, 03:56:51 pm
Fair point, I get that.  With the cricket sim, it was a ball by ball commentary, which needed more wading through.  My thinking was that by highlighting the goals, it means you can skip through the comms, but it's there if you want it.  I did similar for wickets etc on the cricket one.

I'll see what others think and take it on board.  Would it help if anything else was highlighted?  I could highlight other things in a different colour (the forum formatting code is built into the output).

I think for me, if anything, the highlighted sections is what's making me NOT read the comms. Because I know that it's not going to lead to a goal, so I may as well just skip to the good bit. That's the difference with watching live comms in a game like Champ Man where there's always a sense of excitement about whether this update will lead to anything or not Vs it all being written out and decided. Nothing to really do about that though.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  Posts: 12,712
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #45 on: April 17, 2024, 04:22:31 pm »
It's a pain but you could spoiler after each chance what happened so you have to click to see and the final score is spoilered also.

It's a penalty, up steps Kenny Dalglish
Spoiler
It's missed, the manager Draex goes mad
[close]
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #46 on: April 17, 2024, 04:31:13 pm »
I would be happy if the mofo gave me a fuckin' win.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  Posts: 12,712
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #47 on: April 17, 2024, 04:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 04:31:13 pm
I would be happy if the mofo gave me a fuckin' win.

Samie shoots

Spoiler
it misses, he loses 11-0
[close]
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Posts: 13,277
  JFT96
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #48 on: April 17, 2024, 05:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 17, 2024, 04:22:31 pm
It's a pain but you could spoiler after each chance what happened so you have to click to see and the final score is spoilered also.

It's a penalty, up steps Kenny Dalglish
Spoiler
It's missed, the manager Draex goes mad
[close]

Dalglish would never miss a penalty. What are you talking about.

Quote from: Draex on April 17, 2024, 04:32:28 pm
Samie shoots

Spoiler
it misses, he loses 11-0
[close]

:lmao
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Posts: 111,714
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #49 on: April 17, 2024, 06:13:55 pm »
Just keep out churning the wins for me Prof. thats all you gotta do.
Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Posts: 111,714
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #50 on: April 17, 2024, 06:19:32 pm »
Also, Ballack is impressively box to box. Omnipotent.

Quote
Ballack uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (5 min)

Ballack shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (5 min)

And just a quirk, but the vast majority of the time it tends to be forwards doing all the hacking down from behind.
Prof

  fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  Posts: 9,034
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #51 on: April 17, 2024, 07:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on April 17, 2024, 04:22:31 pm
It's a pain but you could spoiler after each chance what happened so you have to click to see and the final score is spoilered also.

It's a penalty, up steps Kenny Dalglish
Spoiler
It's missed, the manager Draex goes mad
[close]
That's a good shout and not too difficult to do as I can build the forum code into the output like with the goals etc
Prof

  fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  Posts: 9,034
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #52 on: April 17, 2024, 07:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 17, 2024, 06:19:32 pm
Also, Ballack is impressively box to box. Omnipotent.

And just a quirk, but the vast majority of the time it tends to be forwards doing all the hacking down from behind.
Yes, that's annoying me too.  It's because they're shit at tackling  ;D

It's one of the things I'll look to improve after we finish this season.  It's a lot more to change in the coding than some of the other tweaks.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #53 on: April 17, 2024, 10:36:43 pm »
Get In! First point in the bag.


Also why do you keep making Brazil 70 get battered you fucker?  ;D
Prof

  fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  Posts: 9,034
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #54 on: April 17, 2024, 10:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 10:36:43 pm

Also why do you keep making Brazil 70 get battered you fucker?  ;D
Not sure why they are struggling so much.  Bad luck I think.  The last match both teams had the same number of shots on target.
Prof

  fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  Posts: 9,034
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #55 on: April 17, 2024, 10:49:37 pm »
Do people prefer the output with the spoilers?
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #56 on: April 17, 2024, 10:51:05 pm »
Yes mate. Also make me win.
Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Posts: 111,714
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #57 on: April 18, 2024, 12:33:02 am »
Brazil losing 7-1, could never happen. :D

Is the winner of this crowned the greatest Draft team of all time? 5 from 5 for my R rated attack.
Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Posts: 13,277
  JFT96
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #58 on: April 18, 2024, 01:52:35 am »
Quote from: Prof on April 17, 2024, 10:49:37 pm
Do people prefer the output with the spoilers?

Great work. Adds a bit of extra suspense and encourages me to read the text before the spoilers too  :D
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Prof

  fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  Posts: 9,
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #59 on: April 18, 2024, 07:29:14 pm »
Spoiler
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 10:36:43 pm

Also why do you keep making Brazil 70 get battered you fucker?  ;D
Fixed this  ;)
[close]
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #60 on: April 18, 2024, 07:33:08 pm »
Fuck that impotent bastard.
Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • Posts: 9,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #61 on: April 18, 2024, 11:29:53 pm »
Halfway through the season and the 2000s Dream Team are running away with it with their 100% record.

The key questions for the second half are, will Brazil 1970 pick up now Pele has started scoring?  Will Roman Phalanx win a match? And who will end up as to scorer?
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #62 on: April 18, 2024, 11:31:24 pm »
Prof, why have you got in for me mate?  :(

Also Nick was crying before you even began the simulator and how his 00's team would take a shalacking and yet he's top of the league.  ::)
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • Posts: 111,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #63 on: April 18, 2024, 11:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 18, 2024, 11:31:24 pm
Prof, why have you got in for me mate?  :(

Also Nick was crying before you even began the simulator and how his 00's team would take a shalacking and yet he's top of the league.  ::)

Just shows I know fuck all.

I for one welcome our new Simulated overlords.
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Posts: 13,277
  • JFT96
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 12:58:20 am »
Quote from: Prof on April 18, 2024, 11:29:53 pm
Halfway through the season and the 2000s Dream Team are running away with it with their 100% record.

The key questions for the second half are, will Brazil 1970 pick up now Pele has started scoring?  Will Roman Phalanx win a match? And who will end up as to scorer?

I'm most impressed that Vieira is on 3 goals.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 12:59:53 am »
Are you saying i'm a visionary mate? Am I in the same bracket as Prof and Gullit?
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Posts: 13,277
  • JFT96
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 01:37:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:59:53 am
Are you saying i'm a visionary mate? Am I in the same bracket as Prof and Gullit?

No-one is in the same bracket as Prof and Gullit!
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • Posts: 111,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 05:53:59 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 12:58:20 am
I'm most impressed that Vieira is on 3 goals.

Two were sympathy penalties when I battered him.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • Posts: 12,712
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 07:09:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:59:53 am
Are you saying i'm a visionary mate? Am I in the same bracket as Prof and Gullit?

Spoiler
Youre not.
[close]
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 04:29:57 pm »
Nick and Betty obviously don't see the vision. Wenger and Jacquet should've spoken too me back in the day.  8)
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • Posts: 111,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 05:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:29:57 pm
Nick and Betty obviously don't see the vision. Wenger and Jacquet should've spoken too me back in the day.  8)

Yeah, that did they ever win. :D
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:11:14 pm »
I forfeit the last game prof, I don't want my boys out there.  >:(
Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • Posts: 9,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 09:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:11:14 pm
I forfeit the last game prof, I don't want my boys out there.  >:(
The sim doesn't seem to like the 7-1-1-1 formation

I'm curious how a 2-3-1-4 would do though  ;D
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Posts: 13,277
  • JFT96
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 10:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 09:36:16 pm
The sim doesn't seem to like the 7-1-1-1 formation

I'm curious how a 2-3-1-4 would do though  ;D

Would be fun to allow tactical changes in the real draft. Could give managers a mid-season window to draft in reinforcements to switch formation for example.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • Posts: 9,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:44:20 pm
Would be fun to allow tactical changes in the real draft. Could give managers a mid-season window to draft in reinforcements to switch formation for example.
And give me more work to do building the teams  ;D

It's a good idea, just need to think how to make it work.  Running the matches is pretty easy.  Building the teams is a bit time consuming at the moment as I have to do parts of it manually.  If we did it like at one specific point, it would be easier.  Moving players' positions is also easier than drafting in new players.
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • Posts: 111,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 11:44:29 pm »
Samie cried about my team and then I draw not one, but two games. Absolute stench of corruption round these parts.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • Posts: 66,360
Re: Football Simulator - A League of Legends - intro and chat
« Reply #76 on: Today at 01:43:08 am »
You have Lauren at fuckin' Right Back with Grosso at Left Back, how are you anywhere near the top?  Prof is pitying you.
