Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Today at 12:51:26 pm
Liverpool FC vs Crystal Palace
Premier League Week 33
14/4/2024 14:00 Kick Off
Venue: Anfield


vs


Officials:
Referee: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistants: Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan.

Fourth official: Keith Stroud.

VAR: Michael Oliver.
Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

Managers:
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp
Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner

Team Selection:

Liverpool: TBD
Crystal Palace: TBD


The world is really simple when you break it down. We are born, we live, we die. Simple. It is the stuff between being born and dying, you know the living bit that is all complicated. Family life, housing, eating, school, work, and so on... and then there is the leisure activities that occupy our time and minds. Football is one such activity. Like life, football is really simple when you boil it down. 22 players kick a ball around a pitch for 90 minutes and the team that puts the ball into the back of the other teams net the most wins. Simple. Like life, football is complicated by the stuff the happens in the 90 minutes between whistles for kick off and the game ending. Margin of errors, pass completion, presses made, XG percentage, fouls committed, atmosphere, time of day, time relative to the last game, and so on...  Complicated.

It seems this season, run in, this month, is even more complicated than the game is in the 90+ minutes of each game. Klopp leaving, player injuries to the likes of Allison, Trent, Jota, Matip, pressure from opposition teams to try and be perfect, reliance on our youth/academy players, controversial decisions by the refs/pgmol/and VAR, ticket price increases.

It need not be this way. We can simplify things again.

The world, it seems, wants to complicate things for us. Pens not given for us against both our title rivals, legit goals not given, Mo finally getting injured and not starting a league game in almost four months, the complacency last night...  And then, a few months ago, a local lad gave an innocuous interview to a reporter which was blown way out of proportion. It means more to us. It simply does. Full-stop. One does not have to look hard or far to see this. You only have to look at the manner in which Liverpool have responded to their injury crisis. The way the youngsters carry themselves. The emotion in the voices of the Kop. The way the captain  inspires the side, the city, the global fanbase. It Means More To Us. It really does.

Sunday, there will be far fewer flags in the Kop, as a protest to the ticket price increase. I applaud this decision, it can not be one taken lightly. The powers that be are wrong to raise prices, supporters give so much already to this club, wither they are locals that attend week in and week out for decades or traveling Reds who pinch pennies and save pounds to visit Anfield and see the team and city we love. There are more important things than money, than a paltry few million more pounds from a ticket price increase. We have a fervent desire to see our team win the big one for the gaffer before he departs. We know how much Anfield can shape a game, can push us to the next and higher level, can seemingly propel us onto victory. Additionally we know the importance of our passion this time of year. I am not referring to the run in, but to the anniversary of Hillsborough. Games around this date are always poignant. There will be flags honoring dearly departed Reds, there will be a moment of silence, there will be somber faces in the crowd, where waving flags should be.

Complicated.

But, there will also be XI players in Red, looking to bury any doubt that we belong at the top of the league table. XI lads looking to score as many goals as it takes to ensure three points. To keep the pressure on the teams around us, those pretender clubs.

Score more than the opposition, concede less. Win.

Simple.

We have just three remaining home games in the league left with Klopp at the helm. THREE. Make them count. I know the lads in Red will.

After-all, There is a League to be Won.

UP THE REDS!

YNWA
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:53:00 pm
This is surely back to our clobberin time

Batter em I reckon. Klopp ain't happy and god knows what he's like in team talks when even the public can tell he's miserable but that performance via Atlanta won't abide

I predicted 3-1 in the greene king sport app and I do believe I will be winning a free drink
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:58:00 pm
Press conference in two minutes, he's not gonna be a happy chappy
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:59:11 pm
This has suddenly turned into a different game. They'll take heart from last night, we'll be doubting ourselves after a bad run of results and now performances.

We're better than them yet they have the ability to hurt teams with the forwards they've got. We need mental resilience* as well as being player for player at the top of our game. If we can get in front for a change we'll finish the job but if we let them get up a head of steam through Eze and Olise plus Eduardo and Ayew then it could be a long afternoon.

Up the Reds! Back to the top of the league for Sunday night.

* Word of the year 2024
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:06:45 pm
Dont start the game half asleep and try and kill the game off early. Please.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:07:23 pm
Just fucking win.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm
For the love of god please put in a shift from the very first minute, it would be great not to be 1-0 or at 1-1 stuggling for chances
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:14:05 pm
Just win a game of football
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:17:43 pm
Win. Don`t care how. Just win.

Cheers Crimson. You're right !
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:23:02 pm
Confident for this one

Liverpool 0 - Palace 4


Jobs a good un. Then off to the alehouse with nothing to stress about for the rest of the season!

Hurrah?
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:23:47 pm
Going for 3 minutes for the first 'big stop by Kelleher'
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #11 on: Today at 01:24:15 pm
Thanks CT for the writeup.

As you said, football is a simple game and I think we need to get back to focusing on the basics.
Pass and move.......it's as simple (or complicated as that). Sharpen up our passing and move into space. String passes together and don't try to do everything yourself.
Oh and defend.....mark a player and be aware of who is behind or in front of you. Don't give them any space or time on the ball.

We were outplayed by Atalanta, not by skill but by simple tactics.

Jurgen needs to get his team firing on all cylinders again and to play like a team.

This is obviously another must win game and we need to play as if our lives depended on it. Win the game and maybe, just maybe, the other results will go our way and then things will start to look much better.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #12 on: Today at 01:25:13 pm
I can't pretend to be confident at the moment we can't appear to score easily and Palace can be awkward to play.The other things that concerns me is how long the likes of Trent, Diogo will take to find any sort of rhythm. We need someone to grab hold of this game and give the ground and team a lift. Let's see if someone can.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #13 on: Today at 01:28:37 pm
Palace will play like Sheff Utd did stick 10 behind the ball but they do have better forwards than them.

I expect us to be bang up for this as a team/ crowd and we'll win if we dont then it doesnt bare thinking about.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #14 on: Today at 01:43:29 pm
Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Mac Allister
Jones/Gravenberch
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Diaz
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #15 on: Today at 01:45:01 pm
Fans in the stadium are absolutely massive here. It's likely we'll go behind early on, we do it a lot.  It's on repeat but we can't keep doing that.  Fans. players, Klopp - right on it from kick off. Right into this shower and go top of the league. No passengers
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #16 on: Today at 02:12:46 pm
Win by any means. I am so shell shocked that even the thoughts of Jordan Ayew is scaring me. Hopefully the lads find their form again and get the win.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #17 on: Today at 02:16:32 pm
Alisson starts please.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #18 on: Today at 02:37:14 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:43:29 pm
Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Mac Allister
Jones/Gravenberch
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Yeppers
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
Reply #19 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm
Absolute must win. Need to show composure.
