Cheers. I thought all tickets were digital now? Had a bad experience buying a ticket outside the ground some years ago and thought the club had clamped down on it by going paperless?



If you find someone with a spare the ticket it could be forwarded to you properly if you set up a supporter ID and added the seller to your Friends and Family (this can all be done fairly easily/quickly).Then you'd need to download the generic NFC to your phone and the seller would forward the ticket on the LFC site - you'd get a link to click on, so it would be an officially forwarded ticket.(info to register and download the generic NFC is here https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/articles/ticket-forwarding/do-you-need-to-be-a-member-to-be-forwarded-a-ticket-via-friends-and-family/65969c2219f03b1e47efd083 There is obviously a judgement call of when to send any money if you are unknown to them and vice versa. If you are a TAW subscriber you could try on the Facebook group.Avoid anyone charging over FV or suggesting you can use a screenshot to get in.