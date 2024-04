Salgar and BoRed dominated today with 105 and 92 respectively. 2022 Aintree champ Salgar picked 4 good winners and second. Bo actually picked 4 winners, a second a a third. But Salgar had that big winner in the last.So what does that do to the overall leaderboard? Robbie and Barney both had good days and scored 67 a piece. So they take top spots, with Smicer07 and BoRed in hot pursuit.Kesey is not out of this yet either, so beware!!All to play for tomorrow.