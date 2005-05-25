« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!  (Read 19056 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,196
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #200 on: May 11, 2024, 03:26:29 pm »
We never specified which year we were talking about!
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,123
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #201 on: May 11, 2024, 03:50:14 pm »
*sigh*
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,880
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #202 on: May 11, 2024, 05:45:39 pm »
I'm still not giving up. If City get deducted their points and Arsenal lose to United tomorrow then it's on.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline BlondieChelle1983

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #203 on: May 12, 2024, 09:26:54 pm »
I'm of the opinion that it was over as soon as we drew against United, as much as that pains me to admit. It was always going to be an uphill climb from there. To win the league you HAVE to ensure you keep a respectable distance between yourselves and Manchester City, and we just couldn't do that. (Although it didn't help that we didn't get a penalty to beat them at Anfield)

I do NOT think Everton had anything to do with it, as much as they are desperate to take credit. Even if we'd won the derby, the league was out of our reach, I think.

Oh, well. As usual we go again.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • Up the Red Men
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #204 on: May 12, 2024, 09:46:03 pm »
Whilst I would have loved us to take it to the wire the thought of loosing the title on goal difference would have been hard to take.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,647
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #205 on: May 12, 2024, 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: BlondieChelle1983 on May 12, 2024, 09:26:54 pm
I'm of the opinion that it was over as soon as we drew against United, as much as that pains me to admit. It was always going to be an uphill climb from there. To win the league you HAVE to ensure you keep a respectable distance between yourselves and Manchester City, and we just couldn't do that. (Although it didn't help that we didn't get a penalty to beat them at Anfield)

I do NOT think Everton had anything to do with it, as much as they are desperate to take credit. Even if we'd won the derby, the league was out of our reach, I think.

Oh, well. As usual we go again.
It was definitely gone before we played the Bitters. Regardless of what they think and say.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,599
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #206 on: May 12, 2024, 10:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 12, 2024, 10:24:04 pm
It was definitely gone before we played the Bitters. Regardless of what they think and say.
Yep. It was the United cup game for me. I know that strictly speaking it's not the league, but it put doubts in the players' minds, and then the league game there was the beginning of our downfall. Such dominance that counted for nothing in the end...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,029
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #207 on: May 12, 2024, 11:26:56 pm »
The mancs twice, the shite and Palace - all think they stopped us in the last few weeks. Its their only take away from another insignificant season from the 3 of them.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,038
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #208 on: May 12, 2024, 11:55:05 pm »
Not that arsed about losing to the blue shite but failing to beat Utd in 3 attempts really hurts.  Palace and Atalanta at home were real kicks in the teeth.  It all went wrong though in the Utd cup game, that is when the seeds of doubt were sown.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,497
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:38:58 pm »
Why fucking not? Next two games are fucking massive.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
  • ...All the best
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:43:54 pm »
We're the best team in the world right now.

Just hold our nerve and keep doing our thing. No. 20 is on its way.
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,411
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #211 on: Today at 07:44:25 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:38:58 pm
Why fucking not? Next two games are fucking massive.

I'm in!
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,795
  • @tharris113
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #212 on: Today at 07:46:17 pm »
Lets see where we are in January
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,280
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #213 on: Today at 07:52:19 pm »
Must not get carried away..
Must not get carried away..

Fuck it, lets get carried away.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,523
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:56:28 pm »
Win our next two games, and really we should be seeing it out from there. I don't see Arsenal or Chelsea making up 9 points. Arsenal have to come to Anfield too.

If it was any other team in our position, we'd be saying it's done. No doubt Arne and the lads will be keeping their feet on the ground, but they'll know this is a golden opportunity.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,352
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #215 on: Today at 07:58:32 pm »
ONE GAME AT A TIME (i keep telling myself this - fuck this its on)
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,784
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #216 on: Today at 08:00:42 pm »
Yes we are.
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,813
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #217 on: Today at 08:01:34 pm »
Each game is 3 points and all that, but if we do well across the 3 games early December - Man City, Newcastle and Everton all inside 7 days, then we all need fresh kegs off Santa.
Logged
@paulair

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,003
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #218 on: Today at 08:06:03 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 08:01:34 pm
Each game is 3 points and all that, but if we do well across the 3 games early December - Man City, Newcastle and Everton all inside 7 days, then we all need fresh kegs off Santa.
those three will also be playing three games in a week , all the challengers have Europe too
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #219 on: Today at 08:06:40 pm »
It's not done, quite obviously. But we're in pole position.

The bookies have us clear favourites

Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,852
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #220 on: Today at 08:06:56 pm »
No point getting carried away. Success for Arne this first season would have been top 4 and that still rings true now. Just win the next game and see where we are around March time and then we can begin to dream.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #221 on: Today at 08:09:19 pm »
Who gives a fuck what we end up with, just enjoy the fucking ride then go mental in May 😁
Logged

Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #222 on: Today at 08:22:55 pm »
way too early for this thread.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #223 on: Today at 08:24:47 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 08:22:55 pm
way too early for this thread.

Nah, enjoy the journey!
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #224 on: Today at 08:30:00 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Today at 08:22:55 pm
way too early for this thread.

Nah
Logged
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,017
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #225 on: Today at 08:30:43 pm »
Someone lock Putin up FFS.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,170
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #226 on: Today at 08:31:00 pm »
CLOSE THIS THREAD FOR FUCKS SAKES! YOU'RE GIVING US BAD JUJU!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,352
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #227 on: Today at 08:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 08:30:43 pm
Someone lock Putin up FFS.

Fuck that, bullet in the diseased brain
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,923
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #228 on: Today at 08:35:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:00 pm
CLOSE THIS THREAD FOR FUCKS SAKES! YOU'RE GIVING US BAD JUJU!

Sounds a bit antisemitic
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,427
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #229 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm »
DA DOODY DOODY DUP
DA DOODY DOOODY DUP
EEEE AYYYYYE YADDIO
WELL WIN THE FUCKING LOT
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #230 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm »
I hope Bats and Pangolins stay out the news
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 418
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #231 on: Today at 08:37:48 pm »
Ive been going to the game for the last fourteen of the title wins, but this time I am incredibly nervous, not because I dont think we can do it, but I want to see the lads lift the trophy in front of our crowd, and celebrate afterwards like we all couldnt do last time. Theres a long way to go, and as several posters have said its still early days. If we win tomorrow and next Saturday, I think some other teams may just throw their hand in (I hope). Keep your heads, play as we have, and the worlds our oyster. Up the Mighty Reds.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,497
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #232 on: Today at 08:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:00 pm
CLOSE THIS THREAD FOR FUCKS SAKES! YOU'RE GIVING US BAD JUJU!

As the famous banner from the Chelsea 05 game said "Dare to Dream"! ;)
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,927
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #233 on: Today at 08:46:35 pm »
Klopp must be watching City thinking fucking hell, where was this ragbag rovers outfit when i was racking up 90+ point seasons?

It's an unbelievable looking league table but it's so early, our manager is still unproven really and there's a lot of football to play. 1 game at a time (he says, while internally getting well and truly carried away)
Logged

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,017
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #234 on: Today at 08:59:38 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:38:42 pm
As the famous banner from the Chelsea 05 game said "Dare to Dream"! ;)

Was it not Make Us Dream? :D
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,497
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 08:59:38 pm
Was it not Make Us Dream? :D

Haha it was too, my point still stands!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,466
  • JFT 97
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:04:25 pm »
Anyone remember

Shankly Had the Dream
Paisley Built the Greatest Team
Joe's Treble was no Trouble
Now for Kenny's Double Double.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,811
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #237 on: Today at 09:04:27 pm »
Nobody wins the league in November. Don't do it to yourselves.
Logged

Online Supersuarez7

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 412
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #238 on: Today at 09:06:27 pm »
Not getting carried away at all, only 1/3 into the season, Can anyone enlighten me, I'm sure we had a bigger advantage a lot later into the season and still lost, think City went on an incredible winning run winning every game until the end of the season, was one of the 90+ points seasons we had when we came in 2nd, am sure we had a 12pt lead at Christmas give or take?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 