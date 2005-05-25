Ive been going to the game for the last fourteen of the title wins, but this time I am incredibly nervous, not because I dont think we can do it, but I want to see the lads lift the trophy in front of our crowd, and celebrate afterwards like we all couldnt do last time. Theres a long way to go, and as several posters have said its still early days. If we win tomorrow and next Saturday, I think some other teams may just throw their hand in (I hope). Keep your heads, play as we have, and the worlds our oyster. Up the Mighty Reds.