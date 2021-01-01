I'm of the opinion that it was over as soon as we drew against United, as much as that pains me to admit. It was always going to be an uphill climb from there. To win the league you HAVE to ensure you keep a respectable distance between yourselves and Manchester City, and we just couldn't do that. (Although it didn't help that we didn't get a penalty to beat them at Anfield)



I do NOT think Everton had anything to do with it, as much as they are desperate to take credit. Even if we'd won the derby, the league was out of our reach, I think.



Oh, well. As usual we go again.