Author Topic: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 02:49:12 pm »
We go again 
Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,458
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 03:26:29 pm »
We never specified which year we were talking about!
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,498
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 03:50:14 pm »
*sigh*
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,764
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 05:45:39 pm »
I'm still not giving up. If City get deducted their points and Arsenal lose to United tomorrow then it's on.
Offline BlondieChelle1983

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:26:54 pm »
I'm of the opinion that it was over as soon as we drew against United, as much as that pains me to admit. It was always going to be an uphill climb from there. To win the league you HAVE to ensure you keep a respectable distance between yourselves and Manchester City, and we just couldn't do that. (Although it didn't help that we didn't get a penalty to beat them at Anfield)

I do NOT think Everton had anything to do with it, as much as they are desperate to take credit. Even if we'd won the derby, the league was out of our reach, I think.

Oh, well. As usual we go again.
Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • Up the Red Men
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:46:03 pm »
Whilst I would have loved us to take it to the wire the thought of loosing the title on goal difference would have been hard to take.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,457
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #206 on: Today at 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: BlondieChelle1983 on Today at 09:26:54 pm
I'm of the opinion that it was over as soon as we drew against United, as much as that pains me to admit. It was always going to be an uphill climb from there. To win the league you HAVE to ensure you keep a respectable distance between yourselves and Manchester City, and we just couldn't do that. (Although it didn't help that we didn't get a penalty to beat them at Anfield)

I do NOT think Everton had anything to do with it, as much as they are desperate to take credit. Even if we'd won the derby, the league was out of our reach, I think.

Oh, well. As usual we go again.
It was definitely gone before we played the Bitters. Regardless of what they think and say.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,847
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:24:04 pm
It was definitely gone before we played the Bitters. Regardless of what they think and say.
Yep. It was the United cup game for me. I know that strictly speaking it's not the league, but it put doubts in the players' minds, and then the league game there was the beginning of our downfall. Such dominance that counted for nothing in the end...
Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,662
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
« Reply #208 on: Today at 11:26:56 pm »
The mancs twice, the shite and Palace - all think they stopped us in the last few weeks. Its their only take away from another insignificant season from the 3 of them.
