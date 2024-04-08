« previous next »
Author Topic: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!  (Read 3676 times)

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Buckle up.

We can do this.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
If you could guarantee that we'll win our remaining games I'd say we'll probably go on to win the league but we have a lot of potential banana skins left not convinced at all we'll do it but happy to be proven wrong
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Yep..way too many defeatist and jaded amongst the flock with so much still to play for. Let's try to remain believers and honour Jürgen's remaining time with us. Up the Reds!
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
I don't know whats going to happen. Chances are it won't be us, but god I love them.
I think it's incredible that despite the overwhelming negativity about our gameplay in this forum and the clamour to single players out, we're still second on goal difference against THE GREATEST ARSENAL TEAM OF ALL TIME and THE GREATEST TEAM OF ALL TIME.
With all the injuries we've had. We must be doing something right.
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Fuck the doubters. We are winning out and winning the league.

It will be Kloppo's ultimate farewell.
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Level on points but chances are it wont be us.

You have entered the wrong thread.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Congratulations to PGMOL on their league win.

Made the league the most boring shitshow in the world.

Hurrah.
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Im sooooooooooooo sorry mate
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
No one is going 100% from here, the pressure will get to everyone at some point

Everyone has difficult games left. I still believe we'll do it but I think it comes down to the last game now
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Live in a social media age of absolutely anything that happens being either the end of the world, or the greatest thing to have ever happened EVER (they need that drama headline or clicks and comments).

Sadly, a lot of our 'fanbase' are sheep who read it, take it in, and then give up despite still being top and Arsenal having three tough away games.

Get a grip anyone contemplating never following football again after yesterday. It's still 100% on.

God help us when Jurgen goes and we have a few iffy results.

Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Come on the fucking reds!!!!!
We are going to win the league.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Me too, fuming after the game yesterday because we had control for a long period and didn't captialise BUT... it might be the harsh reminder we needed that you have to make chances count!! The players will be all too aware that more is needed and Klopp wont let them waste this opportunity
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
This is it for me. There really is no point worrying about winning the league or not now with a 7 games to go. Give it our best, enjoy the ride and tally the points up at the end of the season.
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Deffo winning it, and winning in Dublin too. We were never going to make it easy, but I have the utmost faith in this side and this manager to get us over the line.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Anyone giving up now is a tit.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Great, make everyone feel blue and coal.


Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Never say die til you're dead.
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
gd with 7 games left is as in it as you can possibly get. That is right there and then some. The deluded were the ones who completely gave up in the pre season, raging we'd dropped the ball in every way imaginable and were a  total disgrace.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
We're gonna win the league,
We're gonna win the league,
Now you gotta believe us,
Now you gotta believe,
Now you gotta believe us,
We're gonna win the league...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRiVe3rdjqE
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Always rated Shaka Hislop

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5AoIOYZ99bE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5AoIOYZ99bE</a>
:D

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Lmao love the thread title. Us deluded bellends must unite
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Agreed! Give the entire team the Fabio Capello striker training, ball comes in, first touch ball on target. The lads need their killer instincts sharp!
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 42

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
This is easily the best recent thread weve made! Strength is life!
 Well in DangerScouse and everyone in here!

Up the Mighties!

DB!
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
2nd on goal difference, with 7 to go.

Call out the blerts as soon as they speak.

Tell them theyre wrong. Belief got us here, lack of belief will see us short.

Imagine spending Klopps last games complaining. Fuck me dead.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Yes, we will overcome the goal difference to Arsenal.

The real threat is City and we are above them.

As long as we win our games, we will be Champions, I have no doubt whatsoever.
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Another person that stole my fuck me dead line. Im gonna have to patent it because this is getting out of hand
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Im not giving up, remember when Jurgen arrived? Doubters to Believers Mark 2. Number 20 incoming Reds. Everyone who is inside that ground on Sunday needs to ensure their voice has vanished by the end of the game. The players must leave nothing behind in the dressing room, but neither must we inside that ground. 
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Fuck me dead, 6 months backpacking in Oz and you're claiming national phrases taught in schools
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
NO PRENUP JUST VIBES
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
May 19th and 22nd i will be in the Dominican Republic sipping Pina Coladas and toasting a treble. Extensive bollocks will be spoken and the gloating over any blues or manc will be unbearable.
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Why not ?? We're level on points at the top with 7 games left.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
We who do it!!   Plenty more twists yet to this title race.    If teams attack Man City, its been shown they are vulnerable
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Call me a deluded bellend but I think we go through next week ya heard it here first.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Still winning. That was just a nice wakeup call about complacency.
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Hello fellow deluded bellend  :wave
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Deluded bells unite.

Let's av itttttttt!!!!!!!!!!!!

👊😃
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Hello fellow delusional bastards.  :wave
Re: I'm a deluded bellend, we're going to win the league!
Time to roar!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
