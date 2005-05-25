« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:39:33 pm
Full backs I'd have tended to wanting the same as last game there - Bradley/Gomez. Although if we start without Endo again I think starting Robbo would be an easier option to choose, as there'd be less requirement for the left back to help build from the back alongside Mac and another.

Not saying I'd do this, but there's also a chance we see Robbo and Gomez start, with Bradley held for the second half, just reading into last night's subs and Bradley having played so much football recently and looking a little fatigued for the first time.

Midfield it seems like I'm in the minority here, but it's Mac and Szobo plus one. On the face of the subs we saw/whose most fit I'd go Szobo left, Elliot right, Mac deepest. But obviously would be delighted to start Jones (left, with Szobo right) if we think it's possible too, as that's brought our most complete midfield performances this season.

Based on how Endo plus Mac in last two appearances against United and also the Brighton game, I'd have been nervous about playing them again (not least because we then often end up with one or both on a yellow, and no senior option to bring on to play deepest who'd be able to take a card). But the combination of Endo's knock and his two game ban risk might make any positive selection headaches/questions a bit easier to answer - don't see any need to remove some of our best ball playing and controlling ability against a team that's going to sit back, while also putting up a less dynamic and fast midfield at handling being countered.

Front three picks itself. Diaz has run himself into the ground for us, and Nunez has just played 90 minutes, so I hope we play a more attacking/less conservative midfield (as already mentioned), so that we can create chances in the first 65 minutes before any fatigue starts to show or subs need to be made.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:52:25 pm
                    Kelleher
 Bradley--Konate--VVd-- Robertson
          Elliot---Endo---Mac
       Salah---Nunez----Diaz

Id go with this. All out attack.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 01:56:54 pm
if we don't score first - and second - we will be in deep shit. 

last game vs them, and last night, shows our players start switching off if the oppo presents little or no threat, and we get bitten badly.

we HAVE to knock off the complacency.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 01:59:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:56:54 pm
if we don't score first - and second - we will be in deep shit. 

last game vs them, and last night, shows our players start switching off if the oppo presents little or no threat, and we get bitten badly.

we HAVE to knock off the complacency.

Yeah, it was horrible watching it in the cup game...never seen a team so accepting of defeat let off the hook, for ages...until the belief came back to them...

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 02:02:46 pm
Quote from: bobadicious on Yesterday at 01:52:25 pm
                    Kelleher
 Bradley--Konate--VVd-- Robertson
          Elliot---Endo---Mac
       Salah---Nunez----Diaz

Id go with this. All out attack.

I'd stick with Dom over Elliot, he has better pace and physicality.

If we are ahead I'd then bring on Jones at 60 for ball retention and Elliott on for one of the attackers and play keep ball with the extra man in midfield.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 03:18:14 pm
These are proper shit but its their cup final so expecting a difficult afternoon.
With the correct attitude and a good performance we will win..but I thought the same a few weeks ago.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:56:54 pm
if we don't score first - and second - we will be in deep shit. 

last game vs them, and last night, shows our players start switching off if the oppo presents little or no threat, and we get bitten badly.

we HAVE to knock off the complacency.

If we concede first, we're pretty good at sorting that out.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 05:18:28 pm
I dont know what the fuck is our problem with conceding huge chances to the opposition in the first 5 minutes of virtually every game but this needs to stop here.

An earlish goal for us and even better a couple of goals before halftime and their horrific supporters will 100% turn on their own team and manager making this a relatively easy game.

Concede first and we are in for another helter skelter game where their crowd can lift them.

Their strength is in the pace of their wide men on the counter, I'd personally choose Gomez and Robertson to deal with that.  We need to get Szoboszlai in behind their midfield again to drive at the man utd back 4 and this time for us to pick the better passing options in the 4 v 4s we'll get.

Is there any news on Konate? It looked like a heavy knock he took last night, that could be problematic when the adrenaline stopped.

Kelleher
Gomez
Robertson
Konate
VVD
Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Nunez
Salah


Same team as last time for me, bar Konate coming in.  Bradley, Elliott, Gapko need to do way better off the bench if they come on at Old Trafford again, our performance collapsed last time after the subs at a time that we were in complete control of the 2nd half.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 05:18:30 pm
They have had on average 25+ shots against them in previous 5 games. A spanking is on the way whether it will be us, I hope.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 05:21:59 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 04:25:08 pm
If we concede first, we're pretty good at sorting that out.
that's a well you don't want to go to too many times.  they score first then the ref / VAR remember where their loyalties lie and yellow-card us into the ground.  last night showed us a game can turn on a dime, any time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 05:32:28 pm
They are going to raise their game because its us they are playing and its up to us to be ready and to deal with it. I expect Klopp to have done his magic by Sunday and our lads will be ready this time with the last meeting still giving them nightmares. Play to our strengths and not theirs and we will win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 05:39:01 pm
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 05:32:28 pm
They are going to raise their game because its us they are playing and its up to us to be ready and to deal with it. I expect Klopp to have done his magic by Sunday and our lads will be ready this time with the last meeting still giving them nightmares. Play to our strengths and not theirs and we will win.
Their game raising can only be in the form a determined rearguard. They just can't go toe to toe with us so two periods are important to them:
1. The first 15 minutes because if they get an early goal then it sets the tone
2. The last ten minute if the scoreline is close because at that point they'd have nothing to lose.

Basically,  we'll have around an hour to put them away and we need to be ruthless and not fuck around.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:21:59 pm
that's a well you don't want to go to too many times.  they score first then the ref / VAR remember where their loyalties lie and yellow-card us into the ground.  last night showed us a game can turn on a dime, any time.

Our well is pretty deep
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 06:05:07 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm
Our well is pretty deep

Sound like something JC the Messiah would say*


*from my limited knowledge
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 07:20:06 pm
Man Utd need a win to keep their slim title hopes alive!

But seriously if it's level late on Man Utd will need to push on for a winner, that loss to Chelsea means they can't afford to draw any more games in the hunt for CL spots. Chelsea close to catching them for the Europa League spot also.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 07:49:32 pm
I reckon we diddle these this time.

Proper do-ever.

Mark Goldbridge will be soiled.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:12:37 pm
Secretly, Goldbridge wants us to thump them as it helps 1) get his ratings up and 2) hastens the demise of Chrome Dome.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:25:09 pm
Khelleher
Bradley -Konate-VVD-Robbo
Sobo - Endo - McA
Salah - Nunez - Diaz

Anything available better than that? Possibly Curtis over Sobo but it depends on fitness. And I'd prefer to keep Elliott off the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:27:20 pm
Man Utd will be up for it so we cannot be complacent. We also need to be a bit more ruthless in the final third, as just lately it has felt like we knock on the door for ages before finally scoring.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm
Play the game and not the occasion and we should smash these shower of gobshites.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Manchester United v Liverpool, Sunday the 7th of April
Reply #100 on: Today at 01:27:06 am
We need to hurt them.
