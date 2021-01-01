« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:09:01 am
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 02:23:43 am
We've seen this game before where the team completely dominates the ball, but doesn't trouble the low block team that much.  As is often the case, we were moving/passing too slowly and constantly allowing Sheffield to get into positions to defend us rather than putting them under constant pressure and forcing them into mistakes.   It wasn't that we played badly, it's just that we didn't play the type of game needed when a team is set on defending like that...
That was what was infuriating me. On the odd occasion they broke forward and we got the ball back, instead of breaking like we used to do so often in recent years, we plodded up field and let them get back into shape before we tried to pick a way through again. I was tearing my hair out.

A few seasons ago we'd have punished them time and again with lightning breaks. Remember those 'pace goals' we were famous for. Let the low blockers break, dispossess them, then hammer them by breaking on them. Seeing us dilly dally and let the opposition regroup before trying to tippy tappy through them was frying my brain.

They were there for the taking all night. They only got a sniff because we gave them ample encouragement. They were poor, but picked up on our lethargy and it gave them some confidence to have a little go. Thankfully, MacAllister was having none of it, and put that beautiful dagger through their heart.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:15:13 am
We really need to ensure we have the width on both sides for those type of games with low blocks 6 at the back defences. Robertson came on gave them so much extra trouble. Diaz alone can't provide the left hand side width as he likes to cut in, so need that effective overlap from either fullback or midfielder.

Robertson also came on with an incredibly high tempo that lifted others, which was fantastic.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:15:26 am
Reckless is when a player acts with disregard to the danger to, or consequences for, an opponent and must be cautioned
Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off.

That is from the LOTG. Not sure the SU player was too arsed about Konates welfare when he scissored him. Absolutely no need to use that level of force either. Ref was yards away, he should have to explain what he thought he saw. Weve had VAR checks against our players for serious foul play for far less. VAR should also have to justify their lack of action.

How naive is that? Webb et al would just lie anyway and tell us that something completely different had happened.

LOTG also clearly states that standing your ground isnt an offence either. So unless he saw a push from Konate that no one else did, it was a dive from the player.

Final point on LOTG. They actually state that excessive gesturing for a card is the offence, so its funny how a single gesture from one player is deemed excessive, but a single gesture from another isnt.

The game is bullshit. I tried watching last night, but as soon as I saw them throwing themselves to the floor at the slightest contact and the ref buying it, I couldnt be arsed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:33:35 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:23:54 am
We hammered Luton though.

Last nights goal was a fluke too. We had the highest possession ever recorded in a PL match.

And they created nothing after the equaliser and Wilder made the defensive subs.

They created several good chances in the first half though, bearing in mind we completely dominated the ball all game, they probably had the better chances in the first half.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:38:09 am
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 08:30:56 am
We might as well get used to it now though. As much as we hate playing against these tactics, given the points we need, I think we can expect virtually everyone to set up against us like this for the rest of the season.


Yep. Of our remaining games we will get a low block from all except maybe Fulham and Villa. 

What was disappointing last night was that we actually got the early goal but then didnt capitalise when they tried to come out. Funnily enough all our returning players are absolutely key for breaking the low block (Jones, Trent and Jota) so if we can win on Sunday we are nicely set to win this.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:50:59 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:15:38 am
We simply don't win games 1-0 though. Everything is open and chaotic.

Any win will do of course but that should have been the kind of low key 2-0 win Arsenal had the night before.against a poor team. We made similar heavy weather of Luton at home.

Except in football, a 3-1 win is objectively better than a 2-0 win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:53:00 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:02:17 am
Breaking down two banks of 4 is never easy.

Its the hardest thing in football for an attacking team.
Its also frustrating seeing that the scoreline doesnt reflect your dominance. Both things are true

And neither mattered at the end of the game

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:53:11 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:15:38 am
We simply don't win games 1-0 though. Everything is open and chaotic.

Any win will do of course but that should have been the kind of low key 2-0 win Arsenal had the night before.against a poor team. We made similar heavy weather of Luton at home.

:D

You wish we'd beat teams like Luton at home 2-0 like Arsenal did, but you're not happy with us beating a team like Luton 4-1 at home?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 10:08:17 am
Just shows that a one goal lead leaves any team vulnerable, no matter how poor the opposition. Bear that in mind the next time you read a game over post because Arsenal or City go one up midway through the first half.

We ultimately recovered well and got the job done. Not too much time to dwell on it. All about the United game now.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 10:16:24 am
Tense game after their equaliser but the subs Jurgen made were bold and well judged. Salah looked tired, Gravenberch (who was returning from injury) had a poor game and we lacked the necessary width on the lefthand side to deliver quality balls into the penalty area. I was really impressed by the urgency shown by the subs (Gakpo, Jones, Robertson & Elliott) and their overall performances.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 10:22:50 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:09:01 am
Seeing us dilly dally and let the opposition regroup before trying to tippy tappy through them was frying my brain.

We did the same in the FA Cup game against Utd. We get a goal up and start playing like we're Man City, patiently tapping it around, waiting for an opening.

But that's not our skill set, apart from Macca, we're not a side set up for intricate, creative play. We should be doing everything in our power to exploit transitions.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 10:23:07 am
Too slow and casual for a must-win. We were playing as if it was a friendly which was strange given that the second goals kills the game. Poor performance especially against the worst team in the league. Thankfully,  we still won anyway but the attitude wasn't right.

I don't know why we need to concede to wake up. We have to be starting games better especially now that every game is a must-win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 10:57:40 am
Jones is so good with the ball, keeps it, recycles it, brilliant.

Mind you he liked fucked even after 20 minutes. Needs time in his legs
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:14:47 am
WHO was the Liverpool player who did not celebrate Macca's goal? WHO?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:55:16 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:15:26 am
The game is bullshit. I tried watching last night, but as soon as I saw them throwing themselves to the floor at the slightest contact and the ref buying it, I couldnt be arsed.

That's a shame, you missed one hell of a goal. Mac Allister scored too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:56:22 am
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:14:47 am
WHO was the Liverpool player who did not celebrate Macca's goal? WHO?
Gini
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 12:06:30 pm
The first ten minutes of that game was a bloody nightmare to watch... so slow to start...nearly conceded twice. We can't be at this stuff against the bloody mancs, this game is way too important and we haven't beaten them yet... I couldn't bear them derailing our title run...
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 12:21:20 pm
May I just say that up till the point we subbed players on at 60 we were absolutely dire. Sure we dominated possession but for the slice of luck that was Darwins goal, we werent very good at all. I was just remarking at how poor we had been in a chat group when they scored.

I felt that Gomez was too tucked in and we had no width. The minute Robbo came we had someone to overlap Diaz but also have the ability to put a ball in that made defenders shit themselves. Harvey was great too, incisive. And then Curtis come on and that midfield looked like it had a new lease on life.

Think we just lacked tempo and penetration and width. Diaz looked a completely different player with Curtis and Harvey on the field.

And despite how shit it was before the subs, I think its telling how good we are at identifying what needs changing and then making it happen. I dont think that in all my life supporting this club weve been this good at using subs ever. A testament to how deep our bench is maybe but also the ability of the staff to communicate to those coming on what is needed from them.

Three vital points but I could do without needing new underwear every couple of weeks.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 12:57:38 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 12:58:13 pm
Left side was far too blunt in the first half. Salah, Bradley and Dom looked lively although ineffective however Joe and Grav offered very little the other side leaving Diaz 1v2/3 at times. Robbo was excellent when he came on, as was Curt. Gave us excellent energy and moved the ball so much quicker.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 12:58:31 pm

This game emphasises how much were missing Trent. This is possibly his best season for us, but he cant play Trents role. When he supports Diaz you know the hall is coming back or lobbed almost randomly into the box. And for the love of the wee man, please stop screaming shhhhoooot at him. It stopped being funny after the first occasion. Our game management is highly suspect, yet we seem to score 3 every game and win 95% of them. It mostly works but then you get a United game where it doesnt. Or twice in their case. Well probably put 5 past them on Sunday thanks to Mo being miffed.

Players? Macca has been awesome since coming back from injury. Dom also improving. Diaz often carries us. Virgil imperious. Kelleher a revelation. Darwin never gives up. The subs all had excellent attitudes. My only real downer is on Gravenberch who underwhelms me. Its a shame he wont have another season with Klopp & Co.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 03:18:43 am
Huge win under pressure. Played well for the most part. Played very well late. Our subs have been remarkable this season.

Reassuring to read a post from someone who actually 'gets it'.

Came home late from game drenched to bone but buzzing like a young kid at the incredible attitude of the players to get it over the line against a team playing out of their bottom of the table skins to thwart us with their finest ever Hadrian's Wall impression and last ditch blocks and tackles ably aided and abetted by mister see no evil officials and lo and behold there is RAWK in all its fucking we expect only perfection glory giving us its infallible insight on how our lads should have done it. Fucking unreal.

What a fucking win that was. And then United for the cherry on the top. We are so fucking blessed with these lads and thank fuck most of those at the game seem to know that.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:13:03 pm
Tried to give him the benefit of the doubt but I cannot see what caused him to dive into Konate other than it was deliberate. Weve had several players sent off for much, much less. These are the kind of tackles that VAR should be spotting as Konate was very lucky not to have a very serious injury.


https://video.twimg.com/amplify_video/1775991040387772416/pl/v_SiTKKJzb6Xst1Q.m3u8?tag=14&container=cmaf
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:28:30 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:13:03 pm
Tried to give him the benefit of the doubt but I cannot see what caused him to dive into Konate other than it was deliberate. Weve had several players sent off for much, much less. These are the kind of tackles that VAR should be spotting as Konate was very lucky not to have a very serious injury.


https://video.twimg.com/amplify_video/1775991040387772416/pl/v_SiTKKJzb6Xst1Q.m3u8?tag=14&container=cmaf

Every time I see that, Im even more convinced that there is corruption in the game and we should have gotten a pen for that. Disgraceful.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:32:35 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 09:53:11 am
:D

You wish we'd beat teams like Luton at home 2-0 like Arsenal did, but you're not happy with us beating a team like Luton 4-1 at home?

Your first time meeting Fromola?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 09:43:58 pm
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 10:13:32 pm
big 3 points last night

wasnt the greatest of games , but happy with the win

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo 89'
Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:09:01 am
That was what was infuriating me. On the odd occasion they broke forward and we got the ball back, instead of breaking like we used to do so often in recent years, we plodded up field and let them get back into shape before we tried to pick a way through again. I was tearing my hair out.

A few seasons ago we'd have punished them time and again with lightning breaks. Remember those 'pace goals' we were famous for. Let the low blockers break, dispossess them, then hammer them by breaking on them. Seeing us dilly dally and let the opposition regroup before trying to tippy tappy through them was frying my brain.

They were there for the taking all night. They only got a sniff because we gave them ample encouragement. They were poor, but picked up on our lethargy and it gave them some confidence to have a little go. Thankfully, MacAllister was having none of it, and put that beautiful dagger through their heart.

I can't remember the last time we scored one of 'those' types of goals where it was 2-3 touches front to back with pace and in the back of the net, normally Mane or Salah, my favourite is probably the second goal against City in the 3-1. We seem to still have plenty of opportunities to still score these types of goals like at United but keep messing it up and that's down to the individuals and their decision making in taking that extra touch. Mane was so direct and we miss that, at the moment we are missing Jota.

This 'tactic' is nothing new by the way, think back to the 7-0 Spurs game in '78. Oh and the full backs used to get forward more and score goals back then too!
 ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Sheff United 1 Nunez '17 Bradley OG '5, Macca 77', Gakpo
« Reply #388 on: Today at 03:16:10 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 01:26:26 pm
Reassuring to read a post from someone who actually 'gets it'.

Came home late from game drenched to bone but buzzing like a young kid at the incredible attitude of the players to get it over the line against a team playing out of their bottom of the table skins to thwart us with their finest ever Hadrian's Wall impression and last ditch blocks and tackles ably aided and abetted by mister see no evil officials and lo and behold there is RAWK in all its fucking we expect only perfection glory giving us its infallible insight on how our lads should have done it. Fucking unreal.

What a fucking win that was. And then United for the cherry on the top. We are so fucking blessed with these lads and thank fuck most of those at the game seem to know that.

 ;D
Agreed, mate. I'm so impressed, with the young players especially. They just find another gear everytime. They are not only winning, but they are overcoming injuries and awful refereeing as well.They shouldn't be ready for a title race, but they fucking well are. They grind until they win. Such a mature attitude. This squad can go places. They will be Klopp's gift to the next manager.
