Reckless is when a player acts with disregard to the danger to, or consequences for, an opponent and must be cautioned

Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off.



That is from the LOTG. Not sure the SU player was too arsed about Konates welfare when he scissored him. Absolutely no need to use that level of force either. Ref was yards away, he should have to explain what he thought he saw. Weve had VAR checks against our players for serious foul play for far less. VAR should also have to justify their lack of action.



How naive is that? Webb et al would just lie anyway and tell us that something completely different had happened.



LOTG also clearly states that standing your ground isnt an offence either. So unless he saw a push from Konate that no one else did, it was a dive from the player.



Final point on LOTG. They actually state that excessive gesturing for a card is the offence, so its funny how a single gesture from one player is deemed excessive, but a single gesture from another isnt.



The game is bullshit. I tried watching last night, but as soon as I saw them throwing themselves to the floor at the slightest contact and the ref buying it, I couldnt be arsed.